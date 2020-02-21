Joe Biden’s support among black voters is eroding days ahead of make-or-break primaries

caption FILE PHOTO: A supporter for Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden holds a sign as Biden leaves a polling station after a visit, on the day of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary in Manchester, New Hampshire source Reuters

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his campaign surrogates have always cited his strong support among African-American voters as the bedrock of his electability argument, citing his ability to re-energize the Obama coalition.

A new Wall Street Journal poll shows Biden’s support eroding among black voters, falling even with Bernie Sanders.

In South Carolina – which has been dubbed Biden’s ‘firewall’ after poor finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire – black voters make up around 60% of the electorate.

The poll, taken between Feb. 14-18, shows much of the African American electorate up for grabs in the delegate-dense south for Super Tuesday and beyond.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s support among African-American voters is eroding in a new Wall Street Journal-NBC poll released Friday, in the latest troubling sign for his struggling campaign.

Biden, who has touted his consistently strong support among black voters as the bedrock of his ability to win the primary and defeat President Donald Trump in November, fell even with Sen. Bernie Sanders in support from the key Democratic constituency.

Previous iterations of the nation-wide poll found Biden enjoying the support of around half of African-Americans who identified as likely primary voters. In the poll conducted between Feb. 14 and 18, Biden slipped to just under one-third support, according to WSJ’s write-up.

Biden has bet big on South Carolina, where black voters make up around 60% of the electorate.

He even cut out of New Hampshire early on primary day to hold an event in the Palmetto State that night.

However, with Sanders gaining along with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and California billionaire Tom Steyer, Biden’s so-called firewall could be in jeopardy.

To make matters worse, Federal Election Commission filings published Thursday night show the Biden campaign relatively strapped for cash compared to Sanders and the two billionaires.

With delegate-heavy Super Tuesday looming just days after South Carolina, Biden has yet to air any ads in those states, according to another WSJ report.

After the Nevada Caucus on Saturday, Biden’s biggest test will come a week later in South Carolina, where there should be more polling in the days to come.