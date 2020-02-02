Here are all the winners of the 2020 BAFTAs

caption “1917” won the 2020 BAFTA Best Picture. source Universal

The 73rd EE British Academy Film Awards – or BAFTAs – took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night.

“1917” cleaned up on the night, while Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger also took home awards.

also took home awards. Here are all of the nominees and winners.

Outstanding British Film

caption Dean-Charles Chapman plays Blake in “1917.” source Universal

WINNER: “1917”

“Bait”

“For Sama”

“Rocketman”

“Sorry We Missed You”

“The Two Popes”

Animated Film

caption “Frozen 2” is the highest-grossing animated movie ever. source Netflix

“Frozen 2”

WINNER: “Klaus”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Toy Story 4”

Makeup & Hair

caption Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly in “Bombshell.” source Lionsgate

“1917”

WINNER: “Bombshell”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Rocketman”

British Short Animation

caption “Grandad was a Romantic” was directed by Maryam Mohajer. source Norwich Film Festival

WINNER: “Grandad was a Romantic”

“In Her Boots”

“The Magic Boat”

British Short Film

caption “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)” tells the story of young Afghan girls learning to read, write — and skateboard — in Kabul. source Hey U Guys

“Azaar”

“Goldfish”

“Kamali”

WINNER: “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

“The Trap”

Original Score

caption Joaquin Phoenix plays Arthur Fleck, who becomes the infamous DC Comics villain, in “Joker.” source Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros

“1917”

“Jojo Rabbit”

WINNER: “Joker”

“Little Women”

“Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker”

Sound

caption George MacKay and Colin Firth star in “1917.” source Universal Pictures

WINNER: “1917”

“Joker”

“Le Mans ’66”

“Rocketman”

“Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker”

Production Design

WINNER: “1917”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Costume Design

caption “Little Women” is set during the American Civil War. source Columbia Pictures

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Judy”

WINNER: “Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Editing

caption “Le Mans ’66′” stars Christian Bale and Matt Damon. source Merrick Morton/20th Century Fox

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

WINNER: “Le Mans ’66”

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Cinematography

caption Sam Mendes directed “1917.” source Universal Pictures

WINNER: “1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Le Mans”

“The Lighthouse”

Supporting Actress

caption Laura Dern played Marmee March in “Little Women.” source Wilson Webb/Columbia Pictures

WINNER: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Margot Robbie, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Adapted Screenplay

caption “Jojo Rabbit” was written and directed by Taika Waititi. source Fox Searchlight Pictures

“The Irishman”

WINNER: “Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“The Two Popes”

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

caption “For Sama” is an intimate and epic journey into the female experience of war. source BF

WINNER: “Bait” Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director) Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

“For Sama” Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

“Maiden” Alex Holmes (Director)

“Only You” Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

“Retablo” Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)

Outstanding Contribution to British Cinema

caption Andy Serkis at the 2020 BAFTAs. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Winner Andy Serkis told Insider that he hasn’t found a place to keep his Outstanding Contribution to British Cinema award, but may display it next to the One Ring he kept from “The Lord of the Rings.”

Documentary

caption “For Sama” is an intimate and epic journey into the female experience of war. source PBS

“American Factory”

“Apollo 11”

“Diego Maradona”

WINNER: “For Sama”

“The Great Hack”

Original Screenplay

caption “Parasite” is a genre-defying movie about two families in South Korea. source Neon/CJ Entertainment

“Booksmart”

“Knives Out”

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

WINNER: “Parasite”

Supporting Actor

caption Brad Pitt also won the 2020 Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” source Sony Pictures

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

WINNER: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Special Visual Effects

caption “1917” was directed by Sam Mendes. source Universal

WINNER: “1917”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker”

Film not in the English Language

caption “Parasite” also won best Foreign Language Film at the 2020 Golden Globes. source CJ Entertainment

“The Farewell”

“For Sama”

“Pain and Glory”

WINNER: “Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

caption Michael Ward starred in “Blue Story,” which was pulled from cinemas following a mass brawl at one of its showings. source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Awkafina

Kaityln Dever

Kelvin Harris Jr.

Jack Lowden

WINNER: Michael Ward

Casting

caption “Joker” surpassed $1 billion at the box office. source Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

WINNER: “Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

“The Personal History of David Copperfield”

“The Two Popes”

Director

caption “1917” starred George McKay, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Colin Firth. source Universal

WINNER: “1917” Sam Mendes

“The Irishman” Martin Scorcese

“Joker” Todd Phillips

“Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood” Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite” Bong Joon Ho

Leading Actor

caption Joaquin Phoenix also won the 2020 Best Actor Golden Globe for “Joker.” source Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes,”

Leading Actress

caption Reneé Zellweger played Judy Garland in “Judy.” source Movieclips trailers/ YouTube

Jessie Buckley, “Wild Rose”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

WINNER: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best Film

caption “1917” also won Best Drama at the 2020 Golden Globes. source Universal Pictures

WINNER: “1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”

“Parasite”