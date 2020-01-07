Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach is one of the only waterfront properties in the area — here’s why I think it’s a better option than nearby cheaper hotels

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Balboa Bay Resort is Newport Beach’s only AAA Four-Diamond, waterfront resort with a pool, spacious 500 square-feet entry-level rooms, and perks such as k ayaks, stand up paddle boards, and electric boat rentals on-site.

Standard rooms start at $209 a night, which offers high value if you’re looking for a sophisticated waterfront hotel with excellent amenities and activities.

I spent a few nights at Balboa Bay Resort and my top room recommendation is a Bay View room for the incredible views. You won’t want to leave the balcony.

I call Northern California home, but I’m a big fan of the Southern California lifestyle and sunshine. When there’s a beach involved, even better.

Newport Beach delivers on all of the above and is located less than 10 miles from Orange County’s John Wayne Airport, and approximately 40 miles north of Los Angeles International Airport. Activities such as whale watching, kayaking, and colorful sculpture parks all add to Newport Beach’s appeal, making it a great choice for a beach weekend, any time of the year

I’m a frequent visitor to the area, and my top pick for the best place to stay is Balboa Bay Resort. While there are cheaper options available in the area, I find it to be unmatched based on its waterfront location, high level of service, and exclusive amenities.

The hotel has 159 guestrooms, including 10 suites, and rates for standard Courtyard rooms at Balboa Bay Resort start at $209. I was upgraded to a luxury suite but wouldn’t hesitate to recommend the Standard or Bay View rooms for the value offered.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by Balboa Bay Resort.

caption The hotel ‘parking lot.’ source Dana Rebmann/Business Insider

Before I even made it inside the lobby, or out of my car, really, I first noticed Balboa Bay Resort’s neighbors. And by neighbors, I mean the lineup of luxury yachts parked in the bay. It made for an exciting first impression.

Inside, the lobby was bigger than I expected given the boutique hotel feel, and thankfully, there was no line at the front desk. Check-in was smooth and completed without a hitch. In a matter of minutes, I was headed to my room.

I almost made it to the elevator but got sidetracked by the pool, located in a courtyard just off the lobby. It was well after 5 p.m., but the warm air still deemed it pool weather and many guests were perched poolside. I noticed plenty of loungers and cabanas to rent, which were decked out with patterned pillows and towels, thanks to a partnership with Lily Pulitzer, which provided an extra pop of poolside color.

caption My suite was lavish, and best suited to families, groups, and for celebrating special events. source Balboa Bay Resort

caption Courtyard rooms are an affordable price tier, but the style and amenities won’t feel like you’ve compromised. source Dana Rebmann/Business Insider

A more realistic, and accessible booking, would be one of the traditional guestrooms such as the Standard, Courtyard or Bay View rooms.

The above room categories are based on location and include one King, one Queen, two Queen beds, or two Double beds and start at just $209. They’re generously sized with Courtyard and Bay View rooms totaling 500 square feet and include balconies. The decor in all is quite similar to the high-end suite, with an elegant, but contemporary feel. Rooms have a blue and cream color scheme that pulls inspiration from the property’s nautical surrounds, with super plush beds.

As such, even Standard rooms offer big value. Yes, you’ll lose the water view, but considering the room includes the same amenities including marble bathrooms, plush towels, Frette robes and linens, Keurig coffee machines, and refrigerators, it won’t really feel like a big compromise.

My personal favorite is the Bay View room, a mid-tier offering, starting at $339 per night. The view adds the same wow factor as a suite, without the high price tag. When I wasn’t sleeping, I spent just about every moment on my balcony overlooking the water.

caption I loved the glam pool, which was very relaxing. source Dana Rebmann/Business Insider

Expect standard amenities like in-room dining, a 24-hour fitness center, and Wi-Fi. Balboa Bay Resort also boasts a heated, Olympic-size outdoor pool and hot tub, open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Resort activities including kayaking, stand up paddleboarding, and electric Duffy boat rentals can also be arranged.

There’s also a 10,000-square-foot spa with a Eucalyptus steam room, sauna, and whirlpool, which is open to guests of the Resort and Balboa Bay Resort Members only. There’s also a Drybar salon on property.

caption The Huevos Rancheros are an especially tasty way to start your day at the hotel restaurant, Waterline. source Dana Rebmann/Business Insider

Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Waterline is Balboa Bay Resort’s signature restaurant. Whenever weather permits – which is almost always – ask for a table outside overlooking Balboa Bay.

A&O Kitchen+Bar offers a more relaxed and casual setting with offerings like a Maine lobster roll fish tacos, and an assortment of salads.

Blend coffee bar offers grab ‘n go choices including pastries, sandwiches, and gelato.

There’s also more than 29,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting facilities.

The Wedge, a surfing and body surfing hotspot, is an easy 15-minute drive along the Balboa Peninsula. Make this one of your first stops. The route from the hotel to reach it is also a nice way to get a good lay of the land. The Balboa Peninsula is also where you can hop aboard, car and all, the ferry to Balboa Island.

Shopping is also readily available, with high-end Fashion Island mall and South Coast Plaza, both loaded with world-class shopping, and a respective 10- and 15-minute drive.

For families looking to make a trip to an amusement park, Disneyland is just shy of 20 miles; Legoland is a 56-mile trip.

Balboa Bay Resort gets top marks for convenience. It’s just seven miles from Orange County’s John Wayne Airport.

Balboa Bay Resort has over 1,000 reviews on Trip Advisor, ranked 3 out of 18 hotels in Newport Beach, with a four-and-a-half-star rating.

A majority of the reviews are positive with guests vowing to return, and referencing great interactions with staff, and praise the resort’s location, spacious accommodations, and the overall beautiful property.

More critical reviews note the pricey $35 resort fee charges and a valet parking charge of $37 per night. Others complained about the lack of consistency with the resort’s complimentary shuttle service within a two-mile radius of the property, and not being allowed to access a small beach area.

Who stays here: Couples, pet lovers taking advantage of pet-friendly rooms, and business travelers looking for a luxury SoCal hotel, without snobbery.

We like: Paraben and DEA-free Body Eclipse toiletries are provided in eco-friendly, refillable bottles.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): Sunset. It doesn’t matter whether it’s from your Bay View balcony or one of the resort restaurants’ outdoor dining spaces. The property’s bayfront location makes it a fantastic spot to watch the sunset.

We think you should know: There is a $35 daily resort charge, so factor that into your budget. The fee covers things like a bottle of wine, bottled water, Keurig coffee and tea pods, Wi-fi, and access to the fitness center and pool.

We’d do this differently next time: Save more time to relax at the resort and try out the spa.

Sharing the same bayfront address as the private Balboa Bay Club, The Balboa Bay Resort has an air of exclusivity, offering a nice assortment of amenities for a reasonable starting price point. The accommodations are spacious and comfortable, and the West Coast location makes it a good base to explore Newport Beach and the surrounding coastline for the low starting price of $209.