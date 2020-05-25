The ‘Mogote’ is a $87,500 lofted tiny home on wheels that can sleep up to 4 people — see inside

caption Tiny House Baluchon’s Mogote. source Tiny House Baluchon

Baluchon created the Mogote, a loft-style tiny home on wheels.

The trailer comes with a lofted bedroom, living room with a pull-out couch, dining area, bathroom, and kitchen.

The €80,000, about $87,500, trailer home is about 20 feet long and can sleep up to four people: two in the bedroom and two on the couch.

Baluchon is only delivering its tiny homes to customers in France and “neighboring countries.”

Baluchon created the Mogote, a loft-style tiny home on wheels that can sleep up to four people.

Baluchon is a France-based company that specializes in custom environmentally friendly tiny home production, which has recently become a trend in real estate. And because most of its homes sit at around 7,716 pounds, the builds can be towed by pickup trucks, four-by-fours, and vans, according to the company.

The frame of the Mogote trailer home is almost 20 feet long, firmly securing its “tiny home” status. But like most homes of all sizes, the interior is insulated, specifically with cotton, linen, and hemp along the floors and walls. This accomodates the wood fiber insulation in the ceiling and the ventilation system that Mogote included with the build.

The Mogote – and all of the company’s builds – is also made of the same materials as any wood-frame non-mobile home, creating both sound and heat insulation for the tiny home, according to Baluchon. While there’s no designated heater included in Mogote, a 1-kilowatt electric heater or a gas or wood burning stove can be used to warm the interior during a cold winter night.

Keep scrolling to see the interior of the €80,000, about $87,500, tiny home on wheels:

Baluchon prioritizes using local “eco-responsible and bio-based” supplies, ensuring an environmentally friendly home on wheels, according to the company.

About 97% of materials that Baluchon uses during its tiny home production are recyclable, according to the company.

Wooden details accent the interior of the tiny home, including the ceiling, floors, and kitchen …

… which is adorned with spruce and oak countertops, drawers, and shelves.

Like any kitchen, the Mogote build comes with the typical sink, refrigerator, and double burner stovetop.

It also has a long counter that sits atop several storage drawers.

The dining table — which can accommodate up to three people — is directly across the kitchen.

The living room, which receives natural light from a window and the adjacent glass entry doors, has a sofa bed that can sleep up to two people.

The bathroom sits at the opposite end of the tiny home.

The bathroom has a 2.6-foot by 2.6-foot shower space, a dry toilet, a sink, and storage spaces, including a closet.

The upstairs of the lofted tiny home on wheels holds the bedroom, which can be accessed with the built-in ladder.

The bedroom is decorated with two built-in bookshelves and recessed LED lights.

There’s also an extended mezzanine off of the bedroom that’s intended to serve as a raised space for storage.

Warm water for the kitchen and bathroom comes from the electric water heater.

However, the tiny home needs to be connected to water and electricity points in order to use certain amenities.

Baluchon is currently only delivering its tiny homes to France and “neighboring countries.”