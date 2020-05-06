15 ingredients to add to your banana bread that are not walnuts or chocolate chips

caption There are so many goodies you can add to a banana bread loaf. source Marina Meshkova/Shutterstock

Banana bread is decadent and delicious all on its own.

But it’s easy to get tired of the same flavors over and over again.

While chocolate is a surefire win, there are plenty of other goodies you can toss into your batter to make your loaf that much more exciting.

Give your banana bread a swirl of peanut butter or cream cheese, or speckle it with chopped dried fruits like apricots or dates.

I’ve always been a huge fan of banana bread, and typically make my loaf with chocolate chips and chopped pecans.

Seeing more people get creative with their baking at home, I started to think about all the possibilities for banana bread that I haven’t tried yet.

On Instagram, many people are infusing their breakfast cake with matcha powder or chai spice, adding swirls of peanut butter and cream cheese, and folding all kinds of dried fruits into the batter. (Tip: Soaking dried fruit in milk before baking helps to plump and rehydrate it.)

The possibilities for banana bread greatness are seemingly endless. If you’re looking for inspiration for your next loaf, here are some creative additions to consider.

Peanut butter and banana is a classic combination, so it’s a given that it would be a great addition to banana bread.

caption Use creamy or chunky peanut butter.

Swirl peanut butter into the batter before baking and you’ve got yourself a salty and sweet loaf. Adding chocolate chips, too, just makes it that much more decadent.

Instagram blogger Marissa shared a recipe that includes mixing creamy peanut butter right into the batter, while Plenty Sweet‘s brownie bread recipe will inspire you to spread it on top just before baking.

Similarly, Nutella and banana make for a beautiful flavor profile.

caption Nutella is a great addition to almost anything.

Adding it to the batter and drizzling it on top before baking will give the cake a hint of chocolaty hazelnut flavor while providing some visual beauty as well.

The banana Nutella bread from Vicky’s Banana Bread is a perfect example of how to make the delicious combination work.

Cream cheese is not just for bagels.

caption Cream cheese is another spread that’s great for baking.

Cream cheese acts as an acidic, sour dairy, which is great for baking. It can cut the sweetness of something like banana bread and make it feel a little bit savory.

You can take a look at the beautiful swirls offered by cream cheese in bakery Sugar Rush Goodies’ banana cream cheese swirl bread.

Adding shredded carrots to your loaf can give it a carrot cake flair.

Shredding carrots on a box grater and adding a few spices like cinnamon and nutmeg will make your cake taste like a cross between banana bread and carrot cake.

Lilian Uselmann, who shares plant-based treats with her followers, posted a vegan recipe for this crossover cake on Instagram.

Adding old-fashioned rolled oats will provide a little more texture and help to keep you feeling more full after eating your sweet treat.

caption Oats are great for baking.

I’ve never regretted adding oats to my baked goods. Typically, they only affect the texture, not the flavor, so you get a little bit more of a bite to your bread or muffin than you would without the oats.

Oats also contain a lot of fiber, which can make you feel more full after eating them.

If you’re looking for a recipe, blogger Garianne posted one for gluten-free oatmeal banana bread on Instagram.

Baking with berries adds a burst of sweetness and acidity to banana bread.

caption You can cut them or leave them whole for banana bread.

The acidity from berries complements the sweetness from ripe bananas very well. Mix one or many of your favorite berries into your batter before baking and you’ll get a juicy burst of flavor.

The banana and blueberry bread featured on Instagram account @house01_thestable shows just what happens when gushy berries find their way into bread.

Pineapple is another fruit that can offer a lot to a baked good like banana bread.

caption Pineapple is tart and sweet at the same time. source Meredith Cash/Insider

The sweet and tangy flavor of pineapple can add a tropical vibe to your banana bread.

In general, when baking with pineapple, I’ve found that it’s best to dice it or break it up into small bits. It doesn’t melt in the oven the same way raspberries or strawberries do so putting in that effort during prep will be worth it.

Home cook Yee Yang “Square” Lee even added pistachio and chocolate chip to his pineapple banana bread loaf.

Topping and filling a loaf with seeds of any kind will add some texture to a moist bread.

caption Sunflower seeds are great for baking.

I love to add seeds like flax and chia to batter when I’m baking. I also enjoy the added crunch that comes from topping a loaf with sunflower or pumpkin seeds.

You can see how adding some mixed seeds made food blogger Ashley‘s banana bread look beautiful on Instagram.

Nuts of all kinds are great additions to banana bread.

caption Mixed nuts are good for baking.

Similar to seeds, nuts add texture. They can also beef up the nutrient level of your bread depending on which nuts you use.

I love using walnuts and pecans, but there are plenty of others to choose from. You can get some nutty inspiration just by scrolling through Instagram, where there are posts showing breads made with hazelnut and even pistachio.

Shredded or shaved coconut is another great option.

caption There are plenty of ways to incorporate coconut into your banana bread.

You can choose to just add coconut to your cake, or mix it with chocolate, or even pineapple for a piña colada flavor.

The coconut banana bread from the blog Table for Two on Instagram is both filled and topped with shredded coconut.

You can also use coconut oil and milk for the batter if you want the flavor to carry throughout.

Chopped dried fruit like apricots, cranberries, raisins, or dates is another way to add flavor and texture to your loaf.

caption There are so many dried fruits to choose from.

Personally, I love baking with raisins and dried cranberries. I’ve recently started soaking my raisins in milk before adding them to a batter; the liquid plumps them up so they become a source of moisture and added sweetness in the finished product.

When it comes to larger dried fruit like apricots and dates, they can easily be diced and folded into banana bread mixture as well.

Food writer Hannah Freeman posted a photo of her banana loaf made with a mix of dried fruits on Instagram, while gluten-free blogger Sandi Gaertner shared a link for her banana cranberry bread on the social-media platform.

White chocolate adds a sweetness that regular chocolate does not.

caption If you’re a fan of white chocolate, you can mix it into your bread.

Chocolate chips are a natural addition to banana bread, but it’s easy to forget that chocolate comes in different colors and flavors. To add a dose of sweetness you wouldn’t get from dark chocolate, consider adding some white chocolate chunks to your loaf.

You can drizzle it on top like Instagram user @Emzy_ncw, or add it inside with some macadamia nuts.

Marbling with cocoa powder is fun.

caption You can add cocoa powder to a portion of your batter.

You can make chocolate banana bread, and you can make regular banana bread. But combining the two offers a visually stunning masterpiece.

Adding cocoa powder can transform the look of your bread and add a hint of chocolaty goodness to the flavor profile.

If you’re in need of some visual inspiration, you can take a look at Bakery Bar‘s marbled banana bread on Instagram.

You can also try using matcha powder.

caption It will turn your bread a beautiful green color depending on how much you use.

Matcha has become a popular ingredient for baked goods including banana bread.

Sofia Evangelista posted her recipe for matcha-infused banana bread on Instagram, and nutritionist Neda Varbanova has the recipe for her version linked to her profile.

Chai latte mix is in the same family of tea-inspired banana bread ingredients.

caption If you love a chai latte, consider adding the flavors to your bread.

You can purchase ready-made mixes for chai lattes online and add the powder to your batter. Or, if you’re just looking for the chai flavor, you can add some chai spice like the recipe from Matcha Konomi calls for.