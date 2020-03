source Jim Edwards

The Bank of England, the UK’s central bank, cut interest rates by 0.5 percentage points on Wednesday morning as part of an emergency response to the coronavirus.

A public statement said: “At its special meeting ending on 10 March 2020, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to reduce Bank Rate by 50 basis points to 0.25%”

Rates before the cut wre 0.75%.

