Barcelona police had to break up an 8-person orgy that violated the country’s coronavirus lockdown

Spanish police officers burst into a Barcelona apartment to break up an eight-person orgy last weekend – arresting the men for breaking the country’s strict COVID-19 quarantine.

According to the Olive Press, a person invited to the party tipped off authorities about the location, time, and date of the party, which was reportedly expected to host up to 30 people.

Undercover officers caught the men after the buzzed the doorbell to the Barcelona apartment where the party was being hosted, and they were let in without resistance. Inside, they found speed, ecstasy, meth, and cocaine scattered across the apartment.

The men were arrested for breaking Spain’s strict shelter-in-place lockdown order that has been in place since mid-March.

Spain is one of the countries outside hit hardest by COVID-19 outside of the US – with over 47,611 people infected and 3,445 dead from the virus.

In addition to advisory for all residents to stay inside, the country has taken drastic measures in an attempt to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, such as nationalizing all private hospitals.

