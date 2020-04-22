FC Barcelona is selling the naming rights to its stadium for the first time in history, and the money will be donated to help fight coronavirus

caption The Camp Nou. source Getty/David Ramos

The club made a similar gesture in 2006 when it adopted charity UNICEF as its first ever shirt sponsor.

FC Barcelona is to sell the naming rights to its stadium for the first time in history and the money will be donated to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Barca’s stadium, which is the biggest in Europe with a capacity of 99,354, has been known solely as the Camp Nou since opening in 1957.

The La Liga champion has given the stadium’s title rights to the club’s Barca Foundation, which will now find a sponsor for the 2020-21 season.

“Revenue will be used to fund research projects and the worldwide fight against the pandemic,” the club said in a statement.

“FC Barcelona and the Barca Foundation consider it a necessity that at this time of humanitarian crisis, the institution should use all its resources to fight against the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences.”

The Spanish giant made a similar gesture in 2006 when it adopted UNICEF as its first ever shirt sponsor. UNICEF is a global charity which works towards equality for children by providing education, nutrition, protection, and shelter.

Though the club’s shirt is now sponsored by Rakuten, the UNICEF logo remains a fixture on the back, and as of 2018, the club’s partnership with the charity had raised over $20 million.

Spain is one of the worst impacted countries in the world by the coronavirus, with the country’s death toll currently standing at 21,717.

