BaubleBar is having a massive jewelry sale with a bunch of rings, necklaces, bracelets, and more starting at $10

- BaubleBar
There’s nothing like precious stones and metals on jewelry, but when it comes to exploring new trends and styles, the steep prices of diamonds and solid gold understandably prevent most people from going bold. That’s where BaubleBar comes in to play.
Founded on the idea of making fashion fun and accessible, the jewelry startup specializes in accessories that are both stylish and affordable – and for a limited time, many of its items are marked down even further.
During the current sale, hundreds of items, including earrings, rings, necklaces, hair clips, bracelets, start at just $10. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for a Mother’s Day gift, you’ll find plenty of unique baubles.
Insider Reviews reporter Remi Rosmari is a fan of the brand’s jewelry. She wrote about how some of her favorite daily jewelry styles are from BaubleBar, and despite not paying much for them, found that they held up surprisingly well with frequent wears. Read her full review here.
To help you shop the sale, we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite pieces. Check them out, below.
Shop the BaubleBar sale now.
Soleil Curb Chain Drop Earrings
Soleil Curb Chain Drop Earrings, $10 (Originally $38) [You save $28]
Mini Kiera Rafia Statement Earrings
Mini Kiera Rafia Statement Earrings, $10 (Originally $42) [You save $32]
Mini Alidia Pinky Ring
Mini Alidia Pinky Ring, $10 (Originally $44) [You save $34]
Baroque Initial Pearl Hair Pin
Baroque Initial Pearl Hair Pin, $10 (Originally $18) [You save $8]
Tortoise Initial Hair Pin
Tortoise Initial Hair Pin, $10 (Originally $18) [You save $8]
Initial Heart Pendant
Initial Heart Pendant, $8 (Originally $36) [You save $28]
Gossamer Pavé Hoop Earrings
Gossamer Pavé Hoop Earrings, $19.95 (Originally $58) [You save $38.05]
Spruce Sunglasses
Spruce Sunglasses, $10 (Originally $34) [You save $24]
Small Pouch
Small Pouch, $10 (Originally $32) [You save $22]
Alisyn Ring