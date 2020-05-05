BaubleBar is having a massive jewelry sale with a bunch of rings, necklaces, bracelets, and more starting at $10

source BaubleBar

Jewelry startup BaubleBar is known for being both trendy and affordable.

Thanks to a current sale, prices are even lower than usual, making it a great time to treat yourself or send Mom a Mother’s Day pick-me-up.

Right now, you can get hundreds of items starting at $10. The sale includes earrings, rings, necklaces, hair clips, bracelets, and more.

We rounded up our 10 favorite items you can buy on sale now.

There’s nothing like precious stones and metals on jewelry, but when it comes to exploring new trends and styles, the steep prices of diamonds and solid gold understandably prevent most people from going bold. That’s where BaubleBar comes in to play.

Founded on the idea of making fashion fun and accessible, the jewelry startup specializes in accessories that are both stylish and affordable – and for a limited time, many of its items are marked down even further.

Insider Reviews reporter Remi Rosmari is a fan of the brand’s jewelry. She wrote about how some of her favorite daily jewelry styles are from BaubleBar, and despite not paying much for them, found that they held up surprisingly well with frequent wears. Read her full review here.

To help you shop the sale, we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite pieces. Check them out, below.

Soleil Curb Chain Drop Earrings

Mini Kiera Rafia Statement Earrings

Mini Alidia Pinky Ring

Baroque Initial Pearl Hair Pin

Tortoise Initial Hair Pin

Initial Heart Pendant

Gossamer Pavé Hoop Earrings

Spruce Sunglasses

Small Pouch

Alisyn Ring