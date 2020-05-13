A BBC sports broadcaster held a Zoom meeting with his 2 dogs to deliver their annual performance reviews

caption Andrew Cotter’s two dogs, Mabel and Olive, have been filling his free time during the lockdown. source Andrew Cotter

Scottish BBC broadcaster Andrew Cotter has been spending his free time with his two dogs, Mabel and Olive.

In his most recent video, he sat the two Labradors down for an update on the company’s progress during the coronavirus.

Cotter gave an annual report, where he lets the dogs know that they’ve ruined the sofa and haven’t caught a single squirrel they’ve chased.

This isn’t Cotter’s first video. In past appearances, the dogs raced to the bottom of their food bowl and fought for dog toys.

While sports have been put on hold, one BBC broadcaster has been spending his extra time with his two Labradors, Olive and Mabel.

But recently, Andrew Cotter had to sit them down for a tough conversation.

In a video shared on Twitter, Cotter had a meeting with his two ’employees’ to give an annual report on their performances

According to Cotter, the two dogs ruined the sofas and haven’t caught a single one of the 913 squirrels they have chased.

Still having the company meetings online. pic.twitter.com/aR3LfuSdKl — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) May 11, 2020

The Zoom meeting starts with Cotter on the screen and two empty boxes where Mabel and Olive should be.

Olive is the first to join the call, and viewers get an up-close view of her face.

Olive is clearly the employee of the month. She’s on time to the video call, where Cotter lets Olive know that she’ll be receiving a small bonus.

Cotter then reads Olive a message from management. “You’re a good dog. Yes, you are. Who’s a good dog? You’re a good dog,” Cotter said in a monotone voice.

Mabel, on the other hand, has some progress to make.

She initially has some technical difficulties logging on to the call, but she eventually gets it. When she does, however, viewers catch her distracted and later scratching herself.

“This is one of the things that we have to address, the lack of focus at times,” Cotter tells Mabel. “Well, there’s the inappropriate stuff with Kevin the Doberman from accounts as well.”

Mabel proceeds to pop back on the screen with her squeaky dog toy. Then, the dog falls asleep and logs off the call.

“We should sack her. We should definitely sack her,” Cotter murmurs to himself.

The good news: neither dog will be furloughed during the crisis.

Previously, Cotter shared videos commentating on his dog’s playing games

The first video, which now has over 10 million views, features Olive and Mabel racing to finish the food in their bowl.

Olive was victorious.

Cotter’s reasoning behind creating the video was simple. “I was bored,” he wrote on Twitter.

The broadcaster posted more videos of Olive and Mabel fighting for dog toys, and his commentary is priceless.

Some sports are slower. More about the strategy. pic.twitter.com/JMBaGJ1tSd — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 9, 2020

“Mabel takes it. No mercy from the younger dog,” Cotter said in the video. “A famous win built on patience and sheer belief. For Olive, only thought of what might have been, with only herself to blame.”