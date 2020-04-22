Beam Mobility First in APAC to Achieve Climate Neutral Certified Status

The Climate Neutral certification validates that Beam has measured and offset its entire 2019 greenhouse gas emissions and implemented reduction strategies for the future.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 April 2020 – Beam, the largest micromobility player in APAC, has successfully achieved Climate Neutral Certified status by measuring its 2019 greenhouse gas emissions footprint, purchasing carbon credits to offset that footprint, and implementing plans to reduce emissions this year and beyond.









Beam is focused on improving the accessibility of cities via better first-and-last mile connectivity and providing short-distance transport solutions

“At Beam, we believe all brands should work towards a greener future, measure their carbon footprint, reduce their fossil fuels as much as possible, and offset the rest. So we have done just that. As of today, Beam is Climate Neutral Certified, which means we have measured, reduced and offset our entire carbon footprint.” said Christopher Hilton, Beam’s Vice President of Corporate Affairs.

Every company displaying the Climate Neutral Certified label has taken the same steps to address climate pollution. The process involves first estimating all of the carbon emissions from making and delivering a company’s products or services. Beam calculated its 2019 carbon footprint to be 699 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Companies must then follow a set of standards for buying verified carbon credits to offset their entire footprint. Carbon credits direct investment into reducing and capturing carbon dioxide, and can support a range of projects such as forest conservation, renewable energy, and direct destruction of climate-changing gases.

All Climate Neutral Certified companies also commit to a reduction action plan to cut future emissions. This year Beam will continue its efforts to convert to certified renewable energy sources for all of its power needs – from warehouses and offices to charging scooters; to move away from fossil-fuelled delivery vehicles, and to minimise the environmental impacts when scooters reach their end-of-life.

“Climate Neutral Certified companies show the world that immediate action on climate change is possible and essential,” says Austin Whitman, CEO of Climate Neutral. “We’ve certified our first group of companies this April and believe this is the beginning of a powerful movement among consumers and companies. Even at this difficult time, our newly certified brands are leading the way by recognizing that climate change must be solved. They believe that all companies should take immediate voluntary action to zero out their entire carbon footprint, and are engaging their consumers around this important issue like never before.”

On this Earth Day Beam has joined dozens of other Climate Neutral Certified brands in efforts to slow the impacts of carbon on the environment. Learn more about Climate Neutral and browse all of the certified brands at climateneutral.org.





ABOUT BEAM

Founded with a passion for new mobility, Beam is changing the way cities flow and optimising the movement of people, goods and services for the betterment of cities and the way of life for everyone.

Beam is focused on improving the accessibility of cities via better first-and-last mile connectivity and providing short-distance transport solutions, starting with an e-scooter sharing platform that is now serving riders in Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand and South Korea.

Learn more @ www.ridebeam.com









ABOUT CLIMATE NEUTRAL





Climate Neutral is a non-profit organization creating the new trusted consumer standard for corporate climate action. The Climate Neutral Certified label empowers consumers to consciously support companies that measure their entire carbon footprint, offset it in its entirety, and implement strategies to reduce it moving forward. Climate Neutral’s standardized process makes it easier for companies to estimate their greenhouse gas footprint, identify credible carbon offsets, and prioritize measures to reduce their emissions. To learn more about Climate Neutral, visit climateneutral.org.