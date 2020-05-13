Bears raided a Tennessee cabin for snacks, and left with Peanut Butter Cups, M&Ms, and a couple of beers

caption The bear ransacked the cabin for food. source CNN

Hungry bears raided a rental cabin in Gatlinburg, Tennessee for food and left with snacks and candy, sodas, beers, and some allergy medicine.

Michelle Eberhart was chatting with her friend in the cabin when they realized a bear had opened a locked door, she told CNN.

Eberhart and her friend hid upstairs, where they noticed three more bears were on the back porch while the one inside ransacked the property.

Police officers were alerted and were able to shoo away the bears.

Matthew Cameron at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said it was rare for bears to enter a home, although it does happen, according to CNN’s report.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more details.

A bear opened a locked cabin door in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and forced its way in while on the hunt for something to eat on Friday.

The curious bear startled two friends who were chatting inside the cabin at the time while their husbands were out at golf.

Michelle Eberhart spoke to CNN and described the moment she realized a bear had crashed their conversation.

“She just looked up, and she was kind of making some motion and I couldn’t figure out what was going on. So I kind of moved a little bit and saw what she was freaking out about,” Eberhart told CNN.

The two women then ran upstairs to hide in a bedroom as the bear wandered around the cabin. It was then Eberhart said she noticed three more bears hanging out on the back porch.

Although she didn’t stick around to see what the bears were up to, she said that the rented place ended up ransacked.

“It knocked over the trash, it knocked over a book, and it destroyed a couple of decks of cards, and it scratched up a lot of stuff. There were scratches on walls and the floor,” she said to CNN.

The bears, which were thought to have just come out of hibernation, also made their way through some candy and snacks that were left on the kitchen countertop.

Eberhart managed to get hold of the rental cabin’s owner, who then called the police to come to their assistance.

caption A bear was able to open the locked cabin door in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. source CNN

The bear ran out of the cabin and jumped off the balcony when officers arrived to shoo the hungry intruders away, according to Eberhart.

A temporary repair was made to the door to keep it secure until it could be properly fixed.

Clearly the bears had a penchant for the sweet stuff as they left with five pounds of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, one pound of M&Ms, two pounds of Sour Patch Kids, two bags of potato chips, peanut butter pretzels, and two bags of Dove salted caramel candy, Eberhart said to CNN.

To wash their sugary loot down they also apparently took two beers, two Diet Cokes, and some of Eberhart’s allergy medicine.

Eberhart said she did not sleep well after the incident so they decided to drive home to Indiana early the next morning.

She added the group had not behaved in a way that would have encouraged the bears, or left out any food which might have attracted them to the cabin.

Matthew Cameron at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told CNN it was rare for bears to enter a home, although it does happen.

He said that at this time of year bears usually feed themselves on emerging green vegetation, flowers, budding leaves, insects, and insect larvae.

Read more:

A wedding photographer was ‘beyond scared’ when a bear crashed the bride and groom’s photoshoot

Black bears are frequently killed across the country when they live closely to humans, but the practice is often unnecessary and can be avoided

A bear that was given food by tourists so it would pose for selfies was killed because it had become too used to humans, officials say

A man in Tennessee found a family of bears climbing through the windows of his car and hanging out inside