17 beauty products we’ve used down to the last drop and continue to buy over and over again

caption The IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream is a favorite that many of us love. source IT Cosmetics/Facebook

As product reviewers, we get to try a lot of fun, new beauty products.

So, if we use something down to the last drop, it’s a sign we think that product is pretty great.

I asked my teammates to tell me about their empties – the makeup products they love so much, they’ve used up the whole container. You can find these fan favorites, and why we love them so much, below.

As a style and beauty reporter, I am constantly trying new skincare and makeup products for the sake of reviews. This means that I rarely get to finish an entire product before I’m onto the next one. So, when I use a product to its entirety, you can be sure it’s one I really love.

I reached out to my teammates and fellow product reviewers to learn about the beauty products they’ve actually used the whole container of. Collectively, these count as some of our favorite products around. From splurge-worthy to budget beauty buys, this list covers it all.

Keep reading for 17 makeup products we love so much, we’ve used them down to the last drop.

Stila Kitten Eyeshadow Compact

source Ulta

I love multifunctional makeup and for that reason, Stila Kitten has earned my product loyalty. For something so compact and small, it’s surprisingly versatile, standing as its own eyeshadow or blending well with different matte colors. As a neutral brown, it’s universal and perfect for everyday wear, but features just enough shimmer for when you want to up the ante. It also duals as a sheen highlighter, which I like to apply on my cheekbones, nose bridge, and cupid’s bow. – Dominique McIntee, Insider Reviews editorial fellow

Chanel Ultrawear Foundation Compact

source Nordstrom

I own a ridiculous number of makeup and skincare products, so I rarely use the last bit of any product before starting to experiment with something new. But this is one of the few things that I shell out for on a regular basis, and have for probably seven or eight years now.

A good powder foundation is hard to find, and Chanel’s gives you full coverage that’s easy to apply and makes your skin look airbrushed. I’m always impressed by how fresh it still looks at the end of the day. I’ve tried to switch because of the price tag, but I always go back, and I’m almost instantly met with questions about what foundation I’m using. – Ashley Phillips, Insider Reviews editor

Covergirl Full Lash Bloom Mascara

source Walmart

I’m generally someone who will use whatever is on sale when it comes to makeup. Oh this blush is cheaper? Sure, I’ll try that. I have a coupon for this eyeliner. Cool, we’re using this now. But one of the few makeup products I use religiously is the Lash Bloom mascara.

I love this product because it lengthens and volumizes using just one single classic “petal-shaped” brush. Its mousse formula is made with natural beeswax and designed to provide full lashes without that hard, crunchy feel. Plus, after about a month of use you’ll really start to appreciate that waxy ingredient – no more flakey, spider lashes. The only thing I would say is if your lashes lack curvature, using a simple eyelash curler before application makes all the difference. – Francesca Rea, Insider Reviews producer

Glossier Lidstar

source Glossier

I’m a minimalist when it comes to makeup. I never wear face makeup, and I’m rarely seen in anything more than eyeshadow and mascara. Lidstar has been my go-to eye shadow for any occasion. The sheer cream base works perfectly for my skin tone – you can tell I’m wearing makeup, but it looks completely natural and comfortable. As a makeup novice, I’m often insecure about my application process. With so many beauty experts in the world, it’s incredibly hard to not let imposter syndrome overwhelm you. The subtle yet elegant look of Lidstar allows me to feel confident wearing the shadow despite my lack of makeup experience.– Emily Hein, Insider Reviews production fellow

Benefit They’re Real! Mascara

source Benefit Cosmetics

What can I say, I’m probably on my tenth tube of the Benefit They’re Real! Mascara. I always keep a travel-sized version in my purse or cosmetics bag for on the go use. I love its applicator, which allows me to coat the root of my lashes and curl upward for a greater length. I also love how its rich color accentuates my eyes. The cherry on top is its creamy formula – it doesn’t smudge, clump, flake, or fade like other mascaras I’ve used. – Alexa Bleustein, Insider Reviews commerce analyst

I’ve been using They’re Real! for eight years now, and it’s the only mascara I confidently trust to elevate my lashes without consequence. I’ve fallen victim to mascara marks under my eyes a few too many times, and waterproof mascaras have taken multiple days for me to completely remove. They’re Real! elevates my naturally thick lashes without looking like I’ve tried too hard. It’s nearly always clump-free, and one swipe of a makeup wipe leaves me to go about my day without facing inevitable black marks under my eyes. I’ve been using Benefit’s products since middle school because of their seamless application process, fun packaging, and ability to balance looking natural and striking all at the same time. Of their many products I’ve used over the years, They’re Real is the one I most often find myself returning to. – Emily Hein, Insider Reviews production fellow

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+

source IT Cosmetics / Facebook

I’ve always heard a lot about It Cosmetics CC cream, and I decided to finally try it last summer when I was looking for a full-coverage, but lightweight foundation. Before committing to this $40 foundation I tried a sample from Sephora to make sure it was the one for me. It didn’t take long before I was back to buy the full-size. This foundation gives a smooth look that lasts all day, and it never leaves your skin feeling dull or dry when you take your makeup off at night. It also never leaves me with clogged pores or causes breakouts. On top of that, it’s formulated with SPF 50+, acting as a 2-in-1 product in my skincare routine. My only complaint about this CC cream is the shade range. Fair, the lightest shade in the line, matches my skin almost perfectly in the summer, but it’s slightly too dark in the wintertime. Even though it is slightly dark, I love it so much that I make it work year-round. – Victoria Gracie, Insider Reviews social media associate

I’ve already written a whole review raving about this product, but it’s worth another mention. I’m on my second tube of this and I will be getting a third soon, no doubt about it. It’s the perfect product for those who want natural, buildable coverage. When I use this my skin looks even and dewy. Any redness is hidden but you can still catch glimpses of my birthmarks and freckles on my face, which I don’t want to cover! The smooth consistency feels great on my skin, blends well, and can be built upon for more coverage. I also appreciate the addition of SPF – when sunscreen is hidden in an already great product, skin protection is that much easier. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Shopping reporter

Nars Orgasm Blush

source Sephora

A good friend of mine once told me if you’re going to put anything on your face before you leave the house, make it blush. Truthfully, if I could only use one product it would be something to fill in my eyebrows (like a Glossier’s Boy Brow eyebrow pomade), but blush is a close second. A swipe of blush can really brighten up your face. Nars Orgasm is a personal favorite and a cult-favorite as well. The peachy pink shade flecked with shimmer works on a range of skin tones. That universally-flattering color paired with the cheeky name makes this a blush that people go back to again and again. I love the way this pink pops on my fair skin. I don’t even want to try other shades because this one works so well for me. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Reviews reporter

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer

source Sephora

The Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer has stood the test of time in my beauty routine. I can confidently say I’ve used this product for the last eight years, and I don’t see myself going the next eight years without it. Compared to other dupes I’ve used, this one is a triple threat – it brightens, conceals, and color-corrects. And, its formula is incredibly hydrating (I tried to integrate the universally-loved Tarte Shape Tape, and while it did combat dark circles, it left my under eyes feeling extremely dry, regardless of how much I prepped with eye cream). I typically use the shade “Creme Brulee” to conceal dark circles and diminish the appearance of a poor sleeping schedule. To conceal blemishes, I use a different shade “Honey,” which has peach and yellow undertones that closely match my skin tone. – Alexa Bleustein, Insider Reviews commerce analyst

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

source Sephora

I first discovered this product at Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale, where high-end makeup products are discounted up to 50%. I’m so glad I decided to pick this eyebrow pencil up because now it’s a part of my daily routine. It’s easy to apply in natural, hair-like strokes, and seamlessly buildable if you prefer a bolder brow look. This product doesn’t smudge or wear off, and you’ll be left with beautiful, natural-looking brows all day long. – Victoria Gracie, Insider Reviews social media associate

Glossier Boy Brow

source Glossier

I only recently learned of the merits of brow gel. Once I started, I fell in love with the look of a filled-in brow. I’ve used a few brow products I love, one being Boy Brow from Glossier. I love how easy to use this product is. Just swipe the spoolie brush across your brows for a quick fluff and fill. It deepens the color, fills in the gaps, and ultimately just gives your brows a bolder look. The product is made of a creamy wax, so it doesn’t make them feel stiff or sticky. I use the blonde shade, which works perfectly for filling in my light brown brows. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Reviews reporter

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder Mini

source Sephora

For years, I struggled to find a highlight that does not bring out texture or appear too shimmery for the everyday look. I recently fell down the rabbit hole of Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder reviews, and naturally caved, purchasing the compact size in the shade “Radiant Finish.” Though it’s not technically a highlighter, it’s a bit shimmery, which creates a subtle glow for everyday wear. I dust this product all over my face but concentrate it more on the cheekbones and tip of the nose. Pro tip: Use this on the center of your eyelid to create dimension and shine for an all-over radiant look. – Alexa Bleustein, Insider Reviews commerce analyst

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizing Lip Gloss

source CVS

I’m a hopeless romantic when it comes to lip glosses. I had a fruitful affair with Glossier’s cushiony glassy shine in 2018, and fell hard for Tower28 in 2019. Above all, I fancy Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Moisturizing Lip Gloss the most. It’s under $10 at most drugstores, glides easily across, and doesn’t feel sticky. As a gloss, it plumps and makes lips more supple, and they don’t become super dry by the end of the day. It doubles as a nourishing lip balm and pigmented lipstick, featuring 14 color variations that complement every skin and lip shade. For casual days, I use Ballet Pink, a light rose hue that doesn’t wash me out. When I go out, I rely on Radiant Rose, a bright magenta shade that can withstand multiple drinks. – Dominique McIntee, Insider Reviews editorial fellow

L’Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara

source Ulta

This mascara is known as the drugstore dupe for the holy grail Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara. I gave it a try with low expectations but was pleasantly surprised. This mascara adds both length and curl to your lashes, and it doesn’t clump or flake like many other drugstore mascaras do. If you really want to up your lash game, you can even purchase the primer to apply before the mascara, which will make your lashes look even fuller and longer. I’ve been loyal to this mascara for a while now, and I don’t plan on turning back anytime soon. – Victoria Gracie, Insider Reviews social media associate

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion

source Sephora

This eyeshadow primer has been a go-to product for me since I purchased my very first Urban Decay Naked Palette. As someone with normal to oily skin, I appreciate how it keeps my eyeshadow in place without smudging, fading, or feeling greasy hours after application. It’s an around-the-clock solution that guarantees matte eyelids. – Victoria Gracie, Insider Reviews social media associate

Physicians Formula Magic Mosaic Multi-Colored Powder

source Ulta

I have an olive skin complexion that tans easily in the summer but gets very pale in the winter (even though my friends will disagree). In addition, adult acne has been an issue I’ve been dealing with for about a year now and I have blemishes and scars to deal with on top of my skin pigmentation. Because of these issues, it sometimes feels like I have to purchase a new concealer, foundation, etc. every few months just to match my skin tone.

The Magic Mosaic Powder palette has 12 different shades of bronzer that can be blended together or used somewhat individually to help make my skin look more uniform (lighter shades on the right, darker shades on the left). My skin also tends to be more oily, so I love that this powder gives me a matte finish allowing me to add highlight where I want instead of looking like a shiny, orange disco ball. – Francesca Rea, Insider Reviews producer

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner

source Nordstrom

No matter how many makeup products I cycle through, this is one of the things you’ll always find in my makeup bag. I use it with Bobbi Brown’s Ultra Fine Eyeliner Brush just about every morning. FYI: The gel pot-and-brush method takes a lot more practice than the standard pencil eyeliner, but it creates the kind of smooth, sharp cat eye that people will chase you down on the street to ask about. – Ashley Phillips, Insider Reviews editor

Bobbi Brown Bronzer

source Sephora

Since getting this bronzer, I haven’t turned back. I’ve used it so much, you can see the metal pan peeking out from under the powder. The Bobbi Brown Bronzer in Golden Light is the perfect shade for giving my fair skin a sun-kissed glow. Even when I’m boasting a summer tan, it still looks lovely. I like that it has a matte finish, as it blends really well into my skin for a naturally tan look. While there are cheaper options, this has lasted me for so long and the shade is just right for me. I’ll definitely be buying it again soon. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Reviews reporter