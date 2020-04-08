9 beauty treatments you can do at home without touching your face

caption There are plenty of tools and treatments that don’t involve touching your face at all. source Getty

The CDC advises against touching your face, eyes, and mouth to help protect you from the coronavirus.

However, this doesn’t have to mean stopping your beauty regime completely.

There are plenty of tools and treatments that don’t involve touching your face at all.

From gadgets to feet masks, here are the ones that will make you look and feel your best.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

One of the main pieces of advice for protecting yourself from the coronavirus is to stop touching your face, eyes, and mouth, which can make at-home beauty treatments pretty difficult.

However, it’s not impossible to maintain your regime while following expert advice.

Since it’s important to look after your skin – and your mental health – while you’re stuck inside, many people are turning to regular self-care, including eating balanced meals and getting adequate exercise, to help ease their anxiety.

Here are nine beauty treatments you can do from the comfort of your home that will seriously improve the way you look and feel from the inside out.

Apply your skin-care with a brush instead of your hands

Good skin-care brushes are synthetic, so they won’t soak up all of your pricey serums and creams, and clean easily when rinsed under water or wiped onto a towel.

It might feel strange applying products with a brush, but if you apply makeup with a brush, it shouldn’t be that much of a stretch.

Think of it like an at-home spa facial treatment, and let the calming brushstrokes ease you into a good night’s sleep.

Give yourself a gua sha facial massage

A facial massage is a great way to release tension, and you can use a gua sha tool, like this one from Herbivore, to gently scrape upwards along your jawline, cheeks, and around your eyes.

The long movements are like a mini workout for your face, and are said to help increase circulation and lymphatic drainage. This helps to promote the movement of blood and nutrients, while also feeling incredibly relaxing.

It’s not quite a 60-minute Swedish massage, but it’ll do for now.

Remove dirt and unclog pores with an extractor tool

Your skin is probably loving this break from the makeup, sun, and pollution damage, but if seeing your face without makeup has made your clogged pores even more noticeable, it might be time for a deep clean.

Devices like the two-in-one Dermaflash claim to penetrate deep into your pores to clear out any dirt, excess oil, and blackheads – and there’s no need to touch your fingers to your face.

It also helps send your skin-care products deep beneath the surface to leave you looking radiant and glowing for your next Zoom meeting or virtual happy hour.

Grow long lashes with an eyelash enhancer

If you’re already on a break from mascara and eyelash extensions, take it one step further and treat your eyelashes to a daily conditioning serum that promotes hair growth.

This one from Lash Food won’t irritate your eyes and purportedly touts results in as little as four weeks. Think long, fluttery lashes that don’t require continuous coats or fills.

Protect your nails with a nail strengthener

With nail salons closed for the foreseeable future, many will have to go without their regular gel and acrylic manicures for a few months.

If you doubt your own abilities to give yourself an at-home manicure, nail treatments like this one from CDN will protect brittle nails from splitting and breaking off.

Scrub away stress and soak in a relaxing bubble bath

Baths are good for your body and can help quiet your racing mind to get you ready for a night of peaceful sleep.

Create a spa-like experience at home by lighting some candles and drawing yourself a bath. Use a salt scrub, like frank body’s “in your dreams scrub and soak,” to massage your tired and tension-filled muscles. Soak in the soothing salt bath for as long as it takes to feel relaxed and ready for bed. Repeat as needed to relieve stress.

Condition and repair your hair with a mask or deep treatment

Even if you’re already taking a break from hot tools and professional hair-dye, you can give your natural hair even more love.

Put on a hair mask or treatment like this one from Kristen Ess, packed with coconut and castor oil, to condition and repair limp and over processed hair. The longer you leave it on, the better your results will be.

Apply to the ends of your hair, put it in braids, and wear overnight (and maybe throughout the next day) before washing it out in your next shower. Your hair will feel silky, smooth, and healthy from root to tip.

Undo stains and get a brighter smile with a teeth whitening system

You can work on getting a whiter smile while hanging at home with whitening strips or a teeth whitening system.

This whitening device combines heat, blue LED light, and hydrogen peroxide to whiten your teeth without the painful burning sensation. Teeth are said to appear whiter after each eight-minute session – and if you don’t see results, at least you’ll have some fun on video calls while trying.

Treat your hands and feet to a moisture-rich mask

Don’t forget about the parts of your body that you use the most: your hands and feet.

Lounge around the house in hand masks like these from LAPCO to deliver some much needed hydration to your dry, chapped hands, give your feet a soak, then step into moisturizing socks and kick back while as you let the nourishing sheet mask penetrate deep into cracked heels and scaly toes.