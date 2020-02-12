Bed Bath & Beyond sinks 27% after warning of dwindling store traffic

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Bed Bath & Beyond shares plummeted as the company announced same-store sales declined in the first two months of the quarter.

The company revoked its fiscal-year guidance in its last earnings report.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares plummeted as the homegoods retailer announced falling store traffic. Same-store sales fell by 5.4% in December and January, the firm said in a Tuesday press release. Shares fell as much as 26.8% Wednesday, continuing a tumble that began in extended trading Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond withdrew its fiscal 2019 outlook last quarter when it reported earnings, which missed expectations. Instead, the company said it would face continued headwinds in the next quarter and would provide further guidance in 2020. Tuesday’s announcement seemed to confirm that. “We are experiencing short-term pain in our efforts to stabilize the business,” Mark Tritton, CEO of Bed Bath and Beyond, said in Tuesday’s press release.

Though physical stores struggled in December and January, Bed Bath & Beyond saw 20% growth in digitally based sales in December and January, Tritton said Tuesday. The company plans to “focus on digital channels as part of our go-forward startegy,” he said. Right now, Bed Bath & Beyond has a substantial physical footprint: The company has more than 1,000 stores across the US and Canada, according to a third-quarter filing.

Also in that third-quarter document, Bed Bath & Beyond reported disappointing sales numbers that came in below what the company had posted for the same period in 2018. It was a disappointing blow for a quarter that included both Cyber Monday and Black Friday, two days typically thought to entail blowout sales for retailers. A holiday shopping season that contained one less week than usual was partially to blame for the miss, Bed Bath & Beyond said at the time.