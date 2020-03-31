I tried storing my food with Bee’s Wrap and now I want to wrap everything in beeswax

caption I found Bee’s Wrap especially useful for storing cut produce. source Bee’s Wrap

Plastic wrap safely seals food so you can save it for later, but like all single-use plastics, it’s bad for the environment.

Bee’s Wrap is an eco-friendly alternative that’s made from organic cotton coated in bee’s wax, jojoba oil, and tree resin.

It’s compostable and biodegradable, so when you can’t reuse it anymore, it’s safe to dispose of.

I decided to try Bee’s Wrap even though it is expensive at $18 for three sheets, and I’m done with plastic wrap for good.

I eat a lot of fruit and vegetables, so needless to say, I’m constantly trying to figure out how to best store my produce. From glass and plastic containers to aluminum foil and Saran wrap, I thought I had tried just about everything until I heard about Bee’s Wrap.

I initially hesitated because of the cost: $18 for what are essentially three sheets of beeswax. But, knowing that it’s an environmentally friendly and sustainable option, I finally decided to give it a try. Here’s why I won’t go back.

What is Bee’s Wrap?

Think of it as a food wrapper that you can wash, reuse, and eventually recycle. Bee’s Wrap is made exclusively from sustainable products: beeswax, jojoba oil, tree resin, and organic cotton. The first and most important ingredient is sourced from sustainably managed hives, and Bee’s Wrap’s biodegradable packaging is made from 100% recycled paper.

Some more impressive credentials: The Global Organic Textile Standard has certified the company’s fabric and printing process, and Bee’s Wrap is a Green America certified corporation, as well as a B Corporation.

What really makes Bee’s Wrap eco-friendly is the fact that you can reuse the sheets for up to a year. They eventually start to lose their sticking power, but when that happens you can compost them or wrap them around kindling and use them as fire starters.

How big is each Bee’s Wrap sheet?

caption Using heat from your hands, you can mold Bee’s Wrap to fit over a wide range of bowls and food containers. source Bee’s Wrap

You can buy a variety pack that includes three sizes:

Small (7″ x 8″)

Medium (10″ x 11″)

Large (13″ x 14″)

Bee’s Wrap offers special wraps for bread and sandwiches too. Plus, since the wraps are made of wax, you can easily cut them to suit your needs.

How does it work?

The wraps seal with the warmth of your hands as you press and wrap them around your food. It takes a few tries to get a feel for how much pressure to use and how many seconds to press down.

Bee’s Wrap sheets do get softer over time, and I have to admit I’m skeptical that mine will last for an entire year.

How produce looks after a week in Bee’s Wrap

I opted for a variety pack with three sheet sizes. I used my small pieces (7″ x 8″) to wrap half an avocado, half an onion, and half a lime. The medium pieces (10″ x 11″) were just the right size to wrap bigger vegetables like cucumbers and bell peppers. I didn’t have much use for the large pieces (13″ x 14″), so I cut them down to store produce like Serrano peppers and apples.

I was surprised at how well my avocado kept in the wrap after a few days; while it turned light brown, it didn’t go bad. I stored the lime and onion in Bee’s Wrap for about a week and though the lime was slightly dried out, it still had a significant amount of juice. The onion was in great condition, and the rest of my produce remained crisp days later.

How does it compare to other food storage methods?

I do think Bee’s Wrap keeps food fresher than plastic wrap or aluminum foil. I definitely noticed that my peppers lasted longer and were crisper when I stored them in Bee’s Wrap, and, as I mentioned earlier, I was surprised that my avocado only browned slightly after being in the fridge for a few days.

However, I don’t think Bee’s Wrap seals in freshness as well as glass containers. When I stored homemade fresh salsa in a bowl covered with Bee’s Wrap, it dried out faster than it does when I keep it in a tightly-sealed glass container. But, for the most part, I use glass containers for meal prep and Bee’s Wrap for storing cut produce that I want to use later.

I should note that the company doesn’t recommend using the wraps for raw meat. Apparently, you can freeze items with Bee’s Wrap, but I haven’t put this to the test yet.

How do you clean it?

Cleaning Bee’s Wrap is easy – I use a tiny bit of soap and wipe each sheet with a sponge before running it under cold water (hot water will melt the wax). While the company sells a special drying rack, I find that my dish rack works just fine.

You may run into some issues with staining; a red onion left little purple marks on one of my sheets, but it eventually disappeared after a few cleanings.

Let’s talk about the smell

When you first open a box of Bee’s Wrap, the smell is very strong. I’m sensitive to scents, so this did bother me; it took a week or two for me not to notice the smell every time I walked into my kitchen.

Even after a month or so of using and washing the wraps, you can still smell the wax – it’s just fainter. Thankfully, the smell doesn’t seem to rub off on food.

The verdict

I have been using Bee’s Wrap for a few months, and my sheets are still holding up. They are much softer because I use them a lot, so I am still skeptical that these will make it an entire year. For now, they still seal tightly.

I really don’t feel the need to use plastic wrap or aluminum foil for food storage, as Bee’s Wrap seems to keep produce fresher. I also love the fact that you can compost it when it wears out. I don’t think I’ll be tossing my glass containers just yet, though – while Bee’s Wrap is great for storing individual items, it’s not the best choice for large batches of leftovers or meal prep.