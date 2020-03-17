Before-and-after photos show how fear of the coronavirus has emptied out New York’s biggest landmarks

- source
- New York City is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. In 2018, 65.2 million people visited.
- As of March 17, New York state had 10 deaths, out of more than 4,700 coronavirus cases across the US.
- To stop the virus from spreading, Mayor Bill de Blasio advised against taking public transport, and banned gatherings of more than 500 people.
- Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered gyms, casinos, and movie theaters to close, while bars and restaurants can only provide takeout food.
- Spots, like Times Square, the Brooklyn Bridge, and Grand Central Station, are now deserted.
- These before-and-after photos show just how emptied out New York City has become as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
BEFORE: Times Square is one of the busiest pedestrian areas in the world. Every day, almost 380,000 pedestrians walk through Time Square.
AFTER: On March 12, Mayor Bill de Blasio banned gatherings of more than 500 people, and declared a state of emergency. By March 15, Time Square appeared deserted.
BEFORE: In 2018, many people sat and rested on red chairs in Times Square. There were few spare tables.
AFTER: There would have been no trouble finding a seat at the red tables on March 16. Other than a lone woman walking by, they were empty, along with the rest of Time Square.
BEFORE: The famous Charging Bull has only been in New York since 1989, but on most days, according to Business Insider’s Harrison Jacobs, “hordes of tourists can be found crowding around the sculpture, taking photos, or rubbing the bull’s nose, horns, or backside.”
AFTER: On March 16, nobody was there.
BEFORE: The Oculus, the World Trade Center’s transit hub, gets up to 120 million visitors every year. This photo shows it in November 2019.
AFTER: The Oculus, although not deserted, appears far less busy on March 16.
BEFORE: About 750,000 people use Grand Central, New York’s most famous train station, every day.
AFTER: On March 10, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio advised New Yorkers to avoid the subway if they could, and walk or bike to work. On March 16, it appeared his advice was followed.
BEFORE: Fulton Center, in lower Manhattan, is another one of New York’s busiest stations.
AFTER: It appears de Blasio’s advice was followed there, too. On March 16, the bustling station was almost empty.
BEFORE: New York’s Central Park, which goes for 51 blocks, gets about 42 million visitors each year. Here, people gather around a the Bethesda Fountain in 2017.
AFTER: On March 14, that same fountain is far quieter. Although, it’s worth mentioning it’s winter, too, and the previous photo was at the beginning of summer.
BEFORE: In 2018’s Broadway season, about 14,768,254 patrons went to shows, making about $1.8 billion in box office gross. It was a record year.
AFTER: But on March 12 Mayor de Blasio banned gatherings of more than 500 people, and Broadway productions were put on pause until April 12.
BEFORE: About 10,000 pedestrians and 4,000 cyclists cross Brooklyn Bridge ever day. It connects Brooklyn to Manhattan.
AFTER: But with New York in a state of emergency, on March 16 there were few people crossing the Brooklyn Bridge.
