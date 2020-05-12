10 behind-the-scenes facts you might not have known about the making of ‘The Last Dance’

caption Michael Jordan being interview for “The Last Dance.” source ESPN

ESPN’s “The Last Dance” has a lot of information to absorb over 10 episodes.

There’s also a lot that happened behind the scenes to make it.

Michael Jordan refused to do the show unless he had the final word.

He also wasn’t interviewed in his home.

And yes – Jordan got to see the series before it aired.

With the last two episode of “The Last Dance” to air on Sunday, it’s a good time to take a look back on the 10-episode docuseries about the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls dynasty and highlight some of the fascinating behind-the-scenes facts.

There’s Michael Jordan refusing to do the show unless he had the final word on anything that was said about him. And where exactly were he, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman interviewed?

Here are 10 behind-the-scenes facts about “The Last Dance:”

It took almost 20 years for footage of the 1998 title run by the Chicago Bulls to finally see the light of day because so many people had to have approval

It’s kind of remarkable that “The Last Dance” ever saw the light of day. Jason Hehir told Insider that Michael Jordan, the Chicago Bulls, and the NBA all had to sign off on the show before he could start making it.

Jordan only agreed to be a part of the docuseries if he was able to get the last word

caption Michael Jordan is about to go off. source ESPN

Hehir told Insider that Jordan was concerned that his words would get twisted, so his big stipulation in agreeing to be a part of the show was that he would have the final word.

That meant whatever anyone said – like Isiah Thomas or Gary Payton – Jordan would be able to respond.

Michael Jordan saw “The Last Dance” and gave notes about it before the show aired.

caption Michael Jordan gave notes to director Jason Hehir before the show aired. source Elsa/Getty

Yes, Jordan saw the entire 10-part series before it aired. He even gave notes, according to Hehir.

“Oftentimes, his notes were just as good if not better than the other partners because he knew what the truth was,” the director told Insider.

Director Jason Hehir conducted over 100 interviews for the docuseries

caption “The Last Dance” director Jason Hehir. source Kevin Winter/Getty

Hehir conducted an incredible 106 interviews for the show. That ranged from almost everyone on the Bulls championship teams to legends like Larry Bird and “Magic” Johnson, and even Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Justin Timberlake.

Jordan was convinced people would not understand “why I behaved the way I behaved” when they saw the 1998 footage

caption Michael Jordan was concerned how people would think of him after seeing some of the footage in “The Last Dance.” source ESPN Films/Netflix/Mandalay Sports Media/NBA Entertainment

Hehir told Insider that in one of their first meetings the superstar voiced his disinterest in being involved in the show.

“When people see some of this footage they’re not going to understand why I behaved the way that I behaved,” Jordan revealed to him. Jordan was aware that his tough ways toward his team would be on full display. But he eventually gave the OK.

Hehir admitted he’s still shocked by some of the things Jordan approved to be in the show.

Hehir had to “work hard” to get insight from Kobe Bryant about Michael Jordan for the docuseries

caption Kobe Bryant in “The Last Dance.” source ESPN

The director only had around 25 minutes with Kobe Bryant when he interviewed the Laker great for “The Last Dance.” Bryant was also trying to put the final touches on a speech he was giving at the ESPY Awards to Bill Russell as that year’s recipient of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

Hehir told Insider he had to “work hard” to get anything usable. Thankfully he did.

Michael Jordan refused to be interviewed in his own home. Instead, he was filmed in three different houses

caption That’s not Michael Jordan’s house. source ESPN

Michael Jordan has a huge 20,000-square-foot estate in Jupiter, Florida. And “The Last Dance” crew never got near it.

Hehir told Insider that Jordan wanted to keep his life private, so they found three houses in the area where Jordan lives to interview him in.

Scottie Pippen was interviewed in an empty house he had recently bought

caption Scottie Pippen being interviewed in his empty house. source ESPN

Scottie Pippen didn’t mind the film crew to come to his house. But Hehir said it was completely empty. They shot his interview in his living room that didn’t have a single piece of furniture in it yet.

Dennis Rodman was interviewed in a hotel suite

caption Dennis Rodman in a hotel suite. source ESPN

The Rodman interview was a challenge, Hehir said, because it was hard to track him down.

“I thought for a while we were just going to have to flag him down on the side of the road and do the interview in the back of an SUV,” said Hehir. “Eventually we got him out of a car and into a seat so that was a real achievement unto itself.”

Michael Jordan wanted to sign a shoe deal with Adidas so bad that he went out to the company before signing with Nike to see if it could match the deal

caption The first Air Jordans. source Getty/Focus On Sport

If there’s one company that wants to forget about “The Last Dance” it’s Adidas. Michael Jordan was in love with the shoe and had been saying he was an Adidas guy since college. But when it was time to make a deal, Nike was the one that came with the right money.

Hehir told Insider Jordan even called Adidas one last time before signing with Nike to see if they could match the deal.

The rest is history.