My fiance and I lost our jobs and then our apartment because of the coronavirus crisis. This is what it’s like trying to survive and social distance living in our car in LA.

caption Cheryl Doktorczyk and her fiance source Cheryl Doktorczyk

Haven Orecchio-Egresitz interviewed Cheryl Doktorczyk, 53, of Huntington Park, California, about life amid the pandemic.

Since March 1, she and her fiance have been homeless, forced out of their apartment after losing their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Without anywhere to wash up, or rent rooms, they have mostly lived in their Honda Civic.

Doktorczyk’s story illustrates how it’s especially difficult for people and families who are living on the economic edge to survive the pandemic.

Business Insider has lightly edited Doktorczyk’s story for clarity.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

I’ve had some experience, quite a bit of experience, being homeless. But this time – with this pandemic – has been the most heartbreaking experience by far.

Just two months ago my fiance and I were asked to move out of our apartment because we owed back rent. We left voluntarily because we didn’t want to get an eviction on our record. That makes it even harder to find housing.

We were part-time security guards. We worked at the local restaurants, but then they closed.

Now we live out of our car, a 2009 Honda Civic. We put the seats down and sleep in the back when we don’t have anywhere else to go.

I don’t live in downtown Los Angeles. I chose to live in Huntington Park. That’s just because I have friends here, and it’s where I grew up.

The businesses here were more friendly, but now that the virus has hit that has changed.

It has made it even harder for us to get by.

caption Cheryl lives in Huntington Park, a city on the southern outskirts of Los Angeles. LA has one of the largest homeless populations in the country, and officials are trying to move the city’s 15,000 homeless individuals to hotels or emergency shelters in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. source Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Before, when I needed to wash up, I’d go into the restrooms at the local market, or McDonald’s, or Jack in the Box. Now that restaurants are only open for takeout, that option is out of the question. They don’t want us there. They don’t want us around their businesses.

It wasn’t every day that we needed to use the sinks at local businesses to clean ourselves. There were some days I could go to a friend’s house and shower, but that’s not OK right now because of the virus.

Now, whenever we can find or buy water, we’ll wash up that way. Either that, or we’ll rent a room, but that’s only when we can find a hotel that is open during the crisis.

Normally we’d be able to rent a room whenever we had the money. Now, literally I was asking around every day for almost two months with no luck.

caption Officials in Los Angeles are scrambling to continue to provide social services to the homeless population of the city. source Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Today was the first day we were allowed to get a room at one of the local cheaper hotels and, fortunately, we’ll stay here for the next week.

After that, our plan is to try to find some work. We’re hoping that things ease up a little bit by then.

When we were working, I would say we were making a combined $1,800 a month, not including the food stamps that we get. Our rent was $1,350 for a one bedroom.

There are quite a bit of people here in Huntington Park who are homeless and I do speak to them – not as much as I used to, because we don’t want to be hanging out. We don’t want to spread this. But when we do speak, they share their struggles with us and they’re the same as ours.

A lot of people aren’t around, and the people who are around don’t even look our way. It’s heartbreaking. I kind of understand, you know. I have grandkids and I have an older mother that I haven’t been able to see. But, they should know that we are doing our best to stay safe.

We do wear masks, and if I go into the stores I put gloves on. So we are practicing distancing measures.

We do not have anybody around us. Nobody comes into our car, or up to our room. We’re not doing any kind of social partying, or anything like that.

I want to tell my story. I want to be a voice for other people in the same situation. We want this to end more than anybody.