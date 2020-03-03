Bella Hadid channeled the early 2000s in an all-denim outfit that included a $2,550 jean trench coat

caption Bella Hadid attends a Balenciaga fashion show in Paris, France. source Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Bella Hadid attended a Balenciaga runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

Outside the event, she was photographed wearing an all-denim outfit that included baggy jeans, an unbuttoned shirt, and jean trench coat.

She also wore a tan camisole underneath, and finished the look with black Balenciaga shoes.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Bella Hadid showed her love for denim while in Paris, France, on Sunday.

The model attended a Balenciaga show as part of Paris Fashion Week, and was photographed outside the event. At the time, she was wearing baggy cargo jeans, an unbuttoned denim shirt, and a tan crop top underneath.

To complete the look, Hadid donned a $2,550 Balenciaga trench coat, which was also made from denim.

caption Bella Hadid’s denim outfit was designed by Balenciaga. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

The only pieces of Hadid’s outfit not made from denim were her $1,190 Balenciaga heels and black-and-gold sunglasses.

The outfit stood out from others she’s worn during Paris Fashion Week. On Saturday, for example, she walked around the city in a pinstripe getup and diamonds. Her look included a white blouse with puffy sleeves, a black vest, red tie, and pearl belt.

That night, she also wore her hair in a half-up half-down style, and donned heavy black eye makeup.

caption She previously rocked a pinstripe getup. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Days earlier, during Milan Fashion Week on February 24, she matched with Kendall Jenner by wearing a miniskirt and leather boots. At the time, she also wore a knitted sweater and sheer black tights.

caption Though Bella Hadid has a unique style, she isn’t afraid to match with her friends. source Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Representatives for Balenciaga did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.