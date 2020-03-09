Ben Affleck opened up about losing the enthusiasm to play Batman, saying anyone who takes on the role should see it as a ‘wildest dream come true’

caption Ben Affleck made three appearances Batman, in “Suicide Squad,” “Batman v Superman,” and “Justice League.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Ben Affleck said that he lost his “enthusiasm or passion” for playing Batman in a video for GQ in which he breaks down his career.

Affleck said that he enjoyed his time on “Batman v Superman,” but that “Justice League” just had “one problem after another.”

Affleck said that he has fond memories of his time as the dark knight, but knew that it was time to move on after originally being scheduled to direct and star in “The Batman.”

“This should really be made by somebody for whom it’s their wildest dream come true,” he said.

Matt Reeves is now directing “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader.

In a new video for GQ, Ben Affleck breaks down his career and explains why he dropped out of the solo Batman movie he was set to write, direct, and star in.

After playing Bruce Wayne/Batman in both “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ” and “Justice League,” Affleck said: “I sort of had my fill of that [being Batman].

“I found that I had kind of at some point lost my enthusiasm or passion for it. I was like ‘this should really be made by somebody for whom it’s their wildest dream come true.’ For me, it had become something different and it was clear to me that it was time to move on.”

Affleck was originally slated to write the script for his own Batman vehicle and direct the story himself, but he eventually stepped down as director and was replaced by Matt Reeves.

Then, after entering rehab in 2018, Affleck left the project completely.

Robert Pattinson was eventually hired as his successor, and the film kept the same name it had under Affleck: “The Batman.”

caption “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” grossed $873.6 million worldwide on a budget between $250-$300 million. source Warner Bros. Pictures

Affleck, does, however, have fond memories of his time as Bruce Wayne, particularly while working with “Argo” writer Chris Terrio again on “Batman v Superman,” as well as director Zach Snyder. Affleck said he loved “how energizing it was and how much fun we had.”

“I loved putting on the costume, and the idea of doing the digital alteration to the voice was really interesting to me,” he said. “I had a good time. My kids came out and visited me and saw me in the batsuit and they let me borrow the suit for my son’s birthday, and so that was a lot of fun.”

However, Affleck also said that while he enjoyed his first appearance as the dark knight, the follow up – “Justice League” – was a rougher ride.

“I had a better time on ‘Batman v Superman,’ which I really enjoyed doing, and ‘Justice League’ was unfortunately touched by personal tragedy and a death in Zach’s family,” Affleck said. “Like I say, sometimes things work and gel and sometimes you just seem to be having one problem after another.”

“Justice League” was a notoriously troubled shoot, and went through many reshoots in an apparent bid by the studio to tweak the tone of the movie from the more serious vibe that radiated through “Batman v Superman” to a more light-hearted, humorous one that had awarded the MCU’s “Avengers” movie so much success.

caption “Justice League” grossed $657.9 million worldwide on a $300 million budget. source Warner Bros. Pictures

“Justice League” has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 40%. Interestingly, however, “Batman v Superman” scored only 28%.

Affleck also appeared in “Suicide Squad” (briefly), which has a rating of 27%.

While the final products of Affleck’s Batfleck tenure might not have come out as smoothly as he wished, he stands by the reasons he took on the role of Batman, a character he didn’t realize was so iconic until he accepted the job.

“Zach told me he wanted to basically do the tone of ‘The Dark Knight’ Frank Miller series,” Affleck said. “Where he is older and more broken down and more vulnerable. I thought that was a really interesting approach to Batman.

“If the spirit of that as a guy who’s vulnerable, as a guy who aches when he gets up in the morning, as a guy who feels a lot of psychological sort of torment, I thought was a really interesting approach to playing a hero. That was what I really wanted to do.”

