Bentley built a special version of its 626-horsepower Continental GT to take on an ice race in Austria, and it’s stunning

caption Bentley Ice Race Continental GT. source Bentley

Bentley built a specially modified version of its Continental GT coupe to compete in the GP Ice Race in Austria this weekend, an event revived in 2019 after a 45-year hiatus.

The race car is largely stock, but has a custom exhaust system, studded tires, extra exterior lights, and a one-off ski rack.

During the event, the Continental will tow a skier as part of an exhibition of a sport called skijoring.

Catie Munnings, the first woman to drive for Bentley Motorsport in modern times, will be behind the wheel of the special race build.

Most would find Bentleys to be better equipped for a cruise down Fifth Avenue than a rip around the race track, but not this one.

The Bentayga SUV, for example, offers pricey features like interior mood lighting and a leather-trimmed, diamond-quilted tailgate seat – for watching polo or dressage, presumably. The ultra-luxury brand’s Continental GT starts at more than $200,000, and is, like many cars of its stature, likely to spend a lot of time in a garage.

But that reputation doesn’t stop Bentley from heading out to race major motorsports events, or from building a stunning, specially modified Continental GT to compete at the GP Ice Race in Austria this weekend. The race, which began in 1937 and was revived in 2019 after a 45-year hiatus, takes place over two days and features various events on a 1,970-foot track carved from snow.

Classic cars, touring cars, and buggies all race in their respective classes, and the weekend features exhibition events like ice karting and skijoring – but more on that later.

Scroll down to learn more about this purpose-built Bentley and what makes it unique.

The specially built racer sports the same engine found in some production Continental GTs: a twin-turbocharged W12 that Bentley says winds out 626 horsepower and 664 foot-pounds of torque.

caption Bentley Ice Race Continental GT. source Bentley

Bentley claims that the car can get from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds.

caption Bentley Ice Race Continental GT. source Bentley

Bentley kept the Ice Race Continental GT mostly stock, but built in safety features like a roll cage, fire-suppression system, racing seats, and harnesses.

caption Bentley Ice Race Continental GT. source Bentley

Bentley also gave the car a slight lift and a custom exhaust system …

caption Bentley Ice Race Continental GT. source Bentley

… and outfitted it with a set of studded Pirelli Scorpion ice tires.

caption Bentley Ice Race Continental GT. source Bentley

Exterior lights by Lazer complete the off-road racer’s rugged look.

caption Bentley Ice Race Continental GT. source Bentley

Plus, a pair of limited-edition skis, jointly designed by Bentley and the ski brand Bomber, are attached to a bespoke roof rack. The skis are listed at $2,750 and $3,750, with the more expensive pair featuring inserts plated with 24-karat gold.

caption Bentley Ice Race Continental GT. source Bentley

Speaking of, the car will tow a skier during an event called skijoring, a winter sport in which a skier is pulled by a horse, a pack of dogs, or, in this case, a 626-horsepower luxury grand tourer.

caption A Porsche 356 Speedster pulls a skier as part of the skijoring exhibition during last year’s GP Ice Race. source Daniel Fessl/GP Ice Race

Bentley has tapped Junior World Rally Championship driver Catie Munnings to pilot the GT at this weekend’s race, and Bentley said she’ll be the “first modern-day female Bentley racer.”