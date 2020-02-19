Bernie Sanders’ spokeswoman claims Michael Bloomberg has had heart attacks in the past and compared questions about Sanders’ health to birtherism

caption Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Dover, New Hampshire, on September 1, 2019. source Brian Snyder/Reuters

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign press secretary, Briahna Joy Gray, said on Thursday that former Mayor Michael Bloomberg has “suffered heart attacks in the past,” though there’s no evidence to support her claims.

Gray made the claim while defending Sanders’ decision not to release additional information about his health about four months after his heart attack.

Gray also compared questions about Sanders’ health to the racist birtherism conspiracy concerning former President Barack Obama’s birthplace.

A December letter from Bloomberg’s doctor revealed the former mayor had two coronary stents inserted in 2000, but did not mention a heart attack.

Sanders’ refusal to release more medical information and Gray’s claim about Bloomberg were widely condemned by political commentators and reporters on Tuesday.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sen. Bernie Sanders suffered a heart attack last October, but when asked on Monday night whether he’d release any additional medical records, the presidential candidate said he likely wouldn’t.

When a CNN host pressed Sanders’ campaign press secretary, Briahna Joy Gray, on the issue during a Tuesday morning interview, Gray called the question “reminiscent” of “smear and skepticism campaigns” like the racist birtherism conspiracy concerning former President Barack Obama’s birthplace.

Gray added that the media isn’t asking the same questions of other candidates, including 78-year-old former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who she claimed has “suffered heart attacks in the past.”

“It’s really telling that none of the same concern is being demonstrated for Michael Bloomberg, who’s the same age as Bernie Sanders, who’s suffered heart attacks in the past,” Gray said.

In December, Sanders released letters from his primary physician and two cardiologists declaring the Vermont lawmaker to be in good health.

Bloomberg’s campaign manager Kevin Sheekey called Gray’s claim “a lie” and said that Bloomberg hasn’t had a heart attack. She also labeled Sanders “the Trump of the left.”

“I honestly can’t tell the difference in their campaigns,” Sheekey said.

JUST NOW: Press Sec for @BernieSanders equates questions on his medical records to "smear" campaign. & claims @MikeBloomberg has "suffered heart attacks." Bloomberg had an irregular heartbeat & stents. But I've seen no record of attack. Checking now.pic.twitter.com/iW5Ag2xbUt — John Berman (@JohnBerman) February 19, 2020

Bloomberg’s campaign released a letter from his doctor in December describing his health as “outstanding.” The letter noted that the mayor had two coronary stents inserted in 2000, has had small skin cancers removed from his body, and takes a blood thinning medication to control his atrial fibrillation and a drug to control his cholesterol.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who had a heart attack last year, tells @andersoncooper that he doesn’t think he will release any more medical records than he already has. #cnntownhall https://t.co/DcVxz2JQLM pic.twitter.com/mObVIbJHFO — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) February 19, 2020

“Mr. Bloomberg is a 77-year-old man in outstanding health. There are no medical concerns, present or looming, that would prevent him from serving as President of the United States,” Dr. Stephen Sission of John Hopkins University said in the letter.

Sanders’ refusal to release more medical information and Gray’s false claim about Bloomberg were widely condemned by political commentators and reporters on Tuesday.

(douses mentions with gasoline) I've long argued that Trump should disclose his tax returns and medical information, and I'll maintain that every one of the Democratic candidates need to do the same too. (lights match) — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 19, 2020

1) Sanders spox baselessly says Bloomberg had heart attacks. 2) Media point that out. 3) Sanders supporters respond by pointing out Bloomberg had stents implanted for a blockage, which is not a heart attack and is not what was alleged. Does this formula feel familiar? — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) February 19, 2020