Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden cancel election night rallies in Ohio over coronavirus concerns

caption Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks at a campaign rally at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum on March 5, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.There were several disruptions during the rally, including a white nationalist brandishing a Nazi flag. The Arizona Democratic primary will be held on March 17. source Caitlin O’Hara/Getty Images

Concerns over coronavirus led Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden to cancel election night rallies set to be held in Cleveland on Tuesday.

“Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland,” Sanders’ campaign said in a statement.

“In accordance with guidance from public officials and out of an abundance of caution, our rally in Cleveland, Ohio tonight is cancelled,” Biden’s campaign said.

Both campaigns signaled they would continue to evaluate the situation regarding future events, and make announcements accordingly.

Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced they’re canceling election night rallies in Cleveland, Ohio, over concerns linked to the novel coronavirus.

“Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland. We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak,” Mike Casca, communications director for Sanders’ 2020 campaign, said in a statement. “Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight.”

“All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis,” Casca added.

Former Ohio state senator Nina Turner, a campaign co-chair for Sanders, was set to speak at the event.

“CLEVELAND, I was looking forward to this rally on my home turf, but safety first! This #CoronaVirusUpdate is nothing to play with. Our campaign made the right call,” Turner said in a tweet.

Shortly after the Sanders campaign announced the rally was off, Biden’s campaign announced his Cleveland rally was also cancelled.

“In accordance with guidance from public officials and out of an abundance of caution, our rally in Cleveland, Ohio tonight is cancelled,” Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager and communications director for Biden’s campaign, said via Twitter. “We will continue to consult with public health officials and public health guidance and make announcements about future events.”

In the coming days. Vice President Biden thanks all of his supporters who wanted to be with us in Cleveland this. Additional details on where Vice President Biden will address the press tonight are forthcoming. 2/2 — Kate Bedingfield (@KBeds) March 10, 2020

The Ohio Democratic primary is on March 17, but several crucial contests are taking place on Tuesday, including in the neighboring state of Michigan.

These are the first campaign rallies to be cancelled by major candidates in relation to coronavirus.

These announcements came several days after President Donald Trump said he had no plans to cancel rallies due to the novel coronavirus, though his campaign currently has none on the schedule.

The coronavirus has sown chaos into financial markets and now threatens to disrupt the Democratic Party’s primary season in a close race between the two former senators. At a Biden campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan, on Monday night, attendees were offered hand sanitizer as they entered.

People walking into the @JoeBiden rally in Detroit are being given hand sanitizer upon entry. Same was offered to the press corps. pic.twitter.com/sWLPbm8vxs — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) March 9, 2020

Over 118,000 people around the world have been infected with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and more than 4,200 have died. The US has reported more than 760 cases and 28 coronavirus deaths.