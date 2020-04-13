Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden after dropping out of the 2020 race

caption Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden. source Screenshot/YouTube

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders officially endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential bid on Monday.

Sanders dropped out of the race on April 8 after failing to pick up momentum in a series of vital primary elections, making Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Since he dropped out, Biden’s campaign has made an effort to reach out to Sanders’ base.

“We have to make Trump a one-term president and we need you in the White House,” Sanders said on a livestream video with Biden on Monday.

Biden also praised Sanders during the virtual conversation and said he would need Sanders “not just to win, but to govern.”

“You’ve been the most powerful voice for a more fair and just America,” Biden told his former competitor. “You don’t get enough credit, Bernie, for being the voice that asks us to takle a hard look in the mirror and ask ‘have we done enough?'”

We must come together to defeat the most dangerous president in modern history. I'm joining @JoeBiden's livestream with a special announcement. https://t.co/AC3zh3ChX3 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2020

The two politicians discussed how the country should respond to the coronavirus pandemic and consequent economic crisis.

Sanders and his fellow progressives are attempting to extract policy concessions from Biden on a host of key issues, including healthcare, student debt, and climate change.

Since becoming the presumptive nominee, Biden has tried to make policy overtures to Sanders’ supporters. Last week, he introduced a proposal to lower the elibility for Medicare from age 65 to 60 and expand student loan forgiveness to some low-income and middle-class individuals.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders’ most high-profile surrogate, has long pledged to support whoever won the 2020 Democratic nomination, but has been sharply critical of Biden. Ocasio-Cortez made it clear in a recent interview with The New York Times that her endorsement of Biden will not come without “uncomfortable” policy shifts on Biden’s part.

“There’s this talk about unity as this kind of vague, kumbaya, kind of term. Unity and unifying isn’t a feeling, it’s a process,” she said. “The whole process of coming together should be uncomfortable for everyone involved – that’s how you know it’s working. And if Biden is only doing things he’s comfortable with, then it’s not enough.”

Ocasio-Cortez said Biden should promise to provide a pathway to citizenship for the millions of undocumented immigrants currently living in the US and provide a more progressive plan to expand access to affordable healthcare.

The 2020 race was thrown into turmoil this year with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the US. The World Health Organization designated the coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19, a pandemic on March 11.

The US is currently the global epicenter of the outbreak, with nearly 400,000 confirmed cases and 12,912 deaths. The virus originated in the Hubei province of China and has since spread to at least 184 countries and territories around the world.

The US outbreak has sparked chaos in the electoral campaign season as states impose stay-at-home orders for residents and grapple with how to proceed with their respective primary contests.

Kayla Epstein contributed to this report.