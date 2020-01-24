Bernie Sanders is embracing an endorsement from Joe Rogan, who’s getting blasted for his past sexist and racist comments

caption Joe Rogan. source Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Joe Rogan said on his podcast that he plans to vote for Bernie Sanders in this year’s Democratic primary elections.

Sanders has embraced Rogan’s support, turning it into an advertisement he shared with his Twitter followers.

Rogan, a comedian and cultural commentator, is controversial for past comments widely considered to be sexist, homophobic, racist, and transphobic.

While some Sanders supporters praised him for reaching voters across the aisle, others scorned him for welcoming Rogan.

Reactions from across the political spectrum have poured in after Joe Rogan endorsed Bernie Sanders for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Rogan, a comedian and who first became famous as a UFC commentator, made the endorsement on his popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Rogan’s YouTube channel, which hosts the podcast, has 7.29 million followers and each of its videos receives hundreds of thousands of views.

Sanders has welcomed the support. His campaign turned a video of the endorsement into an advertisement on Twitter.

“I think I'll probably vote for Bernie… He’s been insanely consistent his entire life. He’s basically been saying the same thing, been for the same thing his whole life. And that in and of itself is a very powerful structure to operate from.” -Joe Rogan pic.twitter.com/fuQP0KwGGI — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 23, 2020

Rogan made his endorsement for the Vermont Senator on Monday, when his podcast guest, New York Times opinion writer Bari Weiss, asked him who he planned to vote for in the presidential primary.

“He’s been insanely consistent his entire life,” Rogan said. “He’s basically been saying the same thing, been for the same thing his whole life. And that in and of itself is a very powerful structure to operate from.”

Rogan also said that it’s “easy” to “dig up dirt on every single human being” by honing in on their “worst moment” and then magnifying it. “That said,” Rogan mused, “you can’t find very many with Bernie.”

Twitter erupted in response

Some celebrated Sanders’ ability to reach across the aisle and gain the support of a self-proclaimed Republican. Sanders himself was a guest on Rogan’s podcast in August 2019.

If you're outraged that Sanders accepted an endorsement from Joe Rogan, who has massive reach with actual centrist/apolitical young people, you're part of why the left loses. We need to accept everyone who is open to a leftist message, no matter their past or how they got there. — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) January 24, 2020

It’s so weird how many Democrats are shaming Bernie for Joe Rogan endorsement video that his campaign put together. Is Joe Rogan influential? Yes Did Bernie change his policies to do it? No Is Bernie endorsing Rogan? No Does converting Trump voters make it easier to win? Yes — Jonathan Munitz (@MyLifeIsMunitz) January 24, 2020

But others were disturbed by Rogan’s past commentary, some of which has been condemned as racist and transphobic. In 2013, for example, Rogan told a bizarre story about watching “Planet of the Apes” in a black neighborhood and describing it as walking “into Africa.” That same year, he also insulted MMA fighter Fallon Fox, a transgender woman, saying she was “a f—ing man. … I don’t care if you don’t have a d— anymore.” In the past, Rogan has also used misogynistic and homophobic slurs.

One person said that while some of Rogan’s past commentary can be viewed as dangerous, they would rather have his massive reach work in Sanders’s favor during the 2020 election.

I’m black and trans and a woman. Don’t like Joe Rogan. But I’m also not stupid, and I understand that he is gonna exist whether I like him or not. I’d rather have his dumb fans with us than against us. Now, can all the cishet white neolibs stop pretending to care what I feel? — malina ???? (@malinasundeity) January 24, 2020

Others condemned Sanders for welcoming Rogan into his corner.

I really like Bernie and am disappointed to see the campaign boost Rogan, who has made some very anti-trans comments. I really hope the campaign reconsiders. https://t.co/Npikb7Px3Z https://t.co/qbH7skzyRb — Alexis Goldstein ????️‍???? (@alexisgoldstein) January 23, 2020

Joe Rogan today, Richard Spencer tomorrow? David Duke? If we’re for throwing minorities under the bus to win over the white working class is that the next step? We’ve said for years the anti-identity politics, class over race argument would lead to this. — Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) January 24, 2020

Joe Rogan is a sexist bigot, who regularly gives a platform to the alt right to sell his anger and hate-there is no argument that justifies this as a good decision and yet again, women and minorities will pay the price for it. When someone shows you who they are, believe them. https://t.co/w6As2BYjIy — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 24, 2020

Listen to me now, and I can’t believe I have to say it: no Dem needs Joe Rogan’s base to defeat Trump. We also don’t need to capitulate to homophobia and transphobia (which btw *kills* people *smacks forehead*) for any reason. This is foul, justifying stuff. No way around it. — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) January 24, 2020

Representatives for the Sanders campaign and for Rogan didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.