Bernie Sanders aims ‘to prevent the collapse of the economy’ with new coronavirus spending priorities

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is going on the offensive with a set of priorities he would like to see in the next coronavirus relief bill coming through Congress, commonly referred to as “phase four.”

Sanders’ priorities do not have an official cost or budget score, but he says they will be expensive yet necessary.

They include $2,000 per month in direct payments to all Americans – including the homeless and undocumented – guaranteed sick leave for all workers, a rent freeze, hazard pay for essential workers and using Medicare to pick up all health care expenses, among other things.

“So to prevent the collapse of the economy is far more humane and cost effective than rebuilding the economy after it collapses,” Sanders said on MSNBC Friday afternoon.

The proposals come as Sanders is stuck in limbo during the end stages of the presidential campaign, hoping to somehow climb a steep delegate deficit to edge out former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.

Though his plan only exists in a series of bullet points on his campaign website and does not have a budget score, Sanders conceded that it will be expensive in an interview with Ali Velshi on MSNBC Friday afternoon.

His plan builds on his previous call to get $2,000 sent to all Americans in monthly recurring payments amid the social distancing measures that have brought about swift spikes in unemployment.

Sanders would like Medicare to pick up the tab for medical expenses as part of the next bill, even non-COVID cases.

Other portions of his plan are familiar to his longstanding policy platform, such as guaranteeing paid sick leave to all workers.

More coronavirus-specific provisions include language on enforcing the Defense Production Act to compel businesses to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators and other supplies running in short supply because of the pandemic.

Sanders also wants to provide hazard pay to essential workers and double funding for the Emergency Food Program to keep food banks stocked up.

An across the board freezes to monthly payments such as rent, mortgage payments and medical debt are included along with $600 billion in direct aid to state and local governments.

The full set of Sanders’ priorities are available here.