The 59 best action movies you can watch on Netflix right now

caption “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Marvel

Netflix currently has some great action movies to watch right now.

They range from MCU hits like “Avengers: Infinity War” to Netflix movies like “6 Underground.”

There are quite a few franchises on the list, too, including all “The Matrix” movies and the two of the “Olympus Has Fallen” films.

There’s never a bad time to sit back and watch a good action movie.

The constant explosions, the muscular heroes doing what needs doing: What better way to take time out from the daily grind.

Thankfully, Netflix has a great collection right now, including classics like “The Matrix” and “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” (in fact, all movies from both franchises are available); modern-day favorites “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”; and even the only directing credit of Keanu Reeves’ career, “Man of Tai Chi.”

Here are 45 action movies (listed alphabetically) we highly recommend that you can stream on Netflix:

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

“6 Underground”

caption Ryan Reynolds in “6 Underground.” source Netflix

Michael Bay takes a load of Netflix’s money to make them an explosion-filled action movie with Ryan Reynolds as the star.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

caption Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd in “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

This Marvel title is an unlikely effective companion to the events that happened in “Avengers: Infinity War.” I highly recommend pairing these as a double feature one night.

“Avengers: Infinity War”

caption Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Disney/Marvel

This isn’t just the most dramatic chapter in the MCU with Thanos completing his quest to collect all the stones, but it also has an incredible collection of action sequences heightened by all the CGI.

All the “Back to the Future” movies

caption (L-R) Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox in “Back to the Future.” source Universal Pictures

Check out the three movies of this franchise, which all feature some great edge-of-your-seat action.

“Bad Boys” and “Bad Boys II”

caption (L-R) Martin Lawrence and Will Smith taking down the bad guys. source Sony

If you got a kick out of “Bad Boys for Life,” go back and see how we got there with these two Michael Bay movies that made Will Smith into an action star.

“Bloodsport”

caption Jean-Clause Van Damme in “Bloodsport.” source Warner Bros.

In one of the best action movies from the Jean-Claude Van Damme library, we follow him in his entry into a deadly martial-arts competition.

“Den of Thieves”

caption Gerard Butler in “Den of Thieves.” source STXfilms

This is an action movie that has certainly found a second life on Netflix. In it, Gerard Butler leads a team of sheriff deputies who are trying to stop a gang trying to rob the federal reserve in LA.

“Django Unchained”

caption (L-R) Christoph Waltz and Jamie Foxx in “Django Unchained.” source The Weinstein Company/Columbia Pictures

From Jamie Foxx to Christoph Waltz to Leonardo DiCaprio everyone in this western is performing at a high level, as is typical of all Quentin Tarantino movies.

“Dragonheart”

caption Dennis Quaid in “Dragonheart.” source Universal

This fantasy adventure is definitely worth a watch. Dennis Quaid is a dragon-slayer who suddenly befriends the dragon he was hunting (voiced by Sean Connery) to take on an evil king.

“Extraction”

Chris Hemsworth stars as a black-ops mercenary who literally has to shoot, kick, and punch his way through the bad guys to save a kidnapped kid.

“Final Destination”

caption Devon Sawa in “Final Destination.” source New Line Cinema

This horror has loads of action as we follow a group of friends who cheat death and then mysteriously die one by one.

“The Five Venoms”

caption Chang Cheh’s “The Five Venoms.” source Shaw Brothers Studio

This late 1970s martial arts cult classic (that you might also know as “Five Deadly Venoms”) is an essential watch. The movie has been referenced in everything from Wu-Tang Clan music to Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” saga.

“Free Fire”

caption Ben Wheatley’s “Free Fire.” source Film4 Productions

One of the best close-quarters action movies ever made (if that’s a thing), director Ben Wheatley mixes a lot of guns and jokes for this entertaining movie that stars Armie Hammer, Cillian Murphy, and Brie Larson.

“Ghost Rider”

caption Nicolas Cage in “Ghost Rider.” source Sony Pictures

For Nicolas Cage standards, he’s pretty even-keeled as this Marvel character. But it still rocks.

“The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”

caption Clint Eastwood in “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.” source “The Good, the Bad and The Ugly”/Produzioni Europee Associati

One of the greatest westerns ever made, Clint Eastwood is on the search for a grave full of treasure.

“The Grandmaster”

caption Wong Kar-Wai’s “The Grandmaster.” source Annapurna Pictures

Wong Kar-wai’s epic features amazing action sequences that are only matched by the movie’s lush photography.

“Hamburger Hill”

caption John Irvin’s “Hamburger Hill.” source Paramount Pictures

One of the lesser-known movies about the Vietnam War, it packs one of the most powerful punches in the genre as it follows a platoon who is trying to take a heavily fortified position held by the North Vietnamese Army.

“Hancock”

caption Will Smith in “Hancock.” source Columbia Pictures Corporation

Will Smith is a different kind of superhero in this movie. Completely reckless in his methods to “save the day,” he tries to change his ways after a person he saves (played by Jason Bateman) vows to change his image.

“Haywire”

caption Gina Carano in “Haywire.”

If you dig Gina Carano in “The Mandalorian” you should check her out in this movie. Fresh off dominating the MMA scene, Steven Soderbergh casts her as the lead of his revenge tale.

“Inception”

caption Joseph Gordon-Levitt in “Inception.” source Inception

Christopher Nolan’s trippy caper inside the mind is also filled with some fantastic action sequences. The highlight being Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s logic-defying fight sequence in a hotel hallway.

“Incredibles 2”

caption Brad Bird’s “Incredibles 2.” source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Who says animated movies can’t have action? The first movie was full of it, but the sequel really ups the ante.

All the “Indiana Jones” movies

caption Harrison Ford in “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” source Paramount/Youtube

You can’t go wrong with any of the Indiana Jones movies when it comes to action. I mean, the opening to “Crystal Skull” has Jones avoiding an atomic bomb blast. But if I can only choose one it has to be “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

“Inglourious Basterds”

caption (L-R) Eli Roth and Brad Pitt in “Inglourious Basterds.” source The Weinstein Company

Tarantino delivers a masterwork here. Along with giving you an action sequence that features the horrific death of Hitler, it’s also a movie that celebrates cinema.

“IP Man” / “IP Man 2” / “IP Man 3”

caption Donnie Yes rocks in the “IP Man” franchise. source Mandarin Films

Check out the first three movies of the franchise and witness why Donnie Yen is one of the greats in the action genre.

James Bond Movies: “GoldenEye” / “Die Another Day” / “The World Is Not Enough” / “Tomorrow Never Dies”

caption Pierce Brosnan in “GoldenEye.” source 20th Century Fox

Dive into the four Pierce Brosnan 007 movies. Like all the titles in the Bond franchise, the action is always elevated to an insane level.

“Lawless”

caption Shia LaBeouf (R) in “Lawless.” source The Weinstein Company

Here’s some Depression-era action for you. Tom Hardy and Shia LaBeouf are standouts in this bootlegging crime drama.

“Man of Tai Chi”

caption “Tiger” Chen in “Man of Tai Chi.” source Radius

Released in 2013, this marks the only time Keanu Reeves has directed a movie. And it is worth the watch.

Reeves plays the villain who finds his match in Tai Chi master “Tiger” (played by “Tiger” Chen, who has been a fight choreographer for years). The movie also has one of the best lines Reeves has ever delivered, when he tells Tiger, “you owe me a life.”

All “The Matrix” movies

caption Keanu Reeves in “The Matrix.” source Warner Bros.

Speaking of Reeves, watch the trilogy that redefined how action movies would be made forever. Especially the first movie, which still gets imitated to this day.

“Minority Report”

caption Tom Cruise in “Minority Report.” source 20th Century Fox

Tom Cruise teams with Steven Spielberg for this futuristic cat-and-mouse story in which Cruise does what he does best: run.

“Mortal Kombat”

caption Paul W.S. Anderson’s “Mortal Kombat.” source New Line Home Entertainment

If you are in need of a good laugh you can’t pass up checking out this cheesy adaptation of the hugely popular video game.

“Olympus Has Fallen” / “Angel Has Fallen”

caption (L-R) Gerard Butler and Aaron Eckhart in “Olympus Has Fallen.” source FilmDistrict

This most unlikely franchise has Gerard Butler as an ex-secret service agent who just can’t seem to stop bad things from happening to the highest members of the US government.

“Outlaw King”

caption Chris Pine in “Outlaw King.” source Netflix

Chris Pine plays 14th-century Scottish king Robert the Bruce in this bloody tale that features a remarkable single-shot action sequence at the start of the movie.

“The Patriot”

caption Mel Gibson (Center) in “The Patriot.” source Sony / Columbia

Set during the Revolutionary War, Mel Gibson stars as a farmer who is not looking to be a part of the war until he finally is forced to (that tends to happen in these movies) and then it becomes a blood bath. Heath Ledger also stars.

“Red Dawn”

caption (L-R) Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell, and Charlie Sheen in “Red Dawn.” source United Artists

This is not the 2012 remake, this is the original John Milius movie.

Starring many of the top members of young Hollywood during the 1980s – Patrick Swayze, Charlie Sheen, Lea Thompson, Jennifer Grey, and C. Thomas Howell – the movie follows a group of friends who take on the Soviet Union after it invades US soil.

“Return of the 36th Chamber”

caption Lau Kar-Leung’s “Return of the 36th Chamber.” source Shaw Brothers Studio

This 1980s martial arts Hong Kong movie has a great mix of comedy and action.

“Romeo Must Die”

caption Jet Li and Aaliyah in “Romeo Must Die.” source Warner Bros.

Jet Li shows off to America the skills that made him a legend in China. He also gets some help from Aaliyah in her debut as an actress.

“Salt”

caption Angelina Jolie in “Salt.” source Sony

Angelina Jolie plays a CIA agent on the run when she’s accused of being a Russian spy.

“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”

caption Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.” source Universal Pictures

Edgar Wright’s dazzling love story stands out thanks to its incredible visual effects and video game-like feel, complete with battles.

“Sin City”

caption Mickey Rourke in “Sin City.” source Dimension Films

This adaptation of the Frank Miller graphic novels brings the pages to life thanks to state-of-the-art (for its time) CGI that gave the movie a black-and-white feel but with elements of color. The highlight is Mickey Rourke playing Marv.

“Snowpiercer”

caption Bong Joon-ho’s “Snowpiercer.” source RADiUS/TWC

Bong Joon-ho’s fantastic sci-fi tale is set in a world where all of humanity is on a fast-moving train with the poor placed in the back and the rich in the front. Chris Evans plays the leader of a group in the back who has had enough.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

caption Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” source Sony

This Oscar-winning animated movie gets better every time you see it. Along with having a great story about self-discovery, it also has some excellent action sequences.

“Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” / “Terminator Salvation”

caption Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Terminator 3.” source Warner Bros. via YouTube screengrab

Not the two “Terminator” movies I would choose to watch, but this is what we have on Netflix at the moment. If you are watching for the pure action sense then both have it. I would check out “Terminator 3” first.

“Train to Busan”

caption Gong Yo in “Train to Busan.” source Next Entertainment World

You definitely need to watch this zombie movie that follows a group of people trying to survive a trip from Seoul to Busan in the midst of a zombie outbreak.

“Tremors”

caption (L-R) Fred Ward and Kevin Bacon in “Tremors.” source Universal

Kevin Bacon and Fred Ward are great in this horror-comedy that features creatures that are coming out of the ground to kill people.

“Triple Frontier”

caption (L-R) Oscar Issac and Ben Affleck in “Triple Frontier.” source Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix

This heist movie has lots of thrills and star power: Ben Affleck, Oscar Issac, Charlie Hunnam, and Pedro Pascal.