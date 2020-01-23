The best affordable Caribbean and Central American beach towns to buy a home

caption Caye Caulker, Belize source DE AGOSTINI / Getty Images

Winter is in full swing, and many are already dreaming of an escape – perhaps to a beach-side investment property of one’s very own.

In 2019, the data team at Realtor.com determined the best and most affordable beach towns in the Caribbean and Central American area.

To develop their ranking, Realtor.com took into consideration various factors, including the home price per square meter, population growth, local homicide rate, life expectancy, gross domestic product growth, and the town’s international beach ranking. The website also noted the conditions which American buyers must follow in order to invest in real estate overseas, resulting in towns with overly restrictive real-estate guidelines being excluded from the list.

It concluded that Tulum, Mexico, is the best affordable beach town for prospective homebuyers. Beyond just beautiful beaches, Tulum is also one of the top culinary towns in Mexico and home to well-preserved Mayan ruins, Realtor.com notes.

Keep reading to see which other beach towns made the ranking, in order from most to least expensive price per square meter.

Note: All figures are sourced from Realtor.com unless otherwise indicated.

10. Falmouth Harbour, Antigua ⁠— The town offers breathtaking views of the beach and is in close proximity to a reef teeming with sea-life. Condé Nast Traveler once reported that Falmouth Harbour was one of the top beaches in the world.

source Medioimages/Photodisc / Getty Images

Price per square meter in Antigua: $3,501

Note: Foreign buyers have to get a license first and have to pay a fee equivalent to 5% of the home’s value.

Source: Condé Nast Traveler, Realtor.com

9. Kittian Village, St. Kitts ⁠— This tiny island offers guests sandy beaches and dolphin adventures.

source CKP1001 / Shuttersock

Price per square meter in St. Kitts: $3,496

Note: You’ll probably need to secure a local lawyer to help you handle applying for a land-holding license, which is necessary for most Americans looking to invest in St. Kitts real estate.

Source: Instagram, Realtor.com

8. St. John, US Virgin Islands ⁠— After being hit with back-to-back with hurricanes in 2017, home prices have dropped dramatically in this region. But the island of St. John is slowly bouncing back to reclaim its title as one of the “most naturally beautiful isle[s] in the Caribbean,” according to Realtor.com.

source Wolfgang Kaehler / Getty Images

Price per square meter in St. John: $3,235

Source: Realtor.com

7. Crane Bay, Barbados ⁠— This town is surrounded by gorgeous cliffs that look down upon what Realtor.com noted as “one of the prettiest beaches in the Caribbean.”

source byvalet / Shutterstock

Price per square meter in Barbados: $2,739

Note: Americans are treated like locals when buying here, in terms of real-estate transaction fees and taxes, but foreign buyers must pay in all cash upfront.

Source: Instagram, Realtor.com

6. Maracas Bay Village, Trinidad and Tobago ⁠— Just hours away from Port of Spain, this village is located right next to the country’s rainforest and provides clear views of the beautiful ocean.

source Michael Grimm / Getty Images

Price per square meter in Trinidad: $2,334

Note: Foreign buyers have to acquire a license before purchasing property.

Source: Realtor.com

5. Caye Caulker, Belize ⁠— With a population of under 2,000, Caye Caulker is also known as “budget island.” The island is also right next to the Belize Barrier Reef, the third biggest coral reef in the world.

source DE AGOSTINI / Getty Images

Price per square meter in Belize: $2,322

Source: Realtor.com

4. Playa Bonita, Dominican Republic ⁠—Far from tourist-crowded areas like Punta Cana and Santo Domingo, this beach town is a cosmopolitan of Italian, French, and Spanish influences.

source ullstein bild / Getty Images

Price per square meter in Dominican Republic: $2,078

Note: All Americans need to do to buy a home is show a copy of their passport.

Source: Realtor.com

3. Dominical, Costa Rica ⁠—This town sits at the intersection of the jungle, mountains, and beach. It has year-long surfing weather, with beautiful sunsets over the Pacific Ocean.

source ian woolcock / Shuttertsock

Price per square meter in Costa Rica: $1,938

Note: Costa Rica has particularly low property taxes, and Realtor.com notes that Costa Rica’s relatively unrestrictive property laws tend to treat foreign buyers the same as local buyers.

Source: Instagram, Realtor.com

2. Rodney Bay, St. Lucia ⁠— This bustling port is home to a vibrant international expat community. There are shops, bars, and of course, beautiful beaches.

source Benus C Mathurin / Shutterstock

Price per square meter in St. Lucia: $1,860

Note: Realtor.com notes that in order to buy land here, Americans must hire an attorney to acquire a local license for them.

Source: Instagram, Realtor.com

1. Tulum, Mexico ⁠—Filled with beautiful white sandy beaches, Tulum, over the years, has garnered the reputation of being one of the culinary hubs of southern Mexico. Also home to well-preserved ancient Mayan ruins, this town offers affordable condos and homes, just minutes from the Caribbean coast.

source AGF / Getty Images

Price per square meter in Mexico: $1,852

Note: Mexico forbids buying in some coastal areas and also requires foreign buyers to have a trust set up with a Mexican bank in order to purchase property.

Source: Realtor.com