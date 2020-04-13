The best affordable hotels in Chicago

source Thompson Chicago; Hotel EMC2; Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Chicago attracts millions of business and leisure travelers every year with hundreds of hotels available to accommodate them.

While the city has no shortage of fancy, high-end properties, finding an affordable, yet well-appointed and contemporary stay is surprisingly easy.

To help narrow the field, we scouted Chicago’s best cheap hotels selecting those with bespoke design, unique amenities, a prime location, and a starting price under $200 per night to make our top picks.

A note from your Insider Reviews travel editor: Coronavirus has interrupted travel on a global scale forcing travelers to cancel and reassess plans in the coming weeks and months. We understand that right now is a challenging time to plan travel. But when this time passes and things return to normal, we know you’ll be eager to explore the world again.

Whenever that happens for you, and we know it will, we hope our travel content helps you make informed, useful, and inspiring choices on the best places and hotels to book. So whether you use our reviews now, bookmark them for the future, or simply need an escape from the news, we’ll continue to share the world with you. In the meantime, we encourage all travelers to stay safe, follow guidelines from the CDC website, and take precautions.

Each year, Chicago seems to smash its previous tourism records to become one of the top travel destinations in the US. As a result, new hotels are constantly opening to meet the high demand. Chicago’s Central Business District alone has about 140 hotels, offering 43,881 rooms – and counting. In fact, two Chicago hotels rank among the best hotels in the entire nation.

My hometown has its share of high-end indulgences and while super posh, five-star hotels are sublime, let’s face it, they’re often out of reach for the average business trip, or traveler on a budget like myself.

Thankfully, there are still a large majority of hotels offering competitive rates for a more accessible night of luxury, even for under $200 per night. The Windy City is largely more affordable on average compared to New York or Los Angeles, and I regularly make hotel recommendations to out-of-town guests who find great deals in winter and shoulder seasons.

Of course, there are cheap, big-box chains, but our selections are true gems. As a local travel expert, I’ve also visited or stayed in every hotel, and every property on this list has a contemporary design aesthetic, offers sweet amenities, and is well located. These hotels hold high rankings on both Trip Advisor and Booking.com, are considered at least four stars, and have low season rates that range from $100 to no more than $200 per night.

These are the best affordable hotels in Chicago, sorted by price from low to high.

theWit Chicago, a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel

Located in the true heart of downtown at the corner of State and Lake streets, theWit feels like a very ‘it’ place to be, housed in a sleek modern glass building, with four-star amenities at an affordable price. The hotel is a Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, which always means warm cookies at check-in, and here specifically, sophisticated rooms with contemporary decor and great city views.

There’s no pool, but the hotel offers a full-service spa and a very nice-sized fitness center overlooking State Street. The hotel is steps from Chicago’s famed theatre district and the Chicago River, though the icing on the cake is the enormous all-season rooftop bar on the 27th floor aptly named ROOF, with a retractable roof. I used to work across the street and loved having after-work drinks up here with great views all around.

The classic Queen or King rooms are cozy, but not cramped, and the starting rate of $109 is hard to beat. You can even upgrade to a larger King spa room with soaking tub for a little more, depending on the season.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 32 out of 206 hotels in Chicago

Booking.com Rating: 8.9 out of 10

Pros: The location can’t be beaten. You’re steps from the Riverwalk, the Chicago Theatre District (the iconic Chicago Theatre marquee can be seen right outside the door), and Millennium Park is just a couple blocks to the east. Plus, all of the city’s train lines converge right here, which means you are just a train ride away from nearly any part of the city and the airport.

Cons: While the location is fantastic, being right downtown can, of course, mean more noise. The elevated train has a station right at this intersection so rooms on lower flowers can experience some of the din. Best to ask for a higher floor, which will also come with better views.

ACME Hotel

The funky ACME is a very affordable hotel in the not-so-affordable River North neighborhood. Voted the number one hotel in Chicago in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2019 Readers Choice Awards, the ACME calls itself Chicago’s original “approachable boutique hotel.” The hipster property is undeniably cool with an overall rock n’ roll vibe; jam to music in elevators clad with album covers on the way up to your room.

The hotel is pretty tech-savvy with online check-in and a chat feature, plus each room has an Amazon Alexa and state-of-the-art Bowers & Wilkins wireless sound system to play your own tunes.

I’ve personally enjoyed listening to live music at the intimate Berkshire Room just off the lobby, a cocktail lounge where you’ll definitely find locals hanging out. West Town Bakery for locally-sourced pastries and sandwiches is another top favorite. ACME also offers complimentary coffee delivered right to your door each morning.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 19 out of 206 hotels in Chicago

Booking.com Rating: 9.1 out of 10

Pros: Affordable and cool, each room comes with an Amazon Alexa, and some even come with a guitar. If yours does not, you can still ask for a guitar at the front desk.

Cons: Some of the rooms are quite small, but there’s a chance you can get a free upgrade if you ask.

Kinzie Hotel

Rooms are fresh and bright at Kinzie Hotel with white furniture and a cool mural of the city map displayed behind the bed. Located in the heart of the vibrant River North district, it’s just steps from some of the buzziest bars and restaurants. Just walk down Kinzie or Hubbard streets and you’ll see what I mean.

Named after the renowned Chicago settler, John Kinzie, this contemporary boutique hotel has a well-equipped 24-hour fitness center, and all guests receive complimentary continental breakfast, as well as a nightly reception in the lounge with one complimentary drink and an assortment of hors d’oeuvres. Both perks add serious value to an already cheap price. Even better, standard Deluxe King and Queen rooms are comfortable, modern, and affordable for a newer hotel that is also very well-located.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 26 out of 206 hotels in Chicago

Booking.com Rating: 8.9 out of 10

Pros: Rooms are chic and clean and come with H2O Plus Spa products and Keurig coffeemakers. And rare for a city hotel nowadays, a small breakfast is included.

Cons: While there is a free continental breakfast, some reviewers complain that the selections are pretty disappointing, so don’t expect a grand spread.

The Talbott Hotel

Located in Chicago’s historic Gold Coast district, the newly renovated, historic Talbott Hotel (a Joie de Vivre World of Hyatt property) is housed inside an early 20th-century gem known for its timeless elegance. I love the Gold Coast location for its affluent yet local feel. Victorian row houses line leafy blocks, while the iconic Magnificent Mile and Oak Street Beach on Lake Michigan are only steps away.

All standard rooms combine traditional elegance with modern touches like LG smart televisions with streaming capabilities and Bluetooth alarm clock/radios. When the weather’s nice, there’s a cute, little sidewalk patio out front that’s perfect for a coffee or a full meal.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 24 out of 206 hotels in Chicago

Booking.com Rating: 9.0 out of 10

Pros: The Talbott offers an affordable stay in Chicago’s poshest neighborhood with shopping on high-end Oak Street and Michigan Avenue right around the corner.

Cons: Be aware there is a non-optional $17 “urban amenity” fee, though, it does include a welcome drink and fitness class at a nearby spa. Critics lament there being no coffee makers in the rooms and the slow elevators. Being it’s an older building, it’s par for the course.

Thompson Chicago

The Thompson is the epitome of affordable luxury. This sleek boutique gem from World of Hyatt is located in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood, known for high-end shopping and wealthy residents. The sexy lobby feels more like a stylish living room complete with a large fireplace. I love the seafood-focused, modern Italian fare at the street-level restaurant, Nico Osteria.

All rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, plush bedding, and clean white bathrooms and past guests rave over the luxury linens, modern but moody decor, and city views.

The vibe, the location, and the decor all scream high-end, but the prices are more in line with a budget stay, even for entry-level, city view rooms.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 13 out of 206 hotels in Chicago

Booking.com Rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: For the upscale neighborhood location and the cosmopolitan vibe of the hotel, Thompson Chicago is a great find. The prime location is steps from always-popular restaurants like Tavern on Rush and Gibson’s Steakhouse, and the trendy shops on Oak Street.

Cons: There’s no on-site pool or spa. Also, if you need to be in the heart of downtown and the financial district, Thompson is a couple of miles away.

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Chicago

The Kimpton Hotel Palomar is a luxury, boutique hotel in Chicago’s River North neighborhood surrounded by top attractions, restaurants, and museums. It’s steps to the Wrigley Building and Tribune Tower on Michigan Avenue, plus the Chicago River.

Guestrooms are contemporary and cozy with pops of color throughout. I love the unique artwork inspired by the Chicago World’s Fair. The standard room is a 325 square-foot Deluxe King, and all rooms are fairly affordable with either a King or two Queens. Upgrading for city views or a larger Deluxe King Spa room with separate tub is also a generally affordable choice.

My favorite feature is the surprising 17th-floor indoor pool with floor-to-ceiling windows and a fitness center, plus a private outdoor terrace just for guests with couches and tables where you can bring up a coffee or drink and enjoy the city view. Signature Kimpton perks like complimentary wine happy hour in the lobby each evening are an added bonus.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 31 out of 206 hotels in Chicago

Booking.com Rating: 8.9 out of 10

Pros: Guests continuously rave about the warm and friendly service. The pool and outdoor terrace is a welcome surprise at this affordable, downtown hotel.

Cons: While there is complimentary tea and coffee in the lobby, there are no in-room coffeemakers, unless you request one.

Virgin Hotels Chicago

The edgy Virgin Hotels Chicago is a fantastic choice when you seek a bit more character and intrigue than the average hotel, without having to pay an upcharge for it. The hotel is one of the city’s newer additions, smack in the heart of downtown Chicago, and a block from Michigan Avenue and Millennium Park.

The 250-rooms are set-up into two-chambers (as they’re called) with a sleeping area for lounging, reading and relaxing; and a separate dressing area, closet space, and bathroom separated by a set of sliding privacy doors.

Virgin Hotels Chicago houses five unique restaurant and lounge experiences, from a reinvented American diner to The Commons Club, a hybrid bar, lounge, restaurant, and eclectic co-working space. The pièce de résistance however is Cerise Rooftop bar, where locals come after work for inventive cocktails and spectacular city views.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 15 out of 206 hotels in Chicago

Booking.com Rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: Affordability is at the core of the Virgin brand. In keeping with this, there are no hidden fees and unlike nearly all other hotels, minibar prices are the same as at the corner store.

Cons: Rooms are clean and simple and to some, this can feel a bit sparse and cheap. Also, being in the heart of the city, noise can be a factor.

Hotel EMC2

The quirky and modern Hotel EMC2 is somewhat of a local cult favorite. Besides its contemporary-science lab decor, one of the biggest things that sets it apart is its robots. That’s right. Hotel EMC2 employs Leo and Cleo, two adorable droids who hand-deliver extra towels or water to your room. This unique perk has drawn an allegiance of repeat guests to the hotel.

Occupying 195 fashionable rooms, Hotel EMC2 is an Autograph Collection hotel (part of Marriott Bonvoy) and deftly mixes art and science into its innovative design. Rooms have hardwood floors, dramatic art, and some high tech touches like an Amazon Echo.

Located in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood, EMC2 is within walking distance to some of Chicago’s most popular restaurants and prime shopping along Michigan Avenue. For the striking decor, location, and whimsical touches, Hotel EMC2 has unexpectedly affordable rates, especially when booking their entry-level queen room.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 22 out of 206 hotels in Chicago

Booking.com Rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: If you’re searching for a unique hotel experience, Hotel EMC2 delivers with techy touches, unique all-glass shower boxes, and yes, robots.

Cons: Although the robots attract guests with children, be mindful that the unique shower is only made private by a room-side curtain. This could be a problem for the more modest guest.

Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel

The Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Chicago is a newer welcome addition to the Chicago skyline. In fact, the distinctive, 82-story skyscraper is currently the tallest building in the world designed by a female-led architectural firm. The upscale brand’s first US property to open is design-savvy throughout, with a striking, modern lobby and an impressive pool deck.

There are 334 stylish rooms with hardwood floors, Nespresso coffeemakers, flat-screen TVs, and some have balconies. Higher floor rooms provide some of the best views of the city and the surrounding parks. For the location, modern setting in a lauded design building, and access to world-class health and fitness, the prices are highly competitive.

Located in Chicago’s Lakeshore East neighborhood, right where the Chicago River meets Lake Michigan, the Radisson Blu is just a five-minute walk to Millennium Park and very close to the Loop and financial center.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 53 out of 206 hotels in Chicago

Booking.com Rating: 8.9 out of 10

Pros: The hotel offers complimentary access to an enormous on-site health club with an indoor pool, half basketball court, sauna, and even an outdoor track. The part I love the most is the 80,000 square-foot outdoor space complete with pool, hot tub, cabanas, sundeck, and fire pits.

Cons: While the hotel can be affordable, be aware that they unsurprisingly tack on an “urban amenity fee” for all the lavish, on-site amenities.

The Robey

If you don’t need to be downtown, consider staying on Chicago’s northside at The Robey for a more local vibe. Set inside a wedge-shaped Art Deco icon at the popular intersection of Damen, Milwaukee, and North Avenue, The Robey is a fixture of Wicker Park, an area bustling with hipsters, artists, and young people.

The 69-room boutique property shows off more of an industrial aesthetic with metal fixtures, platform beds, and rustic hardwood floors, with many details preserved from the building’s former life as a busy office building.

As a local, I enjoy hanging out at either of the hotel’s two rooftop restaurants, including the Cabana Club with a wading pool and summery cocktails. Steps from the hotel you’ll find some of Chicago’s best independent restaurants. Two of my faves include Bonci for Roman-style pizza and Etta, a rustic Italian-American spot that focuses on hearth cooking.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 62 out of 206 hotels in Chicago

Booking.com Rating: 9.0 out of 10

Pros: The views are some of my favorites in the city. Head up to the 13th-floor rooftop to have a drink in the intimate Up Room. Here, you can check out the building’s famous cupola up close and take in the sparkly city views in the distance.

Cons: For some, the design aesthetic of the rooms may be too stark with its concrete floors and utilitarian design. Also, the hotel is right alongside the 24-hour Blue Line train line, which is super convenient when arriving from Chicago O’Hare International Airport or heading downtown, but it can also mean extra noise in some guest rooms.