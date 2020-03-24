The best affordable hotels in Los Angeles

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Los Angeles is home to some of the world’s finest hotels, ranging from top-end splurges to brand name chains and boutique bungalows.

Expensive, luxury options are plentiful, but so are budget-friendly alternatives that are well-appointed, comfortable, and sophisticated, even in posh enclaves like Beverly Hills.

We compiled a list of affordable standouts, based on our travel experience, reviews and ratings from trusted traveler sites such as Trip Advisor, and starting price points under $200 in low season.

A note from your Insider Reviews travel editor: Coronavirus has interrupted travel on a global scale forcing travelers to cancel and reassess plans in the coming weeks and months. We understand that right now is a challenging time to plan travel. But when this time passes and things return to normal, we know you'll be eager to explore the world again.

Whenever that happens for you, and we know it will, we hope our travel content helps you make informed, useful, and inspiring choices on the best places and hotels to book. So whether you use our reviews now, bookmark them for the future, or simply need an escape from the news, we'll continue to share the world with you. In the meantime, we encourage all travelers to stay safe, follow guidelines from the CDC website, and take precautions.

Along the seemingly endless sprawl from the beach to the mountains, and every urban pocket in between, Los Angeles is filled with scores of hotels of all stripes, and prices.

Among these accommodations are some of the biggest luxury splurges in the country. But thanks to the city’s vast size and the scale of its tourism, entertainment, and events economies, LA also includes hotel options that are both highly appealing and highly affordable.

Some of my favorite properties in the city also happen to be especially budget-friendly, and attractive for their distinguished style, cool vibe, walkable location, or convivial atmosphere.

To spotlight the best affordable hotels in LA, we rounded up amenity-rich hotels with desirable locations all around the city, with a starting price point topping out under $200 for an entry-level room. We focused on properties that are favorites among guests with top reviews on Trip Advisor, plus impressive Booking.com and Hotels.com ratings.

We also looked to our own favorites based on past visits. As a Los Angeles local, I’ve visited hundreds of properties around town for events and overnight stays, and appreciate how the selections here skate the line between budget friendly and fully hospitable, located in some of the most desirable, convenient locations around town.

Freehand Los Angeles

caption Freehand offers lodging options including hostel-style accommodations in Downtown Los Angeles. source Booking.com

Yes, $43, though that price is for a dorm-style bed in a shared co-ed room. For your own private standard room, however, that starting price only shoots up to $108 for a double, or $140 for a King-sized bed, which is still incredibly affordable for such a hip hotel.

The Sydell Group’s Freehand hotel is located in the heart of Downtown LA, with a 100 out of 100 walkability rating on Trip Advisor – so it’s a great bet for sightseeing. Taking over the historic Commercial Exchange building, the hotel includes suites and traditional hotel rooms. Interiors were designed by Roman & Williams, and four, six, or eight beds in shared accommodations offer upgraded hostel-style lodging that makes a great bet for families, groups of friends traveling together, or adventurous solo travelers. All rooms feature en-suite baths.

These communal rooms are what strongly distinguishes Freehand from other options – where else can you find affordable lodging for so many people in a single group, especially in such a central location?

Over 300 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Very Good” rating of 4.0 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Rating: 113 of 380 hotels in Los Angeles

Booking.com Rating: 8.5 out of 10

Pros: The Freehand has an excellent location, rooftop pool, and all stays include breakfast credit at the Exchange restaurant. Rooms with up to eight beds are a rare boon for big groups.

Cons: The hostel-style setup is not for every type of traveler, even if you opt for a standard room.

BLVD Hotel & Suites

caption BLVD Hotel & Suites is located in Hollywood, walking distance to attractions. source Booking.com

Located off the 101 freeway, this Hollywood hotel is just a few minutes’ walk from Hollywood attractions such as the Hollywood and Highland Center, Chinese Theatre, and Dolby Theatre. In such a congested area, you’ll be glad for a hotel that offers the chance to explore on foot rather than by car.

Rooms feature modern furnishings, 47-inch flat screen TVs, plush robes, as well as basic kitchenettes with a microwave, small fridge, and coffee and tea-making gear. It’s not ultra-posh, but it does provide homey conveniences for a low price, and the pool and free Wi-Fi for guests are appreciated amenities.

Nearly 1,000 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Very Good” rating of 3.5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 57 of 380 hotels in Los Angeles

Booking.com Rating: 7.9 out of 10

Pros: BLVD is ultra-walkable to some of Hollywood’s most famous attractions. And while it’s not fancy, it has comforts of home like basic kitchen supplies that help save money on dining out.

Cons: Rooms are clean and comfortable, but basic. Some reviewers complain of street noise.

Hotel Angeleno

caption Hotel Angeleno is a boutique hotel near UCLA and the Getty Center. source Booking.com

Fully renovated in 2016, Hotel Angeleno is located right off LA’s 405 freeway, at the Sunset Boulevard entrance, down the road from the famous Getty Center and UCLA. It’s unmissable from a distance due to its towering cylindrical shape with views from all sides.

The penthouse-level restaurant offers Californian cuisine with unusual views over the freeway and surrounding hillsides. The hotel offers shuttle service, a complimentary wine hour, and is gratuity-free, so you can put your wallet away and minimize the hassle of continual tipping. Guests of my wedding at the nearby Skirball Center stayed at this hotel as part of our room block. They comprised a wide range of ages and interests and all found it comfortable and well located.

More than 2,000 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Very Good” rating of 4.0 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 83 of 380 hotels in Los Angeles

Booking.com Rating: 8 out of 10

Pros: Angeleno is well located near the Getty Center, with great views from the penthouse-level lounge, and a complimentary wine hour is a fun perk.

Cons: Because it’s located right by the freeway, it’s easy to access many destinations around town from the Angeleno – but none are walkable.

Hotel Figueroa

caption Hotel Figueroa is located within a nearly century-old building in Downtown Los Angeles. source Booking.com

Hotel Figueroa is one of the oldest hotels in Downtown Los Angeles, with a rich history. Its original function was as a YWCA hostel, a haven for professional women travelers before its time when it opened back in 1926.

It recently reopened after a two-year restoration project inspired by its original Spanish Colonial flair. Now, it’s fresh-feeling and utterly convenient to the Los Angeles Convention Center, Staples Center, and other landmarks of tourism and business travel downtown. Most rooms may feel small, but the decor is vibrant and arty. Notably, the hospitable common areas make for great places to work and people watch. During my stay, I found lingering was not just tolerated but encouraged for a sense of community.

Nearly 700 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 5 out of 380 hotels in Los Angeles

Booking.com Rating: 8.7 out of 10

Pros: Conveniently located steps from many downtown destinations. Plus, breakfast is included in the resort fee, which is not super common among local hotels and adds great value.

Cons: While understandable and expected given the original building’s age, rooms here are small. Expect some noise bleed, too.

Hoxton Downtown Los Angeles

caption The Hoxton is a new, style-minded property in Downtown Los Angeles. source Hotels.com

Around the world, Hoxton Hotels are known as artsy, design-filled enclaves preferred by travelers seeking design, individuality, and community among like-minded others. And that’s exactly the vibe I felt when I stayed at the Hoxton’s Los Angeles outpost when I visited shortly after it opened in Fall 2019.

The vintage beaux arts building dates back to 1922, and once housed the LA Railway Authority. Today, it’s home to 174 small but stylish rooms, plus a rooftop pool, and restaurant with eye-popping urban views. I enjoyed my room’s cheerful and thoughtfully-curated vintage-inspired details, like a Smeg kettle, a fully operable retro telephone, and Marshall radio.

Under 100 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 98 out of 380 hotels in Los Angeles

Hotels.com Rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: Stylish details distinguish the Hoxton from other global chain properties, especially in LA’s downtown area. And its made-for-Insta rooftop pool is a true standout.

Cons: Rooms here start small, and – as you might expect from a bustling Downtown location – prepare for street noise.

Mama Shelter

caption Mama Shelter is a lively Hollywood hotel. source Booking.com

Mama Shelter is a lively Hollywood hot spot with an irreverent vibe offered for down-to-earth prices. Designed by Thierry Gaugain, the six-story hotel has a rooftop bar and restaurant with nearly 360-degree views overlooking the urban action.

The 70 rooms start small, at around 215 square feet, and offer fun accents like decor in vibrant pops of yellow, and comfortable bedding. The property is fully walkable to tourist attractions like the Chinese Theatre and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The colorful, lobby-level restaurant offers comfort foods and shareable plates and it’s also a great place to party. Expect a lively, rowdy scene on weekends, which might just complete your ideal Hollywood experience – if that’s what you’re looking for in a trip.

Nearly 800 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Very Good” rating of 4.0 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 44 of 380 hotels in Los Angeles

Booking.com Rating: 8.7 out of 10

Pros: The location is central to Hollywood attractions and highly walkable. Mama Shelter also offers free Wi-Fi and movie channels included in its budget-friendly price.

Cons: People come to the hotel, restaurant, and bar to party. This probably isn’t the place for you if you want a relaxing respite from the noise and LA party scene.

The Standard Downtown Los Angeles

caption The Standard is a hip hotel in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles. source Booking.com

If you’re looking for an affordable Los Angeles hotel with a built-in party, The Standard is an excellent choice. The minimalist hotel has 207 rooms and is ideally situated just four blocks from the Walt Disney Concert Hall, and serves as a great launch pad for exploring Downtown Los Angeles.

Its rooftop pool with nightly DJs, waterbed cabanas, and poolside bar is famous for a convivial scene (not to mention views). Modern rooms have glass walk-in showers and the Standard Restaurant is open around the clock serving American cuisine. The hotel very much lives up to the chain’s rep for a social scene with common areas intended for guests to relax and mingle. Chill in a lounge with fire pit, or play a game at the foosball or ping pong table.

Nearly 1,800 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Very Good” rating of 3.5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 36 out of 380 hotels in Los Angeles

Booking.com Rating: 8 out of 10

Pros: The Standard has a highly walkable location, rooftop pool, and lively scene meant for people who want to be social and make friends.

Cons: Critical reviews note the rooms are in need of a refresh.

The Orlando

caption The Orlando is a boutique hotel located on walkable West 3rd St. source Booking.com

The hip boutique Orlando Hotel is located on West 3rd Street, highly walkable to the Beverly Center, the Grove, the Farmers Market and tons of restaurants and shops in the area.

Rooms and suites include options with patios for soaking up all-season California sunshine. Reviewers note rooms are spacious and beds are especially comfortable, even at a bargain price point in this bustling area, with excellent customer service. The property also offers a pool, spa services, and a fitness center. The lobby-level Cleo restaurant offers memorable Mediterranean fare.

Over 1,200 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 31 of 380 hotels in Los Angeles

Booking.com Rating: 8.6 out of 10

Pros: The Orlando is centrally located in a highly walkable location with a standout restaurant, and balconies are worth a small charge more.

Cons: Expect some street noise. Critics complain aging rooms are due for an upgrade.

Sixty Beverly Hills

caption The Sixty is an affordable hotel option within Beverly Hills. source Booking.com

The four-star Sixty Beverly Hills is well-located for sightseeing in the tony enclave of LA about a mile from Rodeo Drive shopping. And it costs a fraction of the price compared to many other Beverly Hills hotels.

Contemporary rooms feature dark hardwood floors and rich decor tones that exude a sumptuous feel, plus 55-inch TVs and plush terry robes. Caulfield’s Restaurant serves inventive American cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Or, go for snacks and drinks at the rooftop bar, Above Sixty. Among the standout features of this property is its pool, which made a perfectly festive and Instagram-worthy scene for a bachelorette party I hosted here.

Nearly 1,100 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Very Good” rating of 4.0 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Rating: 12 out of 16 hotels in Beverly Hills

Booking.com Rating: 8 out of 10

Pros: The Sixty’s picturesque pool with views is among its major highlights. Plus, the Sixty is a budget-friendly option amid splurgier properties in Beverly Hills.

Cons: This hotel is not as posh as some of its Beverly Hills counterparts – say, the Montage or Peninsula (nor does its price tag come close).