The best affordable spa hotels around the world

With well-appointed common areas, healthy food programs, state-of-the-art fitness, and a slew of holistic and therapeutic treatments, spa hotels have fast become top travel destinations.

Despite their upscale reputations, spa hotels and resorts aren’t always overpriced and many offer a wide variety of services, treatments, and classes at accessible price points without sacrificing comfort.

Our top affordable spa hotels are located around the world from Fiji to California and offer beautiful grounds, impeccable spas, unique treatments, and a slew of other welcome wellness amenities. Starting rates are between $129 and $350 per night.

Whether it’s a blissful spa facility for an array of soothing massages and age-defying facials, or mindful wellness classes surrounded by lush jungle foliage, the best spa getaways invite you to slow down and leave daily routines behind. And with a growing emphasis on practicing self-care, wellness amenities are increasingly viewed, by both hotels and guests, as an expected amenity rather than mere travel luxury.

A spa is a feature I always look for when booking a hotel. It’s a good barometer to assess if the accommodations align with my desired vacation goals, or if it is provided as an afterthought.

Places like Amangiri, the remote Canyon Point resort in Utah, or desert retreat Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa, have long been trailblazers for spa-focused hotels, but also come with price tags around $2,300 per night.

Thankfully, there are plenty of other luxury spa hotels that will leave you feeling just as rejuvenated and will cost far less.

We’ve rounded up a list of affordable spa hotels and resorts around the world, from California to Fiji, with standard nightly rates starting between $129 to $350 per night, though, it’s important to note that those prices are for the room only, and spa treatments will cost extra. But, with such an accessible starting price point, an indulgent treatment or two (or three) won’t be cause for alarm.

Our choices range from far-flung, luxury retreats to elaborate, amenity-rich resorts, and tranquil oasis hotels. All selections boast impressive spa offerings and were chosen based on a combination of my personal travel experiences, as well as incorporating guest feedback on trusted traveler sites such as Trip Advisor and Booking.com.

These are the best affordable spa hotels, sorted by price from low to high.

Wynn Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada

Despite being one of the busiest casino resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, Wynn Las Vegas is also a five-star respite and makes it easy to trade the dinging sounds of slot machines and thumping music for a bit of R&R.

Much like the luxury hotel itself, the award-winning spa exudes opulence and grandeur. A recent renovation revealed a newly-designed 45,000 square-foot hideaway with 44 treatment rooms and innovative additions to the spa menu including Ayurveda and organic body treatments using semi-precious stones. Twenty-eight-foot onyx pillars adorn the Wynn’s signature treatment corridors, along with custom plush furnishings and fancy metal sculptures that transform the space into an extravagant haven.

The space is so soothing, it is hard to believe the massive sanctuary is still part of a glaring Las Vegas casino. It’s even harder to leave once you enter. The extensive spa also includes access to a plunge pool, sauna, and well-equipped fitness facility with strength and cardio classes and personal training. Or, opt for in-room private yoga.

TripAdvisor Ranking: 4 out of 273 hotels in Las Vegas

Booking.com Rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: The guest rooms are spacious and nearly double the size of most standard hotel rooms with 640 square feet. In the spa, the menu of services reads like a luxe laundry list of treatment options that doesn’t lack for choice.

Cons: Guest rooms facing the pool may hear noise late-night, and while room prices start low, spa rates are expensive. Fortunately, the low room prices help offset the cost.

Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa – Phuket, Thailand

In this ultra-chic enclave, guests are transported to an all-suite and villa oceanfront hideaway on the Thai island of Phuket. Surrounded by raw natural beauty, there are 69 eco-friendly open-air accommodations that luxuriate in privacy. And it all costs far less than you’ll find in other parts of the world.

The hotel’s spa and wellness offerings stand at the forefront, with an ethos focused on mind, body, and nutritional programs led by the hotel spa, Ayurah Spa & Wellness Centre. Personalized treatments focus on a holistic approach and include innovative, medical-style treatments such as hydrotherapy and oxygen therapy to help with jet lag, or classes meant to enrich the mind and body such as Thai Boxing, meditation, or cooking.

Choose from sleek beachfront suites, villas, or residences with up to five bedrooms that provide an indoor and outdoor living area with sliding glass doors that lead to the golden sands of Natai Beach. Most guest rooms also offer a private plunge pool.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 1 out of 7 hotels in Khok Klai

Booking.com Rating: 8.5 out of 10

Pros: Hotel guests can expect warm Thai hospitality, outstanding service, all-suite rooms, and excellent spa facilities for far less than it costs in many other remote, tropical locations.

Cons: The property is quaint and doesn’t offer much ambiance or nightlife if that’s something you seek.

Allegretto Vineyard Resort – Paso Robles, California

Surrounded by gentle rolling hills and sweeping views of vineyards and olive trees, this breathtaking Tuscan-style resort in Paso Robles, California convinced me for a brief moment that I’d somehow settled in the picturesque hills of Italy. Situated between San Francisco and Los Angeles, Allegretto Vineyard Resort is an architectural stunner that pays careful attention to luxurious details while retaining European charm.

Allegretto Vineyard Resort is the perfect place for a laid back spa getaway in wine country, conveniently located near some of the top wineries in the region like DAOU Vineyards, JUSTIN Winery, and Niner Wine Estates. After a day of sipping reds and whites (including a visit to the tasting room on-site), indulge in a dip at the Cabana-lined pool, book a detoxing spa treatment, or take a restorative fitness class offered every Saturday morning.

The 171 cozy rooms and suites are comfortably-sized and outfitted with hardwood floors and wood accents, though, my favorite feature was the terrace overlooking the 12,000-square-foot dreamy Piazza Magica, a nod to Italy’s distinctive squares.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 5 out of 20 hotels in Paso Robles

Booking.com Rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: Allegretto Vineyard Resort is the sort of under-the-radar getaway you savor for its serenity and peacefulness. The on-site wine tasting room and pet-friendly policy are huge perks, and the spa is excellent.

Cons: Service can be inconsistent whether it be guest services or amenities.

Fairmont Mayakoba – Playa Del Carmen, Mexico

Tucked away in a private gated community in Riviera Maya near Playa Del Carmen, between Cancun and Tulum, Fairmont Mayakoba is nestled amid lush trees, picturesque lagoons, and a soft sand beach. Casita-style rooms are large, bathed in lots of natural sunlight and feature decor that is emblematic of laid back luxury with bright-colored accent walls and pillows alongside dark wood finishes.

The spa at Fairmont Mayakoba was specifically conceived for travelers looking to unwind while utilizing ancient cultural traditions. The adults-only Willow Stream Spa offers special Mayan-inspired treatments either indoors or under the stars overlooking the mangrove trees. The spa menu draws from natural elements (i.e. earth, water, fire, and air) to craft treatments based on local tradition using herbs and essential oils. For example, chocolate, which was historically considered “edible gold” in Mayan culture is used in the Chocolate, Food of the Gods treatment that recognizes its high antioxidant properties and thus, is incorporated in a cacao body wrap.

Bookend a treatment with a dip in the rooftop sea-mineral pool or stopping to savor perfumes of the florals surrounding the Mexican garden.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 18 out of 254 hotels in Playa Del Carmen

Booking.com Rating: 9.1 out of 10

Pros: The Fairmont is part of a lush, upscale property that also includes Rosewood, Andaz, and Banyan Tree resorts, and car services easily bring you to these sister properties where you can charge meals back to your room. Additionally, at Fairmont there are five swimming pools to choose from, and families can take advantage of the kids club on property.

Cons: There is a $25 resort fee per adult per night (plus taxes), which adds to the price significantly. The location is also remote, and a 20-minute drive into Playa Del Carmen, or an hour from Cancun.

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara – Santa Barbara, California

The oceanfront luxury resort is set against the quintessential SoCal backdrop of sprawling palm trees and the majestic Santa Ynez mountains. It’s a tranquil resort that made me want to linger around all weekend, and with a spa, six restaurants, and a wine tasting room, the resort gave me no reason to leave.

The Spanish-inspired hotel completed a series of renovations and enhancements in 2019 unveiling a new spa and the addition of an exclusive Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge. The hotel’s reimagined 42,000-square-foot spa is a peaceful retreat that sets the tone for the entire resort. Guests can reserve a 50 or 80-minute hot stone Bacara massage, seasonal treatments like an immune-boosting aromatherapy massage, or a 50-minute deep clean facial. Other spa services include acupuncture, hair and nail services, a eucalyptus steam room, a rooftop terrace, three swimming pools, and four tennis courts for a myriad of ways to unwind.

I found the guest rooms to be equally indulgent with large hot tubs, cozy fireplaces, luxury Frette linens, and a heavenly view of the resort grounds and ocean.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 6 out of 12 hotels in Santa Barbara

Booking.com Rating: 8.5 out of 10

Pros: The villa-style Club Lounge is a convenient amenity that features a rotating menu throughout the day and a spacious indoor and outdoor layout perfect for lounging or a workspace. This is an indulgent resort that you’ll never want to leave.

Cons: Getting around the 78-acre property can be challenging and may require a ride on one of the hotel’s golf carts. Prices can also surge dramatically in high season, and spa treatments won’t come cheap.

Koro Sun Resort and Rainforest Spa – Fiji

At Koro Sun Resort in Fiji, overwater bures and villas set amid 160 acres of scenic landscape will whisk you away into a whirlwind of romance. World-class hospitality that Fijians are known for is apparent from the first moment when you are greeted with a welcome chant.

The highlight of the resort is certainly Koro’s Rainforest Spa. Relax and listen to nature’s symphony while pampering yourself with an elevated Rainforest Massage, which is a unique experience completely immersed in a tropical rainforest. Other popular treatments include the Banana Leaf Body Wrap, where you are enveloped in giant leaves plucked straight from the jungle infused with minerals, or a papaya facial to help minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

More active resort offerings include complimentary access to the tennis court, golf course, and an adults-only infinity edge pool lined with plush day beds. Snorkeling, kayaking, and guided rainforest walks are also included in your stay rate, in addition to continental breakfast sourced from fresh ingredients grown in the resort’s own garden.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 7 out of 13 hotels in Savusavu

Booking.com Rating: 8.5 out of 10

Pros: The rainforest setting and massage is a unique spa experience not to be missed. The resort offers a nice variety of on-site activities, and included activities and breakfast adds strong value to the price.

Cons: Apart from included breakfast, food is pricey for what you’re getting, but that is to be expected on a remote island.

Andaz Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo

The Andaz Costa Rica is well-positioned in one of the five designated Blue Zones in the world where people tend to live past 100 years of age.

This comes as no surprise since locals embrace the Pura Vida lifestyle, which is evident throughout many amenities the resort offers on land and sea. For example, take surf lessons and learn how to ride a wave, visit nearby volcanoes, or try a hands-on pottery class.

When you’re finished exploring, the 11,000-square-foot Onda Spa awaits with nine treatment rooms available for custom massages or facial treatments catered to each guest’s needs. I suggest selecting one of three outdoor treatment rooms for magnificent views, and sounds, of the outdoors. Even the fitness center, available 24/7, has a view of the vibrant foliage with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and a steam room that will put you in a state of zen.

The guest rooms at Andaz Costa Rica evoke an upscale treehouse vibe with luxurious wood finishes, rainfall showers, and outdoor terraces with captivating views. Large suites also come with private pools for a dip in the comfort of your own room.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 2 out of 18 hotels in the Gulf of Papagayo

Booking.com Rating: 9.0 out of 10

Pros: Great location with tons of activities offered both on and off property and a spa facility that evokes pure bliss. The complimentary mini-bar in rooms with snacks and non-alcoholic beverages provides are a nice touch that also adds value.

Cons: Unlike other parts of Costa Rica, the beach here is considered less of a draw.

Entre Cielos Wine Hotel + Spa – Mendoza, Argentina

Set in Mendoza, Argentina’s wine capital known for producing top-rated Malbec, Entre Cielos Wine Hotel + Spa is a luxury boutique hotel surrounded by rows of vineyards and the towering peaks of the Andes Mountains. With only 24 guest rooms, the hotel provides an intimate countryside escape in an idyllic setting.

Entre Cielos is home to Latin America’s first full-service, six-step circuit Hamam offering vinotherapy treatments inspired by winery surroundings. Book a grape seed exfoliation and follow it with, yes, a wine bath. However, their signature treatment, Between the Grapes, is the real draw. This uniquely designed program blends the ancient traditions of a Hamam with the skin benefits of grapes for 155 minutes of pure relaxation. Entre Cielos is a true oasis for wine and spa lovers.

TripAdvisor Ranking: 2 out of 5 hotels in Lujan de Cuyo

Booking.com Rating: 8.9 out of 10

Pros: All the guest rooms feature a private terrace with beautiful views, and some facing the outdoor pool. Complimentary breakfast is offered. This hotel is unmatched in its merging of spa facilities with wine-focused treatments and programming.

Cons: The hotel’s location is a bit far removed from the city center, but most guests who stay at Entre Cielos are seeking solitude.