The best Airbnbs in Hawaii

Traveling might not seem possible right now, but if you are daydreaming about warm weather and a stress-free vacation, there’s perhaps no lovelier place to consider than Hawaii.

Hawaii can be expensive, especially hotels. For an alternate option, we gathered some of the best-reviewed, affordable Airbnbs throughout the Hawaiian Islands priced between $98 and $249 with all the beach amenities you’d want.

All are hosted by an Airbnb “Super Host,” meaning listings are highly-rated and known to provide exceptional decor and service. Homes are located in or near major towns such as Honolulu, Haleiwa, Kailua-Kona, Hawi, Captain Cook, Kihei, Paia, Princeville, and Kapaa.

From its beautiful beaches, scenic ridges, lush foliage, and double rainbows, to the endless supply of tropical fruits and water activities, Hawaii is an idyllic place to vacation. Popular too, in 2018, statistics from the Hawaii Tourism Authority reported a record-breaking 9,954,548 tourists traveled to the Hawaiian Islands.

Whenever I visit, which is as often as possible, I like to dig through my hotel or Airbnb options before choosing my accommodations. Hawaii has so much lodging to consider and many different islands and regions to visit, but many hotels are very expensive for basic, standard accommodations. You can easily spend over $500 per night for a typical double room in a name-brand resort.

I prefer a more individualized approach and usually select an Airbnb. There’s a strong variety of homes that are infused with tons of local character, Hawaiian culture, and come with personable extras. They’re also often priced far more cheaply than a hotel, and feel authentic and local. And while they might not come with sprawling resort grounds, they’re often well-located near beaches and parks and are stocked with all the vacation amenities you might need.

If you’re like me, you’ll want to consider the following list of top Airbnb listings in Hawaii, selected based on the following criteria:

The Airbnb listing is for the whole house or a private space. Many Hawaiian homes have an “Ohana” attached to it, which refers to an attached unit that is similar to a “mother-in-law” unit.

The home is priced between $98 and $249 per night and highly rated with a 4.8 review score or higher and is clean, modern, stocked with vacation-friendly amenities, and offers a more unique experience than a hotel.

The listing is hosted by an Airbnb “Super Host,” meaning it is a highly-rated listing with an experienced host that tends to provide exceptional customer service.

The Airbnb listings are located in or near the major towns or cities on islands such as Honolulu, Haleiwa, Kailua-Kona, Hawi, Captain Cook, Kihei, Paia, Princeville and Kapaa, for a diverse offering.

Keep reading to discover the best Airbnbs in Hawaii, sorted by price from low to high.

Honolulu, Oahu: Wonderful Waikiki

If your travel plans to Honolulu include spending most of the day at the beach or sightseeing, all you need is a cozy but comfortable place to sleep at night. This listing is in a great location just off the Ala Wai canal, placing it within walking distance of all the popular shops and restaurants in Waikiki. Previous guests have stated it’s great for one to two people who want to be able to easily come and go.

We like that the studio is completely private, with minimal but super mod furnishings, air conditioning, a King-size bed, and a little patio space to sit on. It’s not super spacious, but for only $98 (before fees) and located in the heart of downtown Honolulu, it’s a hard-to-beat value for a solo traveler or couple.

Rating: 4.82

Kailua-Kona, Big Island: Earthy Modern, 3-bedroom Beach House

With three bedrooms and a starting price of $99, this sophisticated beach home is a total steal given the excellent location, sleek design, and excellent amenities. It’s located just 10 minutes from the closest beach and the bustling tourist town of Kona.

Select a record for the turntable or queue up something to screen on the living room projector and sink into a hanging wicker chair while admiring the serene atmosphere of this beach home with concrete floors, midcentury modern furnishings, and tropical plants. The neutral design feels curated out of a magazine, with a full kitchen, air conditioning (in all rooms but one bedroom), surf and bamboo accents, essential oil diffusers, and playful palm print wallpaper. Each of the three bedrooms has a Queen-sized bed, and tranquil porch and backyard blend indoor and outdoor living seamlessly.

Other extras include beach gear, a grill, two bicycles, free parking, and a slew of family-friendly perks such as a travel crib, high chair, stair gates, changing table, baby monitor, baby bath, and more, for no added fee.

Rating: 4.89

Hawi, Big Island: Modern Comfort in Old Hawaii

Tourists who prefer to travel off the beaten path tend to head up to the scenic North Kohala coast on Hawaii’s Big Island for a more secluded vacation with access to stunning hiking trails and beaches. The town of Hawi is noted for its hippie-vibes and charming atmosphere and this listing channels that sentiment brightly.

With two bedrooms and two queen beds, it’s a good fit for a few friends or a family and is surrounded by over an acre of lush greenery, tropical plants, and majestic trees. A macadamia nut field sits on one side of the property and guests are welcome to pick in-season. On-site gardens include pineapple, lemon, orange, guava, and papaya trees and plants, and the well-manicured lawn is a prime picnic spot.

The space is equipped with cable TV, Wi-Fi, a full kitchen, and a boho-inspired swing chair that begs to be sat in first. Beach chairs, boogie boards, and beach towels are available to borrow, too, making for an easy beach day. Previous guests note that the space is very clean, comfortable, and located in a quiet and peaceful area.

Rating: 4.98

Kapaa, Kauai: Charming Riverside Cottage on Kauai

Centrally located in the town of Kapaa, only one block from the beach, this riverside canal cottage overlooks the peaceful banks of the Wailua River, which guests can paddle with host-provided kayaks and SUPs, or take bikes out for a spin on a lovely path.

The plantation-style cottage was built in 1953 but renovated to feature beautiful paneling and beam details, bamboo accents, air conditioning, a vaulted ceiling with fan, sustainable wood floors, and a well-appointed outdoor area with a grill and water views.

Beach chairs and umbrellas are also provided, and likely, some whimsical welcome treats, too.

Rating: 4.92

Haiku, Maui: Tropical North Shore Cottage

For a tranquil stay on Maui’s scenic North Shore, this garden cottage places you amid green grass, waterfalls, and gentle breezes, perfect for lapping up sounds of nature and stargazing. Hookipa Beach and the town of Paia are both a 10-minute drive away.

The one-bedroom space is airy and bright with a smart TV, ceiling fan, convection oven, dishwasher, a washer and dryer, a memory foam Queen-sized bed, an additional Queen-sized daybed, as well as both a picturesque terrace and a separate, full-screened in porch with ocean views. The backyard overlooks fruit trees, and the host also provides boogie boards, snorkeling gear, and the added bonus of an outdoor shower.

It’s worth noting that the unit is attached to another home, and some guests experienced noise from a shared wall.

Rating: 4.93

Captain Cook, Big Island: Magical Bohemian Retreat near Kealakekua Bay

This open-air, two-bedroom bungalow merges the comforts of a well-appointed, bohemian-inspired home, with the outdoors. Kind of like glamping, the kitchen and living areas are partially outside and open to the elements, but protected from rain, and eclectically adorned with vintage and tribal-inspired decor.

A lofted bedroom places you eye-level with a lush canopy of trees through floor-to-ceiling windows and a 30-foot stroll down a secluded path leads to an open-air bathhouse. It’s scenic and lovely, like staying in a jungle treehouse, but best appreciated by those who are comfortable with such rustic accouterments, especially the occasional cameos from birds, insects, and lizards.

But it’s not totally roughing it; modern amenities include Wi-Fi and a washer and dryer and town is a short 20-minute drive. Certainly, however, it’s a place to unplug. Set on an organic mango orchard and surrounded by plumerias, the home is located amid Kealakekua Bay, known for some of Hawaii’s best snorkeling and wild dolphins.

Rating: 4.89

Princeville, Kauai: Entire Condominium in Princeville

Located in a well-kept apartment complex, this Princeville condo offers the amenities of a larger resort with the privacy and amenities of staying in a fully-equipped home. Located on a quiet ocean bluff, guests enjoy the use of a shared community pool, grilles, and easy access to scenic hiking and cycling paths and breathtaking beaches. Farmers’ markets and great restaurants are also located close by.

The design exudes a luxury lean, with a soothing palette of calming blue and grey hues that creates a very Zen-inspired space. The kitchen is full-size and the living room has a smart TV, ceiling fan, and beach views from a lovely patio. The modern Queen-sized bedroom includes an additional fan, blackout shades, a bathroom with walk-in shower, and the option for a Pack ‘N Play crib, if needed. Past guests mention that a cool breeze runs through the space, giving it an airy, laid back feel and rave over the excellent amenities and ocean views.

Rating: 4.87

Kihei, Maui: Private Guest House Near Maui’s Best Beaches

Some of Maui’s best beaches are located in Kihei and Wailea-Makena, and this one-bedroom cottage makes it easy to take advantage while paying a fraction of what it costs in an area hotel.

The space is bright, light, and sparkling clean with a convection oven and enough kitchen space to easily cook meals, a coffee maker, air conditioning, a memory foam Queen-sized bed, and indulgent blackout curtains for excellent sleep. The private courtyard space includes a BBQ and hammock surrounded by lush plant life including organic papayas, mangoes, avocados, lilikoi, guava, lemon, and lime, depending on the season.

Additionally, the living room has a mounted smart TV to stream your favorite shows and movies after a long day at the beach.

Rating: 4.88

Haleiwa, Oahu: Haleiwa Beach House

If you plan to stay up north on Oahu to watch professional surfers and explore the historic town of Haleiwa, you’ll find strong value in terms of location and comfort here. This home can fit up to six guests, and feels whimsical and funky with a plantation-style, vintage look filled with mounted surfboards, bamboo furniture, turquoise accents, tiki torches, wraparound porch, and rich wood.

The house dates back to 1935, but it’s plenty modern, too. A sun room opens up to a beautiful lanai deck with plush lounge chairs, and a newly remodeled bathroom features a deep spa soaking tub. Ample windows welcome trade winds, and there are ceiling fans along with air conditioner units in both bedrooms, as well as a smart TV, internet, and a gas grill. The well-reviewed host is across the street from the beach also provides snorkel gear, beach towels, beach chairs, and boogie boards. Nearby Haleiwa town is within walking distance and filled with food trucks, restaurants, unique shops, art galleries, and more.

Rating: 4.99