The best Airbnbs in Nashville

source Airbnb; Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Nashville is loved for its music scene, bustling nightlife, authentic eateries, and has emerged as one of the most desirable cities in the US to visit.

Since Nashville is particularly popular with groups for bachelor or bachelorette parties, or those seeking a comfortable getaway, Airbnb is a top lodging option for its reliability, amenities, and affordability.

We gathered some of the best-reviewed Airbnbs in Music City with current availability through Fall 2020 and beyond, priced under $150 per night, with great design and amenities.

Read all Business Insider travel reviews and roundups here.

A note from your Insider Reviews travel editor: Coronavirus has interrupted travel on a global scale forcing travelers to cancel and reassess plans in the coming weeks and months. We understand that right now is a challenging time to plan travel. But when this time passes and things return to normal, we know you’ll be eager to explore the world again.

Whenever that happens for you, and we know it will, we hope our travel content helps you make informed, useful, and inspiring choices on the best places and hotels to book. So whether you use our reviews now, bookmark them for the future, or simply need an escape from the news, we’ll continue to share the world with you. In the meantime, we encourage all travelers to stay safe, follow guidelines from the CDC website, and take precautions.

Nashville is widely known for being country music’s North Star, a go-to bachelorette party destination, and home to legendary fried chicken and barbeque.

And there’s still so much more to discover beyond honky tonk, with hidden gem neighborhoods, beautiful murals painted across the city, adorable shops in 12th South and Hillsboro Village, and decades of history and diversity.

Whether you’re a music connoisseur looking to explore the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry, a foodie ready to indulge your sweet tooth, or simply in need of a cozy weekend getaway, Nashville is rising in popularity for a reason.

Regardless of what you plan to do once you arrive down south, you’ll need a place to stay. For those seeking a homey getaway, are in need of multiple bedrooms to accommodate groups, or are looking for something family-friendly, Airbnb makes a compelling choice. It’s also often cheaper than area hotels and offers lodging that is far less standard.

As such, I’ve meticulously combed Nashville’s selection of Airbnbs and chosen homes that are centrally-located, well-decorated, and affordable for nearly any occasion, using the following criteria:

Airbnb listings are for the entire home (no unwanted noises, only the music you choose to hear).

The home is priced between approximately $60 and $150 per night to start, and available to book throughout the summer and fall of 2020, as of publishing time.

All are highly-rated Airbnb listings in Nashville with a review score of 4.7 or higher.

Properties are unique, modern, and accessible to area attractions such as music and nightlife, shops and attractions, or popular restaurants.

Each Airbnb has special, unique features, whether it’s a fireplace, a pool, or even a striking staircase.

While we made an effort to keep nightly prices under $15o, it’s important to note that additional costs vary based on the host, and can include cleaning, facility, or building fees, if applicable.

These are the best Airbnbs in Nashville, sorted by price from low to high.

Hillsboro/12th South: Newly renovated apartment, $60

source Airbnb

The bright blue door initially caught my eye when browsing, but this trendy apartment’s minimal yet mod interiors are equally appealing. A great fit for small families, this two-bedroom apartment can accommodate up to five guests with newly renovated bedrooms.

The pops of color don’t stop at the front door – they’re tastefully dotted throughout the home with bright lamps, pillows, and vibrant art. The modern furniture, spacious kitchen stocked with kid-friendly dinnerware, and cozy seating areas both inside and outside of the apartment give a nod to the recent investments the hosts made in this home.

This property is centered between Hillsboro Village and 12th South, so it’s easily accessible to the great shopping, dining, and culture found in both neighborhoods. Availability is mostly open throughout summer and fall 2020, with sporadic weeks already booked.

Rating: 4.95

The Gulch: Modern studio, $64

source Airbnb

The Gulch is one of Nashville’s up and coming hip neighborhoods, known for artfully designed murals and popular restaurants like Milk & Honey. The neighborhood is also just two blocks away from bustling Broadway.

This studio property can host up to two guests in one bed, making it a great fit for couples. The in-unit washer-dryer and two-door fridge makes it more convenient than the average standard hotel room, while enjoying resort-like benefits. The property is part of a high-rise building that comes with access to a community swimming pool, gym, and lounge with a pool table, among other perks.

Although only four reviews exist for this property, it’s been given five stars across the board, with 100% of viewers noting the central location as a major plus. As of publishing time, this property is entirely available from May 2020 until mid-April 2021.

Rating: 5.0

Rutledge Hill: Trendy loft, $69

source Airbnb

I’m admittedly enamored by the fire engine red spiral staircase, vaulted ceilings, and wood-paneled wall, but this loft’s uniquely chic design doesn’t stop with these bold accents. Plenty of adorable small details are tucked throughout the home, including a vintage typewriter in one of the bedrooms, and a nook with a hanging chair on the balcony.

The airy two-bedroom home includes an in-unit washer-dryer, grill, and self-check-in. The host has received a 5.0 rating for communication, check-in, and accuracy, with one reviewer stating: “The owners were extremely responsive and provided many thoughtful amenities not typically seen in other Airbnbs, such as toothpaste, q-tips, coffee, oatmeal, tampons, lotion, razors, etc.”

Rutledge Hill is within walking distance from many of Downtown Nashville’s most notable landmarks. Currently, there is limited availability up until August 2020, then opening up to full availability through April 2021.

Rating: 4.94

Greenwood: A guesthouse to unwind in, $75

source Airbnb

Complete with a hot tub, this cozy guesthouse is especially appealing to those looking to relax and unwind on their next trip to Nashville. The soft cream color scheme is backed by a gray headboard in the bedroom for a sophisticated hotel-like feel, but for far cheaper, and with the added convenience of a kitchen with a Keurig and large fridge. The steep slotted staircase adds a contemporary touch to this home as well, and the entire space feels clean, bright, and modern. Self-check-in and an in-unit washer-dryer are added perks.

The home sleeps six guests though there’s technically only one bedroom; additional beds are found in a lofted sleep nook. And while the guesthouse is completely private, it’s important to note that the hosts of this property live on-site.

The location in emerging East Nashville is one of the city’s most coveted and is a short drive to more popular areas. Although availability is limited in May, it opens up completely in June through early October 2020.

Rating: 4.95

12th South: Sleek guesthouse, $84

source Airbnb

This converted garage is industrial but sleek with an all-neutral color scheme, contemporary lighting fixtures, and an open kitchen, all bathed in streaming natural light. While the interior design shines in this well-sized one-bedroom home, I was especially impressed by the peaceful patio with a fire pit and chairs overlooking a sprawling green lawn. Two beds can accommodate four guests, though there is just one spacious bedroom.

Located in 12th South, this property reaps all the benefits of being within walking distance from the top highlights of the neighborhood. While reviewers note this, they also recognize standout details within this home, like the kitchen that is “well stocked with cooking items.” The property is mostly available to book until October 2020.

Rating: 4.85

Music Row: Retro studio, $85

source Airbnb

This studio has somehow managed to strike a delicate balance between modern comfort and vintage appeal. Although renovated last year, the roots of its 1915 origins remain visibly intact with a black and white kitchen complete with a retro microwave and woven dining chair, to midcentury modern low slung armchairs, and intricate toiletry dispensers in the shower.

The studio is also neighbors with the iconic RCA Studio B and Warner Music Nashville and is just a 20-minute walk from Downtown’s live music scene.

If you’d rather stay in, you’ll be equipped with all the major basics: heat and air conditioning, TV and Wi-Fi, and an in-unit washer-dryer. It accommodates up to two guests and is almost entirely available for the remainder of 2020.

Rating: 4.85

South Nashville: cheerful tiny house, $89

source Airbnb

Some of our favorite Airbnbs in other cities have been tiny houses, due to their cozy nature and seclusion. This tiny house cottage looks like it was specifically designed with couples in mind with a woodsy fairytale-like location and lofted bed under a romantic vaulted ceiling. Young families will also be comfortable, with child-friendly amenities such as a provided travel crib, high chair, children’s toys, and baby bathtub.

While tiny in size, the decor is larger than life with arched doorways, baby blue counters, and a rustic wooden bathroom door hiding a clawfoot tub. The yard is complete with patio seating, a play area for kids, and a tranquil garden.

Though this property is not as centrally located as some others, it’s off the beaten path charm is well worth a look, especially since it’s only a 10-minute drive from Downtown Nashville, and rideshare services make the trip incredibly easy.

Rating: 4.94

East Germantown: Condo fit for a getaway, $95

source Airbnb

A homey spot for families, this condo can fit up to four guests with two beds. The hardwood floors and mesmerizing “Tennessee” light in the living room are eye-catching, and the balcony makes it easy to soak up some much-needed sun. Or, take a dip in the shared community pool, which is one of many shared features, including a gym and fire pit as well.

The cleanliness and prime location stand out among reviewers, with one stating: “The location is super central; we were able to walk to downtown very easily. The apartment itself is clean, has a great layout for a small group of people, and has nice amenities to make it feel like home.”

Located within walking distance from buzzy Downtown Nashville, entertainment is easily accessible and the home is currently available for nearly all of summer and fall of 2020.

Rating: 4.80

Edgehill: Cozy home, $109

source Airbnb

Accommodating up to eight guests across five beds, this large, well-styled property is a great fit for groups of friends or large families looking to travel together. Small details like the wooden coffee table and tribal prints and pillows on the beds and couches tie the look together, and the 100% rating for the check-in process sweetens the deal.

Edgehill, where this property is located, sits between 12th South and Downtown, two of Nashville’s most popular neighborhoods for easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. The home is also located near Vanderbilt University and Lipscomb University’s campuses, making it a great choice for visiting events at either school.

At the time of publishing, this property is entirely available from May 2020 onward.

Rating: 4.80

12th South: Spacious home, $129

source Airbnb

This generously-sized home can fit up to 10 guests with four bedrooms and six beds, but the high ceilings, open spaces, and natural light make it feel even larger.

Wooden floors and detailing feels simultaneously historic, cohesive, and calming, while fireplaces, stacked bookcases, an upright piano, and supple leather sofas and chairs lend a regal air. The kitchen boasts new appliances and the marble master bathroom feels spa-like infusing the home with modern comforts. Though, you might spend a good portion of your stay outside on the wide porch with Adirondack chairs, or the expansive back patio with a wooden deck and brick courtyard outfitted with a fire pit and chaise lounges.

12th South is one of favorite Nashville’s hot spots, dotted with adorable boutiques, brightly colored murals, and often, the presence of a flower truck. This property sits in the heart of it, which 100% of guests raved about in their reviews. Currently, this property has slightly limited availability during the summer, but the fall is much more open.

Rating: 4.96

East Nashville: Chic cottage, $129

source Airbnb

This sleek home is meticulously decorated with designer touches such as exposed brick, hardwood floors, minimalist black-and-white bathrooms, and polished mirrors in nearly every room. Quirky yet sleek lighting fixtures and statement pillows add character and the fireplace, patio, and in-unit washer-dryer are appreciated amenities.

The cottage-style home accommodates up to six guests in two bedrooms, and self-check-in is available for those who like to function on a more flexible schedule.

Suitable for all ages, one reviewer notes: “We absolutely loved our stay here! We were traveling with friends and even a 6-week old, and this spot made us all feel comfortable and at home. The extra blankets, comforters, and pillows were much appreciated and we really enjoyed hanging out.”

Located a mile and a half from Downtown, it’s a short drive from Nashville’s most notable spots. Availability is limited in the spring, but it opens up for the late summer and fall.

Rating: 4.91

Cleveland Park: Charming guesthouse, $150

source Airbnb

This home is quintessentially Nashville, with nostalgic hints to the city’s notoriety such as the record player and guitar in the living room lined with books, the Jack Daniels poster in the bathroom, or plant-covered chandeliers. Americana prints mingle alongside tribal textiles for a hip feel throughout the two-bedroom home, which is warmed by an electric fireplace or the inviting outdoor fire pit.

Cleveland Park is described by the hosts as one of the more laid-back areas of Nashville, so this private guest house accommodating four guests is best suited for those planning a more relaxed getaway. If you do get a hankering for Downtown nightlife though, it’s only a 10-minute drive.

With the exception of occasional bookings, this property has nearly complete availability through October 2020.

Rating: 4.91