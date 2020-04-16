12 British actors who totally fooled us into thinking they were Americans

caption Christian Bale, Kate Winslet, and Daniel Kaluuya all have convincing American accents. source Lionsgate; Focus Features; Universal Pictures

Some British actors have excelled at accent work to the point that fans really believed they were American.

Christian Bale has had to do a number of American accents for films, but one of his most convincing roles was in “American Psycho.”

Fans were surprised that Daniel Kaluuya from “Get Out” is British because of his realistic American accent in the film.

Other TV stars, like Hugh Laurie, Millie Bobby Brown, Matthew Rhys, Andrew Lincoln, and Rupert Friend, have also used believable American accents.

Although some actors struggle when it comes to accents, others excel.

Here are some British actors who could fool anyone into believing they naturally speak with an American accent.

No one can forget Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House on the long-running TV series “House.”

caption You’d never know he is British. source FOX

Fans of “House” who weren’t familiar with Hugh Laurie before the show aired on Fox in 2004 probably didn’t realize that he is British.

His American accent is incredibly convincing, except apparently when he says “New York,” according to an interview on “Live With Kelly and Ryan.”

On a panel for the Paley Center for Media, Bryan Singer, the director of “House,” said that he originally only wanted to audition American actors for the role of Dr. House – but Laurie’s accent completely fooled him.

After watching his audition tape, Singer said, “Finally, I’m sick of foreigners. This is what we need. We need an American. This guy’s got a voice, he’s an American.”

Matthew Rhys had just about everyone convinced he was an American as Philip Jennings on “The Americans.”

caption He played a Russian spy pretending to be an American. source FX

Matthew Rhys had an added layer of challenge as Philip Jennings on FX’s “The Americans.” He was a Welsh actor playing a Russian spy who’s posing as an American.

On a 2015 episode of “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” Rhys said that he developed his American accent while on the ABC show “Brothers and Sisters.”

“If I didn’t get it right Sally Field would crack me over the head with a wooden spoon,” he joked.

Andrew Lincoln consistently kept both zombies and his native accent at bay on “The Walking Dead.”

caption Andrew Lincoln is not from the US. source AMC

By watching AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” you might never realize that Andrew Lincoln isn’t American.

In 2013, Lincoln told the Independent that his English accent didn’t even feel normal to him anymore because he spent so much time speaking in his character Rick Grimes’ Southern drawl.

“This isn’t normal anymore, I’m American now,” he joked. “It’s a very strange schizophrenic life that I lead and I love it in a strange twisted kind of way.”

Many “Stranger Things” fans have no idea Millie Bobby Brown isn’t American.

caption Millie Bobby Brown is British.

“Stranger Things” brought Millie Bobby Brown into the public eye, so it isn’t surprising that many fans were fooled by her realistic American accent as Eleven.

A Spanish-born British actress, Brown has said in several interviews that she learned how to do the accent by watching Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana” as a kid.

Last month, she even got a chance to thank Miley Cyrus personally when she was a guest on Cyrus’ Instagram Live show “Bright Minded.”

“The only way I got my American accent was by watching ‘Hannah Montana,'” Brown told Cyrus.

Chiwetel Ejiofor fooled a lot of fans during his portrayal of Solomon Northup in “12 Years a Slave.”

caption Chiwetel Ejiofor has a talent for accents. source Regency Enterprises

Chiwetel Ejiofor’s standout role in “12 Years a Slave” earned him nominations for an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

Throughout the film, Ejiofor maintains a near-perfect American accent although he has British roots in real life.

In a 2007 interview for Esquire, Ejiofor said that taking on an American accent can be like “acting through jam – after a while, you find your way through.”

Kate Winslet had a believable accent as Clementine Kruczynski in “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”

caption Kate Winslet can sound like an American despite being British. source Focus Features

Kate Winslet is no stranger to accents, American or otherwise, and Nev Pierce wrote in a review for BBC that her accent in “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” was “immaculate.”

In a 2017 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Winslet said that having to do an American accent was one of the things that scared her about the role.

“To play a woman like that, who also drinks and shouts and has a son who lights fires and has a different accent to me, I just thought to myself, ‘Well, I just don’t know where to begin,'” she said.

Idris Elba first took American audiences by storm as Stringer Bell on “The Wire.”

caption Idris Elba practiced for three years to perfect his American accent. source HBO

Idris Elba first started gaining attention in the US as Stringer Bell on “The Wire.”

He told The Guardian in 2009 that it took moving to New York and practicing for three years to perfect his American accent. After that, he was able to land more American roles in films.

David Oyelowo was a convincing Martin Luther King Jr. in “Selma.”

caption David Oyelowo said he tried to immerse himself in the role while filming. source Paramount Pictures

“Selma” was filmed in Martin Luther King Jr.’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, so David Oyelowo may have felt even more pressure to deliver.

He even went as far as to stay in character between takes, according to Hollywood.com, because he felt that locals wouldn’t accept him in the role if they knew he was British.

Daniel Day-Lewis had a near-perfect American accent as Abraham Lincoln in “Lincoln.”

caption Daniel Day-Lewis is English, not American. source Disney

Film fans know that English actor Daniel Day-Lewis is renowned for his level of commitment to his roles, which often includes accent work.

Critic Julie Miller wrote for Vanity Fair that Lewis’ portrayal was “so hauntingly believable that you will spend part of your viewing experience wondering whether Steven Spielberg made a bargain with the devil to revive the actual president from the dead for the making of his film.”

Oprah Winfrey compared Day-Lewis’ performance to “a Lincoln hologram,” because he got so deep into the core of the historic figure.

You’d never guess that Christian Bale is from Wales based on his performance as Patrick Bateman in “American Psycho.”

caption Christian Bale is actually from Wales. source Lionsgate Films

Christian Bale has done a number of high-quality American accents over the years, including the gruff grunting of Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan’s “Batman” trilogy, the American accent of Dick Cheney in “Vice,” and the New York accent of Patrick Bateman in “American Psycho.”

Bale was so committed to his role in “American Psycho” that his co-star Guinevere Turner told GQ in February, “He never spoke in his real accent and he never socialised with anyone while we were shooting.”

According to Bustle, many fans didn’t know Bale was Welsh until he gave his acceptance speech for best actor at the 2019 Golden Globes. During the speech, many fans took to Twitter to say they forgot, or never knew, that the actor was not American.

Florence Pugh used a convincing American accent in “Little Women” and “Midsommar.”

caption None of the March children in the 2019 adaptation of “Little Women” are American.

Florence Pugh had a big year in 2019 with the releases of “Midsommar” and “Little Women,” two films she used a near-perfect American accent in even though she is British.

Pugh told The Guardian in 2018 that her accent work started long before she filmed either of those movies. The actress said that, when she was 6 years old, she busted out a Yorkshire accent during a school nativity play and that moment helped spark her passion for acting.

“It was the first time I knew the power of being on stage. I remember thinking, ‘Oh God, they’re waiting for me, they’re listening to everything I say and I have complete control,'” she said.

Daniel Kaluuya’s acting skills and his American accent were top-notch as Chris Washington in “Get Out.”

caption Many fans did not know Daniel Kaluuya is British. source Universal

Daniel Kaluuya employed such a strong American accent in “Get Out,” that many fans didn’t realize it was an accent at all.

Kaluuya told W magazine in 2018 that people are often “flipping out” when they discover that he’s British.

“Yeah, people are weirded out. They’re like, ‘Oh, you’re British, man?’ And I’m like ‘Yeah I am, mate,'” he said. “It’s tough because I just stay in the accent. If I haven’t got like family around or my girl around I just stay in the American accent.”

Rupert Friend was a convincing American as Peter Quinn on “Homeland.”

caption Rupert Friend fooled Stephen Colbert. source Kent Smith/SHOWTIME

Showtime’s “Homeland” showcases more than one talented UK actor playing an American, but Rupert Friend continuously fools people who don’t know he’s English.

On a 2017 episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Colbert said that he never knew Friend was American.

“You play an American in ‘Homeland,’ and I totally bought it,” Colbert said. “I believe all of you people when you come over here and steal our jobs.”

It would be hard to guess James McAvoy’s Scottish nationality based on all the different American accents he had to use in “Split.”

caption James McAvoy played 23 roles in one movie. source Universal

The majority of James McAvoy’s 23 characters in “Split” were American, and they varied widely in age and gender.

McAvoy told Scott Carty in 2017 that preparing for the role was like “preparing a whole movie” for each character.

In a 2017 interview on “Today,” McAvoy also described how the different character’s postures and voices helped him to make their personalities come out.

“You’d change your voice, so it changes the muscle in your throat. You change the muscles in your throat, and it changes the shape of your mouth. You change the shape of your mouth, and it changes the shape of your eyes. And it’s all tiny, but it makes a difference,” he said.

