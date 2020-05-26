Chefs reveal 6 brunch dishes you should always order, and 6 you can skip

caption Any dish with Hollandaise is probably worth ordering from a restaurant. source Shutterstock

Insider asked chefs about their favorite and least favorite brunch dishes.

Griddle dishes and hollandaise sauce are a great value when ordered from a restaurant.

Oatmeal and parfaits aren’t worth the money when you’re dining out.

Brunch combines the best of breakfast and lunch into one magical mealtime.

But with only so much room on your plate, choosing the right brunch dish to enjoy from a restaurant is key.

Insider spoke to chefs to figure out the best brunch foods to order and which you can usually skip.

Pancakes are almost always tastier from a restaurant.

caption At a restaurant, you can get some fancy pancake toppings. source Aleksei Potov/Shutterstock

Natasha Feldman, private chef and cooking-show host, told Insider that pancakes are the ideal brunch treat.

“Restaurants have big, wonderful griddles in the kitchen that allow them to make monster-sized fluffy pancakes, which are hard to replicate at home,” said Feldman.

Restaurants are also more likely to have hot syrup on hand, which can really elevate your brunch experience.

It’s much easier to enjoy hollandaise sauce from a restaurant.

caption Hollandaise can be complicated to make at home. source Proxima13/iStock

Rachel Amiralian, cook and cofounder of delivery service WECO Hospitality, told Insider that brunch is the perfect opportunity to savor hollandaise sauce.

Hollandaise sauce is a mixture of egg yolk, lemon juice, and melted butter. It needs to be prepared just prior to serving and doesn’t keep well.

“Hollandaise is a pain to make,” said Amiralian. “If you’re not skilled enough, you’ll probably ‘break’ or separate the ingredients, so let someone else do the dirty work for you.”

Shakshuka is a flavorful and fun twist on a classic egg breakfast.

caption Shakshuka is a flavorful dish you may not know how to make at home. source Shutterstock

Shakshuka is a classic dish that’s said to have North African roots, though it’s closely tied to the Middle East and Israel.

It typically involves eggs poached in a skillet of tomato sauce, peppers, onions, and aromatic spices. Meat and additional vegetables can often be added to the dish, making shakshuka a great option for carnivores and vegetarians alike.

“This dish will satisfy your whole palate,” said Amiralian. “It’s sweet from the tomatoes, but is a savory dish overall. I love using toast to mop up every last little bit of sauce.”

Brunch is the perfect time to order waffles.

caption You can order waffles with plenty of toppings, too. source INSIDER

Waffles can be a pain to make at home. They require getting just the right batter consistency and storing a single-use cooking appliance. Instead, it’s easiest to get waffles from a restaurant.

“Waffles are the perfect dish to let someone else make for you,” said Feldman. “They’re made to order, usually come perfectly crisped, and you don’t have to worry about cleaning the batter that spills out of the waffle iron.”

A breakfast with a lot of components — like a griddle meal — is a great value.

caption An English breakfast often has many components that you might not feel like making at home. source Reuters

A complete griddle meal usually includes an array of breakfast components like eggs cooked to order, bacon, sausage, hash browns, and beans.

“None of the components of a griddle meal are hard to make on your own, but there are always lots of dishes when you’re done. It’s also usually a good value for the price,” said Feldman.

If you’re not sure what to order, opting for a complete English or American breakfast is a smart way to get a little of everything on your plate.

Quiche can be a satisfying brunch option.

caption You may not feel like making a quiche at home, but it can be a filling brunch dish. source iStock / StockSolutions

Quiche is a French dish that involves cooking savory custard in a pastry crust with savory ingredients like bacon, meat, seafood, or vegetables.

Trevor Kunk, chef and director of culinary innovation for Little Beet Brands, told Insider that this egg dish is a good option for diners looking for some extra protein and nutrients.

“This dish is great because of its versatility and it can be a very well-rounded dish if it’s filled with the right ingredients,” Kunk said. “The egg packs a lot of protein and it’s an easy way to get vitamin-rich veggies as well.”

On the other hand, ordering oatmeal at brunch is a terrible value.

caption Oatmeal is really cheap to make, so you may not want to order it from a restaurant. source Brett Holmes/Shutterstock

Unless you’re struggling to find a dish that fits your dietary requirements, don’t order oatmeal from a restaurant.

“Oatmeal is the easiest dish in the world to make, and it costs basically nothing,” said Feldman. “Many brunch spots will charge you upwards of $10 for 30 cents worth of oats and a banana.”

Feldman also noted that oatmeal tastes best when it’s made with milk, but most restaurants will typically prepare the oats with water.

Don’t order chilaquiles unless you’re at an authentic Mexican restaurant.

caption Chilaquiles is traditionally served at Mexican restaurants. source Shutterstock

Chilaquiles is a popular brunch dish that normally consists of fried tortillas, tomato sauce, beans, cheese, egg, and other mix-ins.

“Unless you’re in a Mexican restaurant, the proportion of sauce to tortilla is never right. You’ll end up with a sad, overpriced pile of chips,” said Feldman.

A well-executed version of this dish can have a delightful burst of flavor and texture, but a subpar one is something you could make at home for less money.

Scrambled eggs are easy to make but hard to get right.

caption If you’re particular about your scrambled eggs, you may want to just make them at home. source robynmac / iStock

Scrambled eggs are a ubiquitous brunch food, but getting them just the way you like is probably easier at home than in a restaurant.

“Good scrambled eggs depend very much on personal preference,” said Amiralian. “Leaving them in the hands of a cook on a busy day will probably leave you disappointed.”

Yogurt and granola parfaits aren’t worth the money.

caption You can often make the same thing at home for much cheaper. source Shutterstock

Parfaits, which are usually made by layering creamy yogurt with crunchy granola, are a common brunch menu item.

Unfortunately, the serving size is often small and the dish can be enjoyed at home for much less.

“This might be healthier than other brunch items on the menu, but it’s more of a snack than a meal. And you can easily make it at home,” said Amiralian.

Ordering steak and eggs for brunch can be risky if you want a high-quality dish.

caption At some places, you may be served cheap, chewy cuts of meat. source PhotoEuphoria/ iStock

Kunk told Insider that you shouldn’t order steak and eggs unless you’re confident the restaurant will be giving you high-quality meat.

“If you’re dining at a high-end, reputable restaurant, you’re probably going to be fine,” said Kunk. “But at lower-end diners, however, you’re most likely going to be served the cheapest, chewiest cut of meat in the kitchen.”

If you want to try to figure out what cut of meat you can expect, check the price of the dish.

To reflect the inclusion of quality meat, the price of a steak and eggs meal should be noticeably higher than the price of the other egg dishes on the menu. If the dish is priced similarly to vegetarian meals, you may want to choose something else.

