Chefs reveal 6 sandwiches you should always order, and 5 you can skip

caption Some sandwiches are easier to order out than they are to prepare at home. source Shutterstock

Insider asked chefs about the best and worst sandwiches to order at a restaurant.

Experts said corned-beef and French dip sandwiches are usually worth the money.

One chef said that ordering a cheesesteak is only a wise idea if you’re in a place that specializes in creating it.

Chefs told Insider you might want to avoid fried balogna sandwiches and grilled cheese sandwiches, which are best made at home.

Portable, shareable, and delicious, the humble sandwich is undoubtedly the king of lunch. However, ordering a sandwich from a restaurant can be pretty hit or miss.

Insider spoke with chefs to find out which sandwiches are worth ordering when you’re dining out, and which you should usually just make yourself.

Here are the best and worst sandwiches to order at a restaurant, according to experts.

A club sandwich is classic, tasty choice.

caption Club sandwiches usually come with bacon. source Shutterstock

Stephen Parker, executive chef at New York’s Lot 15, told Insider that his all-time favorite and go-to sandwich order is the club sandwich.

This classic sandwich is usually made with sliced chicken, turkey, or ham, plus fried bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

“A club sandwich is one you can trust at most restaurants, and often comes with a twist such as a flavored spread or avocado – which can add many layers of flavor,” said Parker.

Parker added that, in his opinion, the best club sandwiches are stacked high with fillings and come with an oozing soft-boiled egg.

The Cuban is a delectable twist on a ham and cheese sandwich.

caption Sometimes the pickles or mustard on a sandwich can make it or break it. source Megan Betz/Shutterstock

A sandwich with Cuban-based Florida roots, this menu item usually consists of Cuban bread filled with ham or roasted pork and layered with Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard.

Parker said that diners should order a Cuban sandwich, or “cubano,” whenever they can.

“So many restaurants go above and beyond to show their own take on a Cuban. An important aspect of this sandwich is good pickles and mustard, as these ingredients can truly make or break it,” said Parker.

A French dip sandwich is way easier to order in a restaurant than it is to make.

caption French dip sandwiches are served with broth. source Getty Images

Packed with roast beef and served with a container of beef broth for dipping, the French dip is a labor-intensive sandwich that may be best enjoyed at a restaurant.

“Meat is the star player in this sandwich and making roast beef takes a lot time, so it’s usually worth ordering a French dip at a restaurant rather than making it at home,” Tim Love, official chef of the Austin City Limits festival, told Insider.

If you want to make a French dip at home, be sure to use airy baguette bread and save the jus, which is the broth from the beef-cooking process, for dipping.

Corned-beef sandwiches can be really tough to make at home.

caption These can be time-consuming to prepare. source Shutterstock

Craig Rispoli, executive chef at Fresh & Co., told Insider that diners should consider ordering a corned-beef sandwich from a restaurant rather making one themselves.

“A proper corned-beef sandwich is not an easy sandwich to make, and it’s best left for the pros,” said Rispoli.

Making corned beef at home typically involves curing beef in salt and nitrates to preserve it before braising it.

Ordering a banh mi at a restaurant is typically a wise choice.

caption You might not be able to find the ingredients of this in your local grocery store. source Shutterstock

A banh mi is a Vietnamese sandwich made with a baguette and filled with savory ingredients like pickled vegetables, sweet minced pork, chili, cucumbers, and pâté (a type of meaty spread).

Rispoli said that it’s usually a good value to order this sandwich at a restaurant, since you may not be able to find everything you need to prepare it at home.

“Making a banh mi often requires ingredients not readily available at all grocery stores. In my opinion, the cost of eating out is justified in this case,” said Rispoli.

Grilled fish sandwiches can be an excellent choice for seafood lovers.

caption Overcooked fish is bad on a plate, and it’s just as bad on a sandwich. source Shutterstock

Jay Brown, co-owner and chef at Mayhem in New York, told Insider that when there’s a grilled fish sandwich on the menu, there’s a high likelihood that there’s a skilled chef in the kitchen.

“When you make a grilled fish sandwich, it’s obvious if they fish is old or overcooked. If the restaurant has the gusto to offer this, they are at least somewhat capable of cooking fish well,” said Brown.

Brown added that most grilled fish sandwiches won’t be stacked with toppings because fish is expensive and most restaurants are looking to keep costs down. This means that the flavor of the fish will be the star of the dish.

On the other hand, diners who want something fresh might want to stay away from fried fish sandwiches.

caption The fish might not be too fresh. source Shutterstock

Grilled fish sandwiches are the perfect showcase for fresh catches, but Brown told Insider that fried fish sandwiches are often an attempt to sell aging seafood.

“I recommend avoiding fried fish sandwiches. Unless you are at the beach, a restaurant that serves one is almost certainly trying to hide old fish in beer batter,” said Brown.

You should be careful about where you order a cheesesteak from.

caption Some restaurants may not make them super well. source Shutterstock

This famous sandwich has roots in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and it usually consists of thinly sliced beef layered with melted cheese.

Unfortunately, not every restaurant can perfectly execute this iconic creation.

“The Philly cheesesteak is most definitely better ordered at a joint that specializes in creating it. You won’t truly know the quality of what you are getting unless they are known for making that specific type of sandwich,” said Parker.

Parker added that making this sandwich at home will allow you to add high-quality ingredients at a fraction of the price you’d pay to have the same sandwich prepared for you at a restaurant.

You might be better off preparing a pastrami sandwich at home.

caption You might only want to order this sandwich if a restaurant makes its own pastrami. source Shutterstock/ Benny Pieritz

Making pastrami is extremely time-consuming and involves brining, partially drying, seasoning, smoking, and steaming meat.

But, Parker told Insider, many restaurants don’t actually make their own pastrami, so ordering it is usually not worth the money.

“Ordering this sandwich at a restaurant is not going to give you the best pastrami experience. I would recommend ordering this from a deli, or picking up the meats from a meat market and making it at home,” said Parker.

Grilled cheeses are almost always overpriced at restaurants.

caption Grilled cheeses are fairly easy to make at home. source Shutterstock

A gooey grilled cheese sandwich is pure comfort food, but Love said that ordering one at a restaurant is a waste of money.

The ingredients needed to make a grilled cheese sandwich might cost around $1, but many restaurants will charge you more than quadruple that amount.

“A grilled cheese is an uncomplicated and delicious sandwich, so I’d recommend making this one at home. They are super simple and can be whipped up a few minutes,” said Love.

You’re often better off making a fried bologna sandwich at home.

caption You might have the ingredients for this sandwich in your fridge. source Shutterstock

Love told Insider that fried bologna sandwiches can easily be made with ingredients that are already sitting in your fridge, so you shouldn’t bother ordering them at a restaurant.

“A fried bologna sandwich is essentially a combo of refrigerator staples. Save your money and make this one at home,” said Love.

One of the benefits of whipping up this sandwich at home is that you can easily add flavorful extras, like pickles, spicy mustard, and potato chips.

