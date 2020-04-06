The best Apple deals — save nearly $150 on Beats Studio 3 wireless noise cancelling headphones

source Apple

There’s a surprising number of Apple deals at any given time, but not all of them are good.

We’re only including deals for products we think are worthy of our recommendation to our friends, family, and to you.

We’ve spotted deals on Apple computers, headphones, and iPhone cases. We’ll inevitably spot more soon, and we’ll update this list when we find them.

There’s a surprising number of Apple deals out there on the internet for a wide range of Apple’s acclaimed devices and products. We’ve included the best Apple deals we’ve seen so far below, and we continuously update this list with new top deals as we find them.

It’s also worth mentioning the things we don’t include: deals for Apple products we don’t think you’ll like, nor would we recommend to our friends and family.

For example, there’s a sweet little discount going for Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, which would normally be a no-brainer. But, that specific laptop comes with a keyboard that has been proven unreliable, and it was poorly received by tech media and consumers alike. Even for a discount, it’s not worth buying that laptop until Apple updates it with the new keyboard given to the new 16-inch MacBook Pro and 2020 MacBook Air.

So, peruse through the bountiful and good Apple deals. There are many more to come over time:

Apple headphones

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max cases

source Amazon

Apple iPhone 11 Pro cases

source Amazon

Apple iPhone 11 cases

source Amazon

Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, and Xr cases

source Amazon

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone Xr

Apple’s 27-inch iMac 2019

source Best Buy

This iMac is considered the mid-range model in the 27-inch lineup, and it’s a formidable work horse for productivity and even amateur video editors. If you’re just looking for a fast computer that will age well over the years, this model will excel, but you could save a little on the base 27-inch model.

I have to mention that you can find newer specs and better prices on Windows machines, but if you want a Mac, you want a Mac.

Apple’s refurbished iMacs are good deals, too, and they’re refurbished by Apple itself.

source Apple

One of Apple’s best kept secrets is its Refurbished Store where you can find a variety of pre-owned Apple products that have been refurbished by Apple itself. That means the refurbished devices are in perfect shape and working condition. When I bought my refurbished 2016 MacBook Pro from Apple’s Refurbished Store, it felt like a brand new laptop with nothing to indicate that it had been previously owned.

21.5-inch iMac

27-inch iMac