Just because you lack access to a neighborhood gym or don’t own much workout equipment at home, doesn’t mean you need to forgo staying active and keeping fit.

With something as simple as an exercise ball, you’re able to do a range of exercises capable of keeping you flexible, in shape, and building muscle, all from the comfort of your living room.

To help, we've put together the following list of our five favorite exercise ball workouts

Many of us have an exercise ball sitting around, likely even partially deflated, long forgotten about as we got our workout fix at the gym, the yoga studio, or the CrossFit center. With those locations now closing their doors in the wake of COVID-19, many of us are left to try and keep some semblance of an exercise routine alive within our homes and apartments.

Sure, most everybody can go for a run in their neighborhood — and you should — but to keep your core muscles in tune, breaking out that exercise ball is a great solution. What makes using an exercise ball to keep fit so enticing is that you don’t even need much space to use one. As long as you have room to lie down (and a wall or two to lean up against), you’re able to add an exercise ball workout to your daily routine.

To help, we’ve put together the following list of our favorite exercises anyone’s able to do with a stability ball at home. And if you don’t already own one (or realized yours is flat because it needs to be replaced), check out the bottom of this article for our recommendations for the best exercise balls currently available.

Here are the best at-home exercise ball routines:

Stability handoff

Let’s assume you want to work out as many muscles as possible. The stability handoff is a great option in that regard, forcing your arms and legs to get in on the action with your core.

To do this exercise, lay on your back and hold the ball in your outstretched arms. Bring your arms forward without bending your elbows and bring your legs up to meet them, keeping them straight as possible. Hand the ball off from your hands to your feet and straighten your body out.

Repeat the same technique but handing off the ball from your feet to your hands. Start by doing these for 30 seconds, taking a 15-second break, then going for another 30 seconds. Once you feel comfortable there, up the time limit to a minute.

Wall Squat

Don’t emerge from quarantine as that person that still decided to skip leg day. If you’ve got any clear wall space, try using your exercise ball to step up your squat game. As with any squat, stand with your feet just around hip-width apart and squish the ball between the middle of your back and the wall so it touches just above the base of your spine.

From here, bend your knees slowly until you’re parallel with the floor — or as close as you can get — and then rise back up. You can increase the intensity of this workout by holding your squats in the parallel position and even holding weighted objects (like dumbbells) in both hands.

Stability Crunches and Push-ups

If you own an exercise ball, chances are high you’d own a yoga mat, too. And while your first instinct may be to use that mat for standard crunches and push-ups, know that you can increase the efficacy of those workouts significantly by incorporating a stability ball.

Muscles naturally have to work harder when they’re working against an unstable surface, so doing those same crunches and push-ups while balancing your back or feet against the ball is a highly beneficial exercise.

While crunching, place your feet flat on the floor and your back against the ball, and have your legs create about a 120-degree angle. Try not to bend your back more than about 45 degrees, as losing balance and crashing to the floor is not ideal – keep your eyes up to prevent neck strain, as well.

While doing stability push-ups, perform them as you usually would, except balance the tips of your toes on the ball instead of the ground. Make sure to squeeze your glutes on the way down and keep your hands below your shoulders to keep balance.

Single-leg Ball Balancing

This is a great workout for those who are older, less flexible, less mobile, or have some sort of condition which limits their exercise capabilities. Simply sit on the ball with your hands at your sides (or folded across your chest as if you were doing regular crunches) and straighten your spine by sitting as tall as possible. Avoid allowing any part of your feet to leave the floor, too.

One side at a time, lift your leg off the floor as far as feels comfortable and hold it there for five to ten seconds – extra points if you can extend your leg straight out in the process without losing balance. Repeat this same move with the other leg and continue to switch back and forth for as long as you can. Make sure to try and keep your grounded foot as flat as possible.

“I-T-Y” Shoulder Exercises

Chest, arms, and shoulders are some of the most challenging muscle groups to work out at home if you don’t have any dedicated equipment. If you have an exercise ball, though, this is a great way to improve flexibility, as well as the range of motion in your shoulder joints.

First, lay on top of the ball, letting it press into your chest and stomach. Straighten out your legs until you’re basically in a plank position on the ball – you can even bend your knees to the floor to make this easier if you want.

From there, extend your arms directly above your head in Superman fashion, creating an I shape. Next, slowly bring them down in front of your chest until they’re straight out (at an angle where they still won’t touch the floor). Finally, extend them out toward your sides to make a T shape with your body, and then slowly return to the I and continue the rotation.

Like stability hand-offs, start by doing these in rounds of 30 seconds, with a 15-second break, and then going for another 30 seconds. When those start to feel easier, up each round time to one-minute.

Exercise balls we recommend

You may be reading this and thinking to yourself, “but I don’t even have an exercise ball.” Fret not, however, as there are plenty of exercise balls on the market perfect for doing any of the above exercises. Here are two of our favorites:

For our money, this is the best option out there. Extra-thick walling prevents air leakage over time and it’s designed specifically to deflate slowly if punctured to prevent injury-causing accidents. It comes in four different sizes for people of varying heights – make sure to select the right one – and includes an inflation adaptor, an extra plug, and a poster with 24 different exercises.

Right now, most of us are hidden away at home, trying to avoid getting sick. Once this settles, though, you may want to consider a more portable exercise ball, if you think you might want to use it outside your abode – and the DynaPro ball is one of the best in terms of portability. The ball also comes with an included hand pump and is extremely durable despite being made from 100% recycled materials.