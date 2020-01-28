The best bedding startups for mattresses, blankets, sheets, pillows, and more

If there’s a testament to the sheer amount of time that we spend in bed, it is surely the boom of bedding startups. Every single element of your sweet, sweet repose can now be purchased online. Whether you need a bed frame, a mattress, or a set of sheets, you need only turn to one of the many bedding startups that left dreamworld and entered reality in the past few years.

Of course, not all bedding startups are created equal. Whereas some specialize exclusively in linens, others are more interested in outfitting your entire bedroom. Whereas some cater to the bargain hunters of the world, others help you believe that royalty isn’t so unachievable after all – not if you have satiny tencel sheets to call your own.

All of our favorite bedding startups have a few things in common. First and foremost, we’ve found that their products are extremely comfortable, which makes for a delightful night’s rest. Whether it’s a mattress, a pillow, or a flat sheet, the products from the most popular online bedding startups are cozy enough that you may never want to go to a brick and mortar store again.

We’ve also been impressed by the durability of many of these products. While you should still replace your mattress every 10 years or so, some of these mattresses are so comfortable that you’ll most likely just replace them with the upgraded version.

Finally, we’re in love with many of these startups thanks to their affordable price points. You don’t have to visit luxury linen stores anymore in order to get some of the best sheets on the market – just stay on your couch, or in bed, as it were, and peruse the wide range of products available on some of our favorite bedding sites.

No matter which of the following bedding startups you decide to choose for your next shopping spree, we’re sure you won’t be disappointed.

Here are the best bedding startups to shop at online:

Prices and links are current as of 1/28/2020.

The best bedding startup for mattresses

source Leesa

Leesa is one of the most comprehensive bedding startups on the market, and its mattresses and blankets are perhaps the most comfortable we’ve tried.

Serving as a veritable one-stop shop for all your bedding needs is Leesa, otherwise known as the supplier of all my z’s and dreams. The brand started off with its beds-in-boxes, but has quickly expanded its lineup to include a wide range of offerings, including pillow, sheets, blankets, and even adjustable bed frames.

Leesa’s Hybrid Mattress is the best mattress you can buy online, period – not just among startup brands. That’s because it suits a wide range of sleeping types, dissipates heat well, has good edge support, and isolates motion so you or your partner won’t wake up when the other person is moving.

The sub-$1000 Original Mattress, re-engineered with a new LSA200 foam layer for better pressure relief, is also a good choice and Leesa’s most popular model. You can try Leesa’s mattresses in person in select West Elm, Pottery Barn, and Macy’s stores.

If you’re looking for a bed base, Leesa can help with its whisper-quiet adjustable bed base. Though it doesn’t have as many technical bells and whistles as other more expensive models, it’s one of the most affordable bases around, which makes it all the more attractive. The pillows (there are three different types) are also amazing.

Equally appealing is the company’s social impact. As a certified B Corp, it’s held to high standards of social and environmental accountability and it donates one mattress to someone in need for every 10 mattresses sold. Leesa has donated more than 36,000 mattresses to date.

Pros: All-encompassing product selection, affordable pieces, great quality, great comfort

Cons: Mattresses can be expensive depending on your budget

Read our reviews of the mattress, the hybrid pillow, and the bed base

The best bedding startup for linens

source Brooklinen

Brooklinen has become synonymous with the best linens around, and that’s exactly why you need this brand in your life.

It’s difficult to realize just how significant a difference a great set of sheets can make in your life until you’ve met a great set of sheets. And here to make all the requisite introductions is Brooklinen.

Undoubtedly my favorite place to buy sheets, Brooklinen was launched on Kickstarter in April 2014 by husband-and-wife team Vicki and Rich Fulop, and since then, has made a name for itself based on its high-quality sheets and other bedding products. Unlike other luxury bedding companies that will make you lose sleep over the high prices, Brooklinen is surprisingly affordable.

There are two star products: the Classic sheets, made of Brooklinen’s signature long-staple cotton percale, and the Luxe sheets, which are quite the indulgence. These silky, 480-thread-count cotton sateen sheets boast a rich finish and are some of the most comfortable sheets I’ve slept in. Brooklinen also offers linen and heathered cashmere options, and even cute sheets for little ones.

Once you’ve stocked up on sheets, we recommend shopping its lineup of comforters in both natural down and down alternative. I’m a big fan of the lightweight versions, which are perfect for warmer climates.

Blankets and pillows also abound at this bedding startup, but it’s worth mentioning that beyond the bedroom, Brooklinen can also take care of your bathroom. Its towels come in super-plush, mid-plush, and hammam varieties, and all are worth checking out.

Pros: High-quality sheets in a wide range of styles, great prints, reasonable price point

Cons: Some prints are only available for a limited time

Read our reviews of the sheets and towels

The best bedding startup for fun prints

source Crane & Canopy

If you’re looking to dress up your bedroom, check out Crane & Canopy and its impressive array of beautiful duvet covers, sheets, and other bedding.

Variety, thy name is Crane & Canopy. This online bedding startup has one of the most extensive collections of comforter sets, sheets, and duvet covers I’ve seen, and each seems to be more attractive than the last. Whether you maintain a traditional decor in your home or a more modern take on accessories, Crane & Canopy has something for you.

We’re huge fans of the Nova Duvet Cover, which will set you back somewhere between $139 and $179. The cover makes it seem as though you’ve spent hours making your bed even though you spent five minutes. Thanks to its strategically placed color blocking and piping, this duvet cover practically screams luxury, even though it requires very little effort on your end.

This particular duvet cover is available in no fewer than 48 prints and colors, so there’s certainly something for anyone and everyone.

Also available from Crane & Canopy are some seriously comfortable sheet sets. The 400-count sheets are woven from premium extra-long staple cotton, which makes for a sateen-like finish. While the sheets are available in classic, solid colors, Crane & Canopy also has a number of more creative offerings for the pattern-loving among us.

Quilts, pillows, comforters, and mattress pads are also available from this bedding startup, so if you want your entire bedding ensemble to match, you’ve come to the right place.

Pros: Great patterns and prints, wide selection of offerings, sleek aesthetic, affordable price point

Cons: You may be overwhelmed by the volume and variety Crane & Canopy offers

Read our review of the duvet cover

The best organic bedding startup

source Boll & Branch

If Fair Trade, organic materials, and craftsmanship are important to you, then Boll & Branch is undoubtedly the place to go for bedding.

If you’re in search of luxury – in terms of materials, craftsmanship, and most importantly, ethics – you can end your search at the digital doorstep of Boll & Branch. While products from this startup don’t come cheap, you’re paying for some serious quality.

Boll & Branch is committed to using Fair Trade organic cotton, a commitment that husband and wife team Scott and Missy Tannen have stuck to since the company was founded in January 2014. The extra bucks you’ll pay for this classification pay for themselves when it comes to comfort.

Boll & Branch offers some of the softest, thoughtfully designed, and premium-looking sheets on the market. The fitted sheet has deep corners to help it stay on your mattress, and because of the high-quality fabric and resulting finish, making your bed has never helped it look so expensive.

I also love Boll & Branch’s pillows, the most recent of which underwent 100 prototypes-worth of testing before making it to the market. The new pillow ranges in price from $150 to $170 depending on the size, fill, and density you select. While that may seem like a steep price tag, you’re paying for the option to customize your pillow to your exact specifications.

Boll & Branch has expanded its offerings as of late to include a cozy all-season duvet insert, as well as a range of duvet covers. And now, you can also buy your mattress from the company. As you might expect, the mattress is topped with an organic cotton layer and is constructed with naturally-derived materials. But it’ll cost you $2,500.

Pros: Practically unparalleled luxury, great craftsmanship, Fair Trade organic cotton used throughout all products

Cons: More expensive than competitors

Read our reviews of the sheets and pillows

The bedding startup with the coziest offerings

source Parachute

From percale sateen sheets to plush bathrobes, Parachute offers some of the most comfortable bedding and bedding-adjacent products I’ve ever tried.

If your bedding has one job, it’s to keep you warm and cozy. And here to fulfill that duty to its very fullest potential is Parachute. If ever I could cuddle with a brand, this would be it. I’m in love with its more luxurious fabrics like linen and Percale Sateen, which are unbelievably soft and comfortable.

One of the best things about Parachute is that it allows you to customize your sheet sets. While most companies offer a standard packaged deal, Parachute allows you to mix and match as you see fit, which can either help you save money or splurge.

If you are going to splurge, you’ll probably want to spring for the universally adored Percale sheets. This material crinkles much like your favorite button-down shirt, but is incredibly soft – much more so than most other sheets in a similar price range. That’s likely due in part to the fact that Parachute does not treat its fabrics with any toxic chemicals and lets the natural state of the material shine through.

One of my very favorite Parachute offerings comes in the form of its bathrobe and slippers set. The Cashmere Blend Robe, while a splurge at nearly $250, is easily the single most comfortable thing I’ve ever worn. Whether you’re coming out of the shower or just lounging around at the end of the day, this is one of the best things you’ll ever slip into.

Parachute also offers duvet covers, quilts, pillows, and a feather bed mattress topper that helps you feel like you’re literally sleeping on a cloud. Parachute’s attention to detail is evident among all its products – take, for example, the pillowcase, which has an envelope enclosure that ensures that your pillow doesn’t slide out as you toss and turn. The duvet covers, on the other hand, have a button closure as well as twill ties in all corners, as well as a flap of fabric that helps to smooth out the edges.

Pros: Extremely cozy, comfortable material, great attention to detail, ability to mix and match

Cons: Parachute, like Boll & Branch, is more on the expensive side of things

Read our reviews of the sheets, bathrobe, and mattress

The best budget bedding startup

source Brooklyn Bedding/Instagram

Brooklyn Bedding lets you sleep comfortably without spending a fortune.

Brooklyn Bedding, like Leesa, is one of the most comprehensive bedding startups you can find. And to make matters even better, Brooklyn Bedding is one of the most affordable brands on the market, with sheets starting at just $39, and mattresses starting at less than $500.

Despite its surprisingly low price tags, Brooklyn Bedding doesn’t skimp on quality – and if you’re looking for something a bit more high-end, the company also offers premium versions of most of its products.

In terms of its mattresses, I’m a fan of the Bloom Hybrid, which actually allows you to choose the level of firmness you’d prefer upon checkout. The mattress top is constructed with sustainably sourced Joma Wool and organic cotton, which allows for breathability and fantastic moisture-wicking properties.

Thanks to its top layer of Talalay latex, this mattress is pleasantly bouncy – great for jumping on, but also great for tension relief.

On the sheet set front, I love the soft and breathable Bamboo Twill. Though a bit more expensive than the basic microfiber set, they’re still quite affordable at $79 and are exceptionally useful during the warmer months when you might otherwise feel like you’re sleeping in a sauna.

Brooklyn Bedding also offers a couple pillow options, as well as mattress protectors and foundations for you to round out your entire bedroom set. Given how affordable everything is, you could easily outfit your whole sleep setup without breaking the bank.

Pros: Very affordable, high-end and basic options available on most products, great customer service

Cons: If you’re looking for luxury, Brooklyn Bedding may not be the place for you

Read our reviews of the weighted blanket and mattress

Check out our other bedding guides

source Leesa

A great mattress can be the difference between a good night’s sleep that results in a productive day or a horrible night that makes you feel like you didn’t sleep at all.

Although a mattress topper isn’t a must-have for your bed, it’s one of the easiest ways to up your sleep quality and comfort. We researched dozens of mattress toppers and determined that these are our favorites.

A good pillow means a good night’s sleep. We reviewed dozens of pillows to narrow down the choices to the ones you’ll love best.

Your bed is not only the highlight of your bedroom, it’s the only furniture you spend 33% of your life on.

Adjustable bed frames can help you sleep perfectly because they are much more customizable than your average bed frame or mattress.

Few would deny that at the end of a long, hard day, sliding into a comfortable bed outfitted with soft, smooth sheets that pamper your skin is one of life’s greatest pleasures. After all, you spend nearly a third of your life between those sheets, so why wouldn’t you want the best?

So we’ve made it easy for you: We checked out all the top consumer buying websites, listened to opinions from bed sheet buyers, and tried sheets ourselves to compile our list of the five best bed sheet sets you can buy.

Flannel sheets are warm, soft, and cozy for cold nights during the fall and winter months.

nothing beats a nice warm set of flannel sheets, especially in the winter. On the other hand, flannel sheets can go so wrong, so quickly and, unfortunately, you never really know until you sleep on them whether they are soft as a cloud or just a scratchy, pilly mess.

These five picks are the best-reviewed flannel sheets on the market, chosen because they are beloved by both experts and everyday shoppers. All of them will give you a warm and cozy sleepytime experience – without the uncomfortable trial-and-error period.

We tested dozens of cotton sheets to find the best ones you can buy in a variety of weaves and price points.

To find the best cotton sheets out there, we scanned buyer reviews and testing results from textile pros, then we put the short list of sheets to put to the test (sleeping on them) to pull together our picks for the best cotton bed sheets you can buy.

Your cozy down-filled duvet needs a stylish cover to keep it clean and add some spice to your bedroom’s décor. We’ve rounded up the duvet covers likeliest to suit your style, your budget, and your needs.