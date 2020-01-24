The best beginner climbing harnesses

Since the release of films like “Free Solo,” more people have started to get into the sport of climbing either as a hobby or a unique way to stay active

Most indoor gyms provide rentals on shoes and harnesses but if you’re serious about the sport, it’s wise to purchase a bundle for yourself

If you plan on only climbing at an indoor gym, a pair of climbing shoes and a harness are the first significant purchases you’ll want to make.

Outdoor setups require a slightly different setup such as harnesses with specific gear loops or a drop seat

When you first start climbing, be it indoor or outdoor, you’ll likely opt to rent your gear before buying. Whether it’s a pair of climbing shoes, a harness, or even a chalk bag from the gym, it’s natural to go the rental route before investing in your own gear. It’s smart to get a feel for what you do or don’t like.

But once you do graduate from the ranks of rentals, the most important upgrade is your own personal harness. Though a standard gym harness gets the job done (and is often quite safe) the market is full of options that are lighter, more adjustable, and just much more comfortable than the gear found at most gyms.

What to look for in a harness

Before purchasing your first climbing kit, it’s important to know what you’re looking for. All harnesses have a waist belt and leg loops, as well as belay loop and two tie-in loops – the former for belaying and the latter for climbing. Leg and waist belts should be adjustable and well-padded enough so as to not bite into your legs and waist. Most harnesses also come in sizes, so be sure to double-check waist and leg measurements.

When shopping for a harness, consider what you want to do with it. If you intend to climb outside, you’ll need gear loops on the belt of the harness to hold your rack, otherwise known as the equipment you carry to protect yourself from falling. Most harnesses have four individual loops, though it is possible to find those that have more. If you go the ultralight route, these harnesses come standard with fewer.

Another consideration is a drop-seat harness. These feature removable leg loops that stay tied into the harness for long alpine routes. Sport or gym harnesses are often stripped down, light, and have fewer gear loops. Trad harnesses have more gear space and often come with more padding. Alpine harnesses offer fewer gear loops but typically carry a pack. They also tend to be thinner and more packable for when you’re not wearing it.

Our overall pick, the Wild Country Mission, features 5 gear loops, a drop seat, a haul loop for pulling more rope or anchoring yourself, and adjustable leg and waist straps. It’s a great choice for just about any kind of climbing and remains comfortable across a range of temperatures and climates. Below are the rest of our picks for the best beginner climbing harnesses.

Here are our top picks for the best beginner climbing harnesses:

The best climbing harness overall

source Moosejaw

The Mission harness from Wild Country has space for loads of gear, comfortable waist and leg bands, and still costs under $80.

The MSRP of the Mission is $75 but it’s on sale for roughly $59. If you’re able to find it at that price, it’s the best overall value you’ll find.

The harness packs five individual gear loops, a haul loop for pulling up another rope, and accessory loops for ice screws, meaning it can grow as you grow as a climber. It’s also comfortable, light, and easily adjustable for the gym. Should you progress to trad, sport, or ice climbing, it’s still a suitable option.

The Mission uses lightweight 12 and 16mm webbing, along with well-padded waist and leg loops. I found it comfortable to hang and fall on, and it’s able to haul plenty of gear. I did find the leg loops for the medium size to be slightly large for my legs but leg loops don’t need to be extremely tight on harnesses anyway.

The buckles can be a bit tough to use, especially in gloves, but they do allow for a wide range of adjustment. The waist and leg straps don’t fold or pressure point on any one area, which is welcome on hanging belays when all your weight is placed directly on them. The gear loops on the harness are also well-placed, and a reviewer on CampSaver noted that they don’t make you reach all the way back to grab your draws.

Wild Country used Dura Weave fabric in the harness that proved to be both flexible and durable despite my attempts to grate it against Joshua Tree’s most abrasive chimneys. I also found it very breathable, even during triple-digit days in the desert. A lower back sweat patch often develops when I climb, though I found this to not always be the case with the Mission.

Overall, the wide waistband and breathable construction made this my go-to harness. I keep a lighter harness for the gym but in my outdoor climbing bag, the Mission lives with my rack, rope, helmet, and snacks. I’m often picky about my climbing gear, so the fact this harness worked its way into my bag so quickly – and remained there so long – is high praise. Wild Country may best be known for its protective gear but this harness is a great buy, especially if you find it under $60.

Pros: Comfortable, light, breathable

Cons: Tough to use straps (especially when wearing gloves)

The best climbing harness for beginners

source REI

Petzl’s Corax is comfortable, adjustable, durable, and has plenty of gear storage. It delivers everything we want from a harness at a great price.

My favorite aspect of Petzl’s Corax is that I don’t have to think about it too much. I pull it on, adjust the waist and leg straps, clip on my sport rack, and get on with climbing. It’s that easy and one of the main reasons I keep grabbing it for quick sport climbs.

It’s also far from the most expensive harness on this list – or the lightest, for that matter. But if you’re not hauling gear up long approaches, the extra 200g won’t hurt all that much. The two rigid and flexible gear loops carry plenty of gear on sport climbs and there’s also a haul loop on the back which can be used to carry ice screws, a chalk bag, or an extra rope. The rigidity of the front loops makes it easy to clip gear on and off.

The double waist buckles mean the harness always sits centered on your waist and this, combined with the well-padded waistband, makes the Corax a great pick for comfort – especially for larger climbers.

I did find the leg loops to be uncomfortable on long top rope belays, as did the testers at Outdoor Gear Lab. Given the great value of this harness, however, I can’t complain too much. Petzl also offers the Corax with a belay device, chalk bag, chalk, and locking carabiner. This should provide everything a beginner needs to get started aside from shoes.

Pros: Adjustable and comfortable, great value

Cons: Some leg strap issues on belay

The best gym and sport climbing harness

source REI

This light and comfy harness from Mammut performs with the best sport competition harnesses but is plenty comfortable enough for long days at the crag.

The first thing you’ll notice when you pick up Mammut’s Alnasca is how light it is. This isn’t a harness for trad multi-pitch routes but rather for gym and single pitch sport routes when you want to pack light and travel fast.

Unlike other lightweight harnesses, this one doesn’t lack comfort. The lightweight and breathable waist and chest bands don’t cut into your legs or waist thanks to its clever use of a laminate material which evenly distributes pressure on contact points.

A simple one buckle waist strap and elasticated leg loops allow it to go on easily and the two stable gear loops provide enough real estate for sport climbing quickdraws. There are also two smaller lightweight loops for longer routes. There’s a coating on the tie-in loops that prevents wear and a simple stitched belay loop that stood up to months of use with no signs of wear. I find the harness to be extremely comfortable on belay and it’s become my go-to for gym climbing and shorter sports routes.

At under 300g, the Alnasca isn’t going to hold you back on the approach or climb, and sport climbers will appreciate the “barely there” feel it offers. The Alnasca harness also interfaces directly with the Alnasca chalk bag, without the need to use a carabiner or waist loop – which is a great way to save weight. Overall, the system is well designed and if it weren’t nearly twice the price of others on this list, it would be my number one pick

Pros: Comfy, light, quick to put on and off

Cons: Expensive

The best all-around women’s harness

source Backcountry

The Mammut Togir 3 Slide is a great all-around harness with excellent fit in the women’s and men’s variants.

The Togir 3 Slide is a feature-rich harness that’s a great all-around option for climbers of any discipline. The buckles on the waist and legs easily adjust for use inside in shorts or when used over layers outside. There’s a drop-seat buckle for longer routes, four reinforced and easy access gear loops, ice clipper attachments, and a reinforced pair of tie-in loops.

Though the feature list may be long for those climbing top rope routes in the gym, you’ll still appreciate its mobility and light weight. Backcountry purchasers found that it allows them to wear it higher on the waist, which is something some women climbers prefer. My wife, who is just over five feet tall, found the harness to be comfortable on both long belays and sport routes. She also tends to use it for the gym where she appreciates the comfy waist strap and the belt-like loops for tucking in the waist strap to keep it out of the way.

The plastic moulding around the tie-in loops is a great piece of design that helps prevent wear while also doing a great job of keeping the rope centered. This helps even out the load and should reduce any chance of failure – it also makes falls a bit less painful.

If you climb long trad routes or carry a larger rack, you might find the four gear loops insufficient. Some users noted that the rearward setting of the loops makes it hard to find the right piece of trad gear without looking a ways back to see the second loop. The harness isn’t as light as sport climbing harnesses but it is much more durable and practical than most superlight models. If you want just one harness and aren’t sure what kind of climber you want to be, the Togir Slide this is your choice.

Pros: Nice fit, easily accessible gear loops

Cons: Some climbers found the gear loops to be too recessed

The best upgraded harness for new climbers

source REI

Black Diamond’s Momentum is robust, comfortable, and a huge upgrade from any rental at the gym.

It’s easy to write off the Black Diamond Momentum as a simple beginner harness. Sure, it comes as part of a bundle with a chalk bag and a belay device, two extras that make it perfect for first-time harness buyers, but it’s fully capable of sending big routes and long days outside. It can even hold its own transitioning from 5.7 to 5.10 in the gym.

Though its bulky waistband isn’t exactly light, it is comfortable and uses two strips of webbing at the top and bottom to disperse the load. The leg loops are simple and easy to adjust and feel comfortable in shorts for the gym, as well as in more robust gear for outdoor and cold weather climbing.

The waist belt did run up a bit while hanging, though this was likely due to the fact I’m on the small side of medium. However, the padding on the waist and leg straps meant the Momentum was pleasant to hang in for long periods. Some users found the harness fits small, though I was just fine in the medium. Size up if you feel you’re between two sizes.

There are four well-placed and easily accessible gear loops, each covered in plastic to ensure gear’s able to come off quickly. The four loops might not be quite enough for longer routes but I found them to be sufficient for sport climbs.

If you want to transition from a gym harness to something more comfortable, lighter in weight, and great for beginning sport climbing, the Momentum is a great option. Climbers who struggle to adjust the leg loops will really love the innovative buckle system on the Momentum and any climber will appreciate its great value.

Pros: Easily adjustable leg loops, great value

Cons: Not enough gear loops for long trad routes