The best bike racks for your car

No matter if you’re a mountain biker heading into the backcountry, a road biker commuting to a century ride, or you just want to transport a couple bikes from point A to point B, you’ll need a reliable bike rack for your vehicle.

The best bike racks securely hold your bike in place, avoid damaging both your bike and your car, and are easy to load and unload.

Our top pick, the Thule T2 Pro XT 2 Bike Rack, is a quality hitch-mounted rack that holds a variety of bike sizes and tire shapes, allows access to a vehicle’s trunk or hatchback, and is incredibly durable.

Whether you’re loading up your mountain bike to head to the trail, transporting your roadie to a race, or taking the entire family’s commuters to a ride along a scenic route, a bike rack is an essential piece of equipment for any cyclist.

Being able to safely and securely carry your bike with you wherever you go truly opens up the possibilities of where and when you can ride. For that reason alone, having a bike rack at your disposal proves very handy.

What to keep in mind before buying

Having loaded and unloaded my fair share of just about every style of bike onto sedans, vans, trucks, and everything in between, I’ve learned many times that one bike rack does not fit all. Selecting the right rack requires research beyond just the type of riding you plan on doing. You’ll want to consider your vehicle, how many bikes you plan on transporting, how much you want to spend, and your preferred style of rack itself.

Depending on how you answer the above considerations, expect to decide between these three separate styles of bike rack:

Hitch rack: A hitch rack connects to your vehicle’s trailer hitch for easy loading and unloading. This style of rack tends to limit rear visibility and weighs more than others, but it provides excellent carrying capacity and stability. Tray hitch racks are generally better than hanging hitch racks because they’re easier to load and don’t grip the bike frame, which is important if you’re concerned about scratching your paint job.

Trunk racks : This style connect to the trunk or hatch of your car using straps, buckles, and hooks. When firmly secured in place, they can be surprisingly stable, although they do hinder rear visibility and make it difficult to access the trunk. On the plus side, these racks are lightweight, affordable, and easy to use.

: This style connect to the trunk or hatch of your car using straps, buckles, and hooks. When firmly secured in place, they can be surprisingly stable, although they do hinder rear visibility and make it difficult to access the trunk. On the plus side, these racks are lightweight, affordable, and easy to use. Roof racks: Roof racks mount on top of your vehicle, meaning they don’t inhibit sight lines nor do they prevent you from accessing the back. They can also be fairly versatile, making it easy to transport things like kayaks or stand-up paddle boards, too. The downside of a roof rack is that they tend to be expensive and loading bikes all the way up onto the rack can be a challenge, particularly for a solo rider.

While testing the best bike racks currently available, we examined options from some of the top brands like Thule, Yakima, and Kuat. Our guide features racks that are user-friendly, can fit an array of bike types, and will keep your car from getting scratched. We even included one that’s easy on the wallet, too.

Here are the best bike racks you can buy:

The best bike rack overall

If you’re looking for a heavy-duty hitch bike rack that still allows you to access your hatchback or truck bed, the Thule T2 Pro XT 2 Bike Rack is an expensive but incredibly well-designed solution.

Versatility and simplicity are what set the Thule T2 Pro XT 2 Bike Rack apart from other alternatives. This Thule rack has a frame-free ratcheting arm that quickly and easily secures bikes with wheels from 20 to 29 inches in size. It even accommodates fat tire models up to 5 inches thick, making this one of the more versatile options on the market.

The rack has a tool-free attachment knob that allows it to easily slide onto your hitch during the installation process without requiring much effort. You may still need some help getting it perfectly into place, however, as it weighs more than 50 pounds.

One of the defining features of the T2 Pro XT is its ability to easily tilt up and down. This allows it to be moved out of the way in order to grant access to a hatchback or trunk. If you need to get something out of the back of your car, simply pull the rack down and it slips out of the way. When you’re done, just pull it up and lock it into place again. The entire process is so simple that it can be done with just one hand.

As you’d expect from Thule, this rack gets high marks for durability. It’s incredibly well-built and provides excellent stability, holding bikes of various sizes securely in place. The T2 Pro XT’s dual ratcheting arm system is intuitive to use, too, making it easy to transition to and from a ride with a minimum amount of hassle.

When designing this bike rack, Thule put a great deal of thought into the needs of its customers. Little details like being able to widen the distance between the wheel trays in order to accommodate larger bikes is a much-appreciated feature. Owners can even elect to add two additional trays to the T2 Pro XT, expanding its capacity from two bikes to as many as four. Those are the kinds of touches that help this product stand out from the competition and earn our picks as the best overall bike rack available.

That said, we do have a few nits to pick with the T2 Pro XT, although they are fairly minor. For starters, the durability of this rack does make it quite heavy when compared to most other models. It comes with a hefty price tag, as well.

Pros: Tilts for easy hatchback access, holds a broad array of bike types, durable, versatile, and expandable

Cons: Expensive, confusing assembly instructions, heavy

The best roof bike rack

The Yakima HighRoad Top Car Bike Rack allows for quick-loading of bikes and is ideal for cyclists who prefer hauling gear on top of their car.

The Yakima HighRoad Top Car Bike Rack is different from other roof-mounted bike racks because it doesn’t require that you remove your bike’s front tire to load it. The HighRoad comes with two hoops that clamp securely onto the front wheel, holding it firmly in place. Once the wheel is in position, turning a torque knob locks it down further, limiting movement without damaging the wheel or frame. The rear wheel is then held in place with a strap, adding extra security and stability in the process.

The HighRoad’s ease of installation is another one of its strengths. The rack attaches using a single back strap and two front straps which connect to the crossbar of your vehicle without the need for tools. When tightened down, the straps confidently hold the entire apparatus in place. The installation process takes just a few minutes to complete and removing the rack when not in use is relatively easy, too.

Yakima’s HighRoad is also fairly versatile in terms of what it can carry. The rack accommodates bikes with wheel sizes of 26 to 29 inches and tires as wide as 4 inches thick. That means it can handle road bikes, mountain bikes, and fat tire models. It can even hold kids’ bikes should the need arise.

The design of the HighRoad is unique in that it’s able to hold a bike in place without directly touching the frame. This minimizes the chances of scratching the paint or bending the frame. This is especially important for those who ride costly carbon fiber models.

Installation is also simple. It requires you to simply attach the back strap and two front straps to the crossbar of your car and tighten them down so there’s no movement. As with all roof racks, the HighRoad keeps sight lines clear and doesn’t inhibit access to the rear of the vehicle. Loading and unloading can be quite challenging however, particularly for shorter riders or those with heavier bikes.

Yakima has also had a bit of an odd oversight when it comes to this rack. While the HighRoad does support lock cores, it doesn’t include them out of the box. That means you’ll have to add your own, increasing the cost somewhat.

Pros: Holds a variety of bikes securely, doesn’t come in contact with the frame, easy installation

Cons: Must be used with crossbars, doesn’t come with built-in locks

The best trunk bike rack

The Saris Bones EX 3-Bike trunk rack is designed to fit nearly any vehicle, making it a great investment for any cyclist.

The Saris Bones EX 3-Bike is an upgraded version of the classic Bones model that’s been in the company’s line-up for decades. It brings updated styling and a new system for attaching the rack to a vehicle that allows it to be compatible with 90% of the cars, hatchbacks, and SUVs on the market. That even includes vehicles with spoilers, which have always been particularly challenging for trunk-mounted racks. This expanded compatibility means there’s a good chance the Bones EX 3-Bike will not only fit your current car but the next one you buy, too.

The Bones EX is held in place by some of the best ratchet straps we’ve seen on a trunk rack. When properly installed, this model locks securely into position, holding two bikes of up to 35 pounds each without any jostling or sliding about. The entire system is designed to avoid touching the vehicle which prevents scratches, scrapes, and dings. Those same ratchet straps also release quickly, making it a breeze to remove the rack when not in use.

As with previous versions of the Bones trunk rack, the EX is made from injection-molded plastic. This makes it highly durable and strong, while also being resistant to rusting. This allows the rack to be surprisingly light as well, tipping the scales at just 11 pounds. As if that wasn’t enough, the frame is also made from 100% recycled plastic, making this an environmentally friendly product and, as with all of its products, Saris backs the Bones EX with a lifetime warranty.

Other nice touches include an integrated strap management system that maintains a clean look and keeps the straps out of the way while the rack is installed. The Bones EX’s design also positions the bikes on separate levels, ensuring they’re less likely to become intertwined while in transit. The straps and support arms are easy to load, getting you on your way in no time at all.

As with most trunk racks, the Bones EX makes it challenging to get in and out of the trunk or hatchback of the vehicle it’s mounted on. It’s also a bit expensive with a price tag of $205. That said, the EX’s ability to fit on a broader range of cars makes that added cost a good investment for the future.

Pros: Lightweight, compact, easy to install, compatible with a wide range of vehicles, made from recycled plastics

Cons: Restricts access to trunk or hatchback, a little pricier than other trunk racks

The best lightweight hitch bike rack

If you’re looking for a lightweight hitch rack that’s durable, easy to load, and allows access to your trunk when installed, the Kuat Sherpa 2.0 is the model for you.

For a heavy-duty hitch bike rack, the Kuat Sherpa 2.0 is surprisingly light. Thanks to its all-aluminum construction, it manages to weigh in at a mere 31 pounds, putting it amongst the lightest hitch-mounted, tray racks on the market. This gives it the added benefit of being easy to remove and install as needed.

The Sherpa 2.0 secures your bikes using a system that includes a front tire ratchet arm and a rear tire strap. Quick and efficient to use, this approach allows bikes to be locked into place without the rack coming into contact with the frame. Folding tire cradles click neatly into place when in use, but efficiently slide out of the way when they aren’t needed. Each of these features work seamlessly together, making it easy to load and unload two bikes that weigh as much as 40 pounds each.

When designing the Sherpa 2.0, Kuat cleverly integrated a foot-activated pivot system. This allows owners to open the rack and move it into position with the tap of their foot, making it easy to use even while carrying a bike. The level of convenience this feature delivers is difficult to convey but it’s something you’re likely to find yourself using more often than you think.

This rack has the added benefit of being incredibly easy to install, with an intuitive, straight forward assembly process. Because the Sherpa 2.0 is so lightweight, that installation can usually be accomplished by a single person. Once in place, loading and unloading bikes takes about a minute, which is exactly what you want both before and after a ride. Best of all, the rack is built to tilt out of the way, allowing unfettered access to the back of the vehicle it’s mounted on.

Unlike some hitch racks, the Sherpa can’t be expanded in size nor can it accommodate fat bikes. It’s lightweight limits the size of the load it can carry, too, which is why it caps out at bikes that weigh 40 pounds. Most conventional bikes fall below that threshold, of course, but this model would have issues with heavier ebikes for instance.

Pros: Very lightweight, tilts for hatchback access, plenty of space between bikes, easy to load

Cons: Doesn’t hold bikes with fat tires or those that weigh over 40 pounds

The best budget bike rack

The Allen Sports Premier Trunk Rack offers an affordable way to transport your bikes without sacrificing quality.

Allen Sports has been making high quality, low cost bike racks for years, and while it may not have all the bells and whistles found on the higher priced competition, it does offer a lot of bang for the buck. Its Premier Trunk Rack is the perfect example as it offers a simple, yet elegant design that easily meets the needs of most riders, without doing much damage to their bank account.

Installing the Premier Trunk Rack isn’t especially difficult, but it does take a little getting used to. The first few times you put it on your car it may seem a bit confusing, but once you get the hang of it, it soon becomes second nature. Allen Sports even designed it to be compatible with most cars, hatchbacks, SUVs, and even minivans, so it’s highly likely to accommodate whatever vehicle you have. Removing the rack is equally easy, requiring just a few seconds to take it off when not in use.

Built to hold two bikes with a weight of up to 35 pounds each, the Premier Trunk Rack isn’t the most robust bike rack on the market. Still, it does a great job of securely holding its cargo in place. Loading bikes on and off the support arms is quick and easy, with simple and rugged straps ensuring your bikes don’t jostle about while in transit. There’s even a strap that can be used to prevent the front wheel from bouncing back and forth, protecting your vehicle from potential damage in the process.

The Premier Trunk Rack is surprisingly versatile, especially for a budget priced model. It accommodates a wide variety of bikes, including road bikes, mountain bikes, kids’ bikes, and even fat bikes, provided they don’t exceed the 35-pound weight limit. That’s not a particularly high limit but it’s still enough to handle the vast majority of consumer options.

Due to its budget price, the quality of the materials used to manufacture this rack aren’t on par with most higher priced models. It still feels plenty sturdy and will likely last for quite a long time, though. Even Allen Sports backs that up with a lifetime warranty on the Premier Trunk Rack. This should help alleviate any concerns over its long-term durability.

But there are a number of small details that remind us that it’s a low-cost model. For instance, over time, the straps used to secure the rack can come loose, requiring riders to periodically tighten them in order to hold firmly in place. The metal clips on the ends of those straps also lack any type of protective coating, which could cause them to scratch a car’s paint. In another cost-saving move, the rack doesn’t have a locking mechanism to protect the bikes from would-be thieves. Those may seem like small oversights but they are important to consider, nonetheless.

Of course, the best thing about the Allen Sports Premier Trunk Rack is its price. At $99.99, it’s a bargain when you consider everything it brings to the table. This makes it a great choice for casual riders or someone who doesn’t have the budget to spend $200+ on a rack they only use from time to time. It may lack some of the features of its pricier competition, but it more than holds its own when it comes to meeting the needs of most people.

Pros: Affordable, holds a wide array of bike types, can easily fit in your trunk when not in use, lifetime warranty

Cons: Metal hooks could potentially scratch your vehicle, no locking mechanism

