The best booster seats for babies and toddlers

With a good booster seat, babies and toddlers can enjoy a spot at the table with the rest of the family when at restaurants, at other people’s houses, or at home.

Different booster seats serve different purposes and are designed for kids of varied ages and sizes, so choose yours with care based on your child and your usual family activities.

The OXO Tot Perch Booster Seat is our top pick because its minimalist design and the absence of a tray lets a child sit close to the table – ideal for eating, coloring, and simply feeling like part of the gang.

At home, most parents have their baby gear game on point. There’s a high chair at the kitchen table, a playpen in the den, a crib in the nursery, and so on. But out there in the wider world, it can be harder to ensure you have a safe spot for your child to sit when they have a snack or eat dinner, play with toys, or have a bit of quiet book time or stuffed animal snuggles.

With a good booster seat, however, almost any chair can be made baby- or toddler-ready and any floor can become a safe play spot when the tot is buckled in. Booster seats add the height a child needs to sit at a table along with the support they need to sit up, which is critical for safety during a meal, of course, but also helpful during any activity. This added height and some method of securing the child in place is a universal feature of any booster seat worth considering.

Also on that must-have attributes list? Easy cleanup. Because if you think kids make a mess in general, it’s only multiplied during meals. All of the seats on this list can be easily cleaned and usually require just a damp cloth or paper towel, though some even have parts that can be run through the dishwasher or washing machine if things get especially soiled.

Be sure to check any seat you’re considering closely in terms of size recommendations and think through where you’ll most often use a booster, too. Some options are ideal for some families but a poor choice for others.

And of course, make quite sure you figure out exactly how to use the seat before you ever strap a kid into it because an improperly installed seat or an improperly secured child is a serious injury risk.

Best booster seat overall

The OXO Tot Perch Booster Seat has no tray or raised sides, so it can conveniently slide right up to the table like a normal chair.

One of the biggest complaints I’ve always had about booster seats is how they almost always force a child to sit a foot or two back from the table. Be it a large tray, tall sidewalls, or both, these bulky boosters make it impossible to slide the seated child’s legs under the table, which means the kid can’t really sit at the table like everyone else.

And leaving aside the fact that it’s kind of sad to have your baby or toddler semi excluded from the rest of those seated there, this arrangement also makes it harder for kids to learn how to properly use cutlery and tableware and limits the area they can use for eating or playing.

The OXO Tot Perch Seat eliminates this issue as it has no tray and no raised sides. All it does is boost the kid up and keep them secured in place. Even if a table has an apron, most of the time the child will still be able to slide right on up and join the gang. An option for a tray would be good for when no table is present, however.

When not in use, the straps store away in a compartment and the backrest folds down for easy storage or transport.

My only issue with this seat is that’s it not that easy to clean. It’s time-consuming as you have to partially deconstruct it to get to all the nooks where food, juice, paint, and whatnot find their way.

Pros: Allows kids to sit right at the table, compact and portable, easy to secure and adjust

Cons: Difficult to fully clean

Best multi-age booster seat

The Bumbo Multi Seat can be used with babies just weeks out of the newborn phase but can also accommodate kids well into the toddler years with its foam insert removed.

First, a word of caution: If your child doesn’t yet have the muscle or motor control to hold their own head upright for indefinite stretches of time, they should not be strapped into a booster seat. The Bumbo Multi Seat, when used with its insert, helps prop children upright, and that’s great if the child is ready for it. But can give a false sense of readiness as well. You know your child, so you’ll know when it’s time.

The time during which a child can use this seat will span the better part of three years. With that soft foam insert in place, babies as young as 4 months old can be secured in the Bumbo Multi Seat. With the insert removed, kids well into their toddler years can use the seat. And that same large between-the-leg pillar that helps smaller kids sit upright prevents bigger kids from wiggling out of the booster.

The included tray is on the smaller side, but that compactness also lets it be stored in a slot on the back of the seat. And while overall the Multi Seat is a bit bulky, its large footprint keeps it secure when it’s on the floor and not strapped down. The nonslip texture of the base helps there too. Note that some customers do report issues with the tray being hard to insert and remove, so practice before you strap a kid in it.

If you’re interested in coordinating the seat with your decor, it’s available in multiple insert colors.

Pros: Suitable for young babies and into toddler years, wipes clean with ease, nonslip base increases safety

Cons: Tray can be hard to insert and remove, seat may tempt parents to use a booster before infant is ready

Best outdoor booster seat

The Hiccapop Omniboost Travel Booster Seat‘s clever design lets it set up anywhere, from grass to sand to flat ground to a chair.

If your family loves to camp, go to the beach, picnic at the park, or generally enjoy the outdoors in other ways, then you will love the Hiccapop Omniboost Travel Booster Seat.

Unlike most boosters, which have flat bottoms, this seat has four squat legs that can settle down onto uneven surfaces like mulch or grass, and optional extra-wide footpads (which the company calls “duck feet”) that add stability.

The seat can also be secured to a chair using a pair of straps that will hold it in place, but you will need to have a chair with a pretty wide seat to ensure safety.

Another aspect sure to please outdoor-oriented parents is the fact that the Omniboost folds up and tucks into a bag that can be slung over the shoulder or secured onto a hiking pack. And all parents will appreciate that the tray can go in the dishwasher and the fabric components in the washing machine, an attribute you’ll surely want to make use of after a few days at camp.

Pros: Perfect for use on all sorts of outdoor surfaces, fabric can be machine washed, packs down small for trekking or storage

Cons: Does not work with all chairs

Best booster seat for playtime

Booster seats aren’t only for eating, as proven by the Infantino Go Gaga! Music and Lights 3-in-1 Discovery Seat, a great place for little ones to laugh and learn.

Now to be clear, were the Infantino Go Gaga! Music and Lights 3-in-1 Discovery Seat‘s tray not removable, I would not be recommending this seat. While there’s a time and place for toys that light up and flash and make noise and spin, there’s also so much time when these are overstimulating for a baby and annoying for parents.

But don’t worry, with that tray popped off – as it was most of the time in my house – this is simply a good booster seat that can attach securely to a chair or sit stably on the floor. It has a soft foam pad cushion and smooth sides for the little one’s comfort, and the surfaces wipe clean with ease for parental convenience.

With that tray in place, your kid can enjoy 20 songs played via the light-up piano, dexterity toys like sliding rings and twisting gears, and spinning and sliding devices that keep little hands busy. For a quick snack, slide the two halves of the play tray (my term, not theirs) apart or remove it entirely to reveal a little open area complete with a cup (or bottle) holder.

And just to be clear, it’s called a 3-in-1 because it’s a play place with the tray front and center, a snack spot with the tray slid open, and a classic booster with it removed. That took me a minute to figure out even as I checked out this seat in person with my daughter.

If all you’re looking for is a booster seat, the Infantino Go Gaga! Music & Lights 3-in-1 Discovery Seat is a bit overkill. If you love the idea of some added play activities with your kid’s seat, this is the one.

Pros: Comes with multiple play activities, tray is adaptable and removable, soft seat insert that wipes clean easily

Cons: Sounds and flashing lights can get annoying

Best budget booster seat

The Fisher-Price Healthy Care Booster Seat is basic but reliable, and it costs less than $30.

When you picture a child’s booster seat, chances are it looks a lot like this one from good old Fisher-Price. The Fisher-Price Healthy Care Booster Seat is basic but reliable and very affordable. It’s very easy to secure to a chair and adjust for a safe fit for your kid.

The Healthy Care Booster is made from smooth molded plastic without any little nooks where food bits can hide, so keeping it clean is easy even with particularly messy eaters. And with frenetic eaters (or doodlers or painters and so on) the three-point harness will keep them securely in place.

The booster is lightweight enough for use on the go but not all that compact, so while you’ll likely drive around with this thing in the trunk, it’s unlikely to join you for air travel. But hey, at just $30, you can always buy one just to keep at grandma and grandpa’s house, or as a spare for when company brings kids to your house.

The included tray is large enough for mealtime or for many activities. It can be snapped on any of three sets of pegs that set it farther from or closer to your kid, so the seat can handle a growing child for a couple of years. And given the durable construction of this seat, you can plan on it serving a couple of kids too.

Pros: Great price, durable construction, wipes clean easily

Cons: Straps do not reach around some larger chairs

Other booster seats we considered

Here are three other seats that almost made the list with a few words on why they didn’t.

Inglesina Fast Table Chair ($69.99): This is a hook-on style booster that can be easily affixed to almost any sized table and without the need for a chair, either. It’s rated for kids as young as 6 months and weighing up to 37 pounds. However, this type of seat is not safe for tables with a single central pillar – I’ve seen a dad catch a table as it tipped over under the weight of his kid, in fact. So while it’s perfectly safe with a regular table, use with extreme caution for other furniture types.

The First Years On-the-Go Booster Seat ($24.99): This booster uses inflation to raise or lower the seat, and when deflated it’s very compact. It will fit into a diaper bag, backpack, or even a large purse. This is a great seat for occasional use such as for travel, but it’s not as supportive as a solid seat, so it doesn’t make sense as a primary option.

Zicac Dining Chair Heightening Cushion ($22.99): For older kids who just need a bit of a boost, this seat can be strapped in place to give little ones the extra few inches they need to reach the table. But booster cushions like this can’t secure smaller kids, which is why it didn’t make it into our top picks.

