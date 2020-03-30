The best boutique hotels in Chicago

source The Robey Chicago; Thompson Chicago; Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Chicago is full of world-class museums, award-winning restaurants, and lively nightlife. The city has hundreds of hotels to choose from too, including a surprising amount of smaller, unique boutique hotels.

With so much to explore in America’s third-largest city, it’s nice to stay somewhere with local flavor. Chicago’s boutique hotels often inject the city’s art and culture into their design.

We chose top boutique hotels based on meticulous research, rankings on sites like Trip Advisor and Booking.com, and our own experiences on the ground. These hotels are well-placed in locally-loved neighborhoods and are approachable in price with rates starting at $99 in low season.

A note from your Insider Reviews travel editor: Coronavirus has interrupted travel on a global scale forcing travelers to cancel and reassess plans in the coming weeks and months. We understand that right now is a challenging time to plan travel. But when this time passes and things return to normal, we know you’ll be eager to explore the world again.

Whenever that happens for you, and we know it will, we hope our travel content helps you make informed, useful, and inspiring choices on the best places and hotels to book. So whether you use our reviews now, bookmark them for the future, or simply need an escape from the news, we’ll continue to share the world with you. In the meantime, we encourage all travelers to stay safe, follow guidelines from the CDC website, and take precautions.

Chicago is an international city with a strong architectural history and an abundance of Midwestern hospitality. Whether visiting for business or leisure, it’s nice to stay at a property that reflects the city’s charming character.

Over the last decade, the hotel landscape has changed dramatically. Boutique hotels are increasingly popping up and offering a far contrast from old big-box, cookie-cutter hotels. These properties typically showcase elevated decor elements and infuse local flavor through art, amenities, and design.

However, many hotels today call themselves “boutique” properties without actually being one. We looked beyond marketing speak to dig deep into each property, both online and in-person, to see which deliver on our high expectations.

After scouring the Chicago hotel landscape, we identified these top picks that all offer an elevated sense of city and style with local products or artwork, Chicago-favored amenities such as rooftops and outdoor terraces, and fun perks like fresh-baked pastries and goodies.

Need more Chicago hotel inspiration? Click on a link below to jump directly to all our coverage of the best hotels in Chicago.

As always, our hotel selections are considered four-stars and above, are well-appointed and high-end but priced accessibly (between $99 and $249 to start), and are highly rated on sites like Trip Advisor and Booking.com. Further, selections are based on our own experiences as locals who know the city and what a “good location” really means, as well as our own in-depth reviews based on previous in-person stays.

In Chicago’s low season, you can snag a few of these for right around $99. As the temps soar, so do prices, but nothing on our list goes beyond $400.

Keep reading to see why we were so impressed by these Chicago boutique hotels, sorted by price from low to high.

Hotel Lincoln

source The Hotel Lincoln

Just a few miles north of downtown, Hotel Lincoln has a fantastic location in the leafy Lincoln Park neighborhood, just across from the park of the same name, and Lake Michigan’s North Avenue Beach. As someone who used to live nearby, I think this area is perfect for hitting the beach, strolling the park, and experiencing a more residential feel of the city. Part of World of Hyatt’s boutique Joie de Vivre brand, the elegant hotel has 184 guest rooms with simple yet colorful decor.

The piece de resistance is J. Parker, a spacious rooftop bar with panoramic views of downtown Chicago and Lake Michigan. Here’s my local’s tip: The rooftop is extremely popular in the summer with young urbanites during Sunday brunch and happy hour, so try to secure a couch or table early.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 91 out of 206

Booking.com Rating: 8.5 out of 10

Pros: The location is ideal for spending time in the park and at the lake. The hotel has free bicycles to take out to the nearby Lakefront Trail.

Cons: The rooms are a bit cookie-cutter and not as modern as other properties on this list. The hotel also charges a $15 amenity fee, which includes things like Wi-Fi, water, and gym access. Some find this unnecessary since many hotels offer the same things for free.

The Robey

source Cabana Club

Situated inside an iconic Art Deco building in Chicago’s hipster Wicker Park neighborhood, Grupo Habita’s The Robey has become a cool place to hang out for locals and visitors alike. The 69 rooms all come with hardwood floors and an industrial, minimalistic design including frosted glass doors, which are a clever nod to the building’s past as a base for office dwellers.

For one of my favorite views of Chicago from a distance, head to the tiny Up Room on the hotel’s rooftop, or the Cabana Club for small but worthy pool. Right outside the door of the hotel, you will also find independent, award-winning restaurants, chic boutiques, and artisanal coffee shops, making The Robey a great place to stay to get a true local feel of Chicago.

Trip Advisor Rating: 62 out of 206

Booking.com Rating: 9.0 out of 10

Pros: All rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Wicker Park and the city skyline in the distance. For the perfect view, head up to the trendy indoor/outdoor restaurant, the Cabana Club, complete with wading pool and poolside service.

Cons: For some, the design aesthetic of the rooms may be a bit too stark with its concrete floors and utilitarian design. Also, the hotel is right alongside the 24-hour Blue Line train line, which is super convenient when arriving from Chicago O’Hare International Airport, but it can also mean that guests may find noise to be an issue.

Hoxton Hotel Chicago

source The Hoxton

Trendy British import, Hoxton Hotels, opened their Chicago outpost in the uber-trendy Fulton Market District, which is one of Chicago’s most popular dining neighborhoods. The Hoxton’s industrial vibe echoes the area’s past as a meatpacking district and feels like a hip haven that serves as a worthy complement to area surroundings.

The 182-room London-based property offers three types of rooms: Snug, Cosy, and Roomy. As in Europe, rooms are small, and the names certainly are a nod to that. However, each room is comfortable and inviting, with mid-century-inspired furniture, large floor to ceiling windows, and locally sourced artwork. The unfinished concrete ceilings reveal the building’s industrial roots. Plus, all guests get a daily breakfast bag of fruit, organic juice, and overnight oats.

Trip Advisor Rating: 75 out of 206

Hotels.com Rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: The hotel’s three bars and restaurants are run by Chicago’s celebrated Boka Restaurant Group and include bright and lush Cabra Cevicheria, a Peruvian-inspired rooftop restaurant helmed by Top Chef-winner, Stephanie Izard.

Cons: If you prefer a plush and feminine hotel, the Hoxton’s industrial vibe may feel somewhat cold. Also, if space is important, know that rooms are on the small side ranging from just 205 to 300 square feet.

Soho House Chicago

source The Soho House Chicago

This hotel and members-only club was one of the West Loop’s first hotspots and still is today. Located in a century-old belt factory warehouse, Soho House Chicago is the epitome of industrial chic with exposed brick and ductwork mixed with posh chandeliers and potted plants. There are just 40 rooms, all with King-sized beds with Egyptian cotton sheets, and range in size from the aptly-named Tiny (just 200 square feet) to Big (at about 600 square feet), and pay homage to the old-school warehouse digs with exposed brick and concrete and rotary phones.

As a hotel guest, you’ll have access to all the club’s in-demand amenities including five on-site restaurants, a spa, a 17,000 square-foot old-school gym complete with boxing ring, a plush screening room, and a heated, 60-foot rooftop pool with cabanas and poolside drink service. I spent a lazy afternoon on a poolside couch sipping a Moscow mule and can say from my own experience that the vibe feels more Miami than Chicago.

Trip Advisor Rating: 134 out of 206

Pros: Membership skews toward creative types – musicians, artists, and media – so for a few nights you can feel like you are part of the coolest club. Plus, Soho House is located in one of Chicago’s hottest foodie areas so you are spoiled for choice when it comes to dining out.

Cons: While there are just 40 rooms, many locals are members who pop in for the day or night, so there’s still foot traffic. The most affordable rooms are also quite small, between 200 to 300 square feet. And, because the hotel has a few bars and restaurants and hosts events into the wee hours, noise can be an issue for some rooms. Take that into account when requesting a room.

Thompson Hotel

source Thompson Chicago

This sophisticated and cool World of Hyatt property provides a taste of what it’s like to live in one of Chicago’s wealthiest neighborhoods. The artsy Thompson Hotel has a stylish living room-like feel, accented by dark woods and rich textures of leather and velvet. The large fireplace gives it even more of a homey feel.

There are 247 rooms, but the hotel manages to always feel intimate and sophisticated with a touch of masculine decor. More expensive rooms offer lake views (albeit in the distance), but the city views are nice too from floor-to-ceiling windows. Super-comfy beds are made with 400-thread-count Sferra linens, and bathrooms are sleek and minimal with white subway tiles and a dark blue ceiling.

On the ground floor, Nico Osteria is a popular (and pricey) neighborhood spot well known for its raw bar and house-made pasta. As a local, I’ve dined there and really enjoyed it, but be warned it’s a very popular spot and without reservations, you might be looking at long wait times.

Trip Advisor Rating: 13 out of 206

Booking.com Rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: The Thompson Chicago is just steps from high-end restaurants, Chicago’s most popular shopping districts on Oak Street and Michigan Avenue, and famous Oak Street Beach.

Cons: There’s no on-site pool or spa. Also, if you need to be in the heart of downtown and the financial district, The Thompson Hotel is a couple of miles away.

Viceroy Chicago

source Lisa Lubin/Business Insider

The Viceroy is one of my top picks for a high-end stay on Chicago’s posh Gold Coast neighborhood known for great shopping and dining. The hotel is a standout for design, from the restored brick and terracotta façade of the famed 1920’s Cedar Hotel, to the striking four-story lobby inside.

With thoughtful mid-century modern details throughout, my stay at the 180-room hotel felt more like spending the night in a swanky 1950s pad.

Rooms are sumptuous with gold and blue accents, city views, and plenty of mod details. I adore the Jetsons-like light fixtures and extra-large bathrooms. The stylish hotel also has a rooftop bar and lounge that offers panoramic views of the city, as well as a seasonal rooftop pool.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 16 out of 206

Booking.com Rating: 9.4 out of 10

Pros: Don’t miss the delicious food at Somerset, the Michelin-starred chef-driven on-site restaurant – it’s one of my favorites in the city. Viceroy Chicago is also located in a perennially trendy neighborhood that’s chock full of other popular restaurants and not far from Lake Michigan or downtown.

Cons: Bear in mind, rooms with “lake views” have lovely views, but the lake might appear as a mirage because it’s still a couple blocks away.

The Guesthouse Hotel

source The Guesthouse Hotel

Dubbing itself as a luxury home away from home, The Guesthouse Hotel is somewhere between a hotel and an apartment. It’s located on Chicago’s north side in the charming Andersonville neighborhood, which is one of my favorite neighborhoods with a main strip of great local bars and restaurants and leafy residential blocks.

There are just 25 one, two, or three-bedroom suites, which are all functioning apartments and come with gourmet kitchens and balconies with grills. Each suite is warm and inviting with hardwood floors, colorful area rugs, and lots of natural light.

It’s a great choice if you’re on an extended business stay, are looking for a small party location, or just want to feel like a trendy local with an apartment to match. The property is also very family (and pet) friendly with a great shared rooftop.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 4 out of 206

Booking.com Rating: 9.0 out of 10

Pros: If you need a home away from home with a full kitchen, balcony, and an en suite washer and dryer, there’s no better choice, especially for the price. Plus the shared rooftop deck with couches is a nice bonus.

Cons: There are no on-site restaurants, but lots of great dining choices just a couple blocks north. If you need to be downtown for meetings, this place might be a bit too far for a daily commute.

21c Museum Hotel Chicago

source 21c Museum Hotels

The 21c Museum Hotel Chicago is the ninth property in the 21c portfolio and is the brand’s largest hotel to date. If you’re not familiar, the 21c brand (now under the Accor umbrella) has a unique commitment to 21st-century art (hence the name) and emerging artists. Every property doubles as a full modern art museum, with art woven throughout lobby galleries, meeting rooms, guest rooms, and even elevators.

The new Chicago property’s first two floors house a unique contemporary art museum that’s free and open to the public and filled with thought-provoking, curated art. Giant green penguins (a mascot for 21c Museum Hotels) are scattered randomly about the hotel.

The 297 guest rooms and suites have a bright and airy design with clean lines, leather and velvet-covered headboards, and of course original, eye-catching artwork.

The hotel is not currently accepting reservations until June 2020.

Trip Advisor Rating: 164 out of 206

Booking.com Rating: Not listed

Pros: 21c features a full-service spa, a restaurant, and is within a short minutes’ walk of tons of shopping along the Magnificent Mile.

Cons: Some rooms face the interior “light well” of the building with basically no view. You may want to request an “exterior” facing view.

Ivy Hotel

source The Ivy Hotel

For those wanting to stay in the heart of the Magnificent Mile, but looking for something more intimate than all the other huge hotels found there, The Ivy Hotel is a worthy choice. With only 63 rooms and suites, it’s a rare luxury boutique hotel downtown just steps from all the shops on Michigan Avenue. Bonus: everything is designed to leave a minimal carbon footprint.

Large rooms are airy and simple with bamboo floors, area rugs, and pops of fuchsia and deep purple. The marble bathrooms have rain showers and enormous deep soaking tubs. You can request in-room spa services, otherwise, there are not too many amenities in this convenient, yet small hotel.

Trip Advisor Rating: 51 of 206

Booking.com Rating: 9 out of 10

Pros: The Ivy’s charming 16th-floor terrace is a great spot for happy hour drinks and light bites after a day of shopping.

Cons: There’s no pool or gym on-site, but daily passes to the River East Club are provided.

The Publishing House Bed and Breakfast

source The Publishing House

This urban loft in the heart of the West Loop, one of Chicago’s hottest neighborhoods, feels much more like a boutique hotel rather than the typical old-school chintz and doily B&B.

Built in 1909, the 11-room property is housed inside, you guessed it, a former publishing house. The space gives off a hip, mid-century vibe with high ceilings, exposed brick, and splash of colorful art. The cozy third-floor living room is a great place to relax on a comfy couch by the fire. And there are always homemade treats like cookies and muffins plus coffee available all day long.

Choose between Cozy, Medium, Large and Extra Large rooms, which, in keeping with the publishing theme, are all named after famous writers. Rooms have hardwood floors, exposed brick, and gray and white tiled bathrooms, and the heated tile floors are a real treat, especially in winter. While you can’t bring your own, if you love pets, you might get a chance to snuggle with the B&B’s two resident pugs.

Trip Advisor Rating: 1 out of 24 B&Bs in Chicago

Booking.com Rating: 9.6 out of 10

Pros: The small-space is run by a local couple who live on-site. They offer a gourmet breakfast spread, plus there’s an intimate wine bar in the basement. They’re also happy to give you in-the-know recommendations of restaurants to check out nearby. The hotel is perfect for foodies as it’s within walking distance to some of Chicago’s best, award-winning restaurants.

Cons: The West Loop is great as a dining destination, but not totally convenient if you need to be in the Loop for work. It’s a quick cab ride, but not really walkable.