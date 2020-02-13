The best boutique hotels in New York City

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

There are hundreds of great hotels in New York City ranging from no-frills, cheap accommodations to ultra-indulgent luxury suites.

Then there are boutique hotels, which are luxe without being overly fancy, and are led by design and personality, rather than a one-size-fits-all corporate model. Amenities and decor are thoughtful and well-curated and favored by travelers that want an experience, not just a hotel.

To help narrow the field and highlight the best boutique hotels in New York, the Insider Picks travel team stayed at, toured, and researched the city’s top-rated boutique hotels to determine which are worth your money, and range in starting price from $119 to $279 per night.

After narrowing a hotel search by budget and location, the next key factor often comes down to what type of travel experience you seek.

For some that’s five-star luxury, for others, it’s a basic base to sleep and shower.

Boutique hotels in New York City have perfected this approach with properties that are more accessible than five-star ultra-luxury hotels but remain well-elevated over budget accommodations or no-frill chains. Rooms might be smaller as a result of fewer rooms, but locations are often in hip neighborhoods where the property draws inspiration from surroundings, infusing itself with local creative energy. The design is usually purposeful and contemporary, and in my experience, involves a surprisingly high number of glass-enclosed bathrooms.

To help narrow the boutique field and highlight the best, the Insider Picks travel team stayed at, toured, and researched the city’s top-rated boutique hotels to highlight the very best. Hotels were selected based on the following criteria:

Boutique three-, four- or five-star hotels in New York City, with a focus on Manhattan and Brooklyn, with the promise of visually interesting design, as well as thoughtful rooms, amenities, and on-site food and drink.

Holds a Trip Advisor rating of four or above, from a significant number of reviews, as many tourists check and use it.

It is typically priced between $150 to $300 per night in the low season for an accessible starting price point. Expect those cheapest prices on Sundays and Mondays. Prices below are reflective of the time of publishing.

It still offers the necessary services and amenities found in bigger chains so you know what you’re getting without surprises.

Met our high standard – we don’t recommend hotels just because others have, but because we think they really are the best. We’re hard-to-impress New Yorkers, after all.

These are the best boutique hotels in New York City to book in 2020, sorted by price from low to high:

Ace Hotel New York

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Ace Hotels have long established themselves as a cool boutique offering, with outposts in cities like Portland, Palm Springs, Seattle and more.

The New York location is equally hip with dim lighting, minimal rooms, and industrial-meets-masculine decor. We recommend Ace to anyone who wants a hip scene to match a hip room, and a creative base to fuel some big-city inspiration. Larger rooms can be expensive, but small or bunk bed rooms offer the cheapest rates.

Pros: The hip Ace brand reputation, which promises to deliver on cool factor, but without delivering it in a cookie-cutter way. Each location feels unique and this NoMad hotel, in particular, has excellent on-site stores and eateries.

Cons: Some rooms are small, and show wear and tear. The lobby can become quite crowded from locals who use it as their co-working space.

Park South Hotel

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Rooms at the four-star Park South Hotel are straightforward, well-appointed, and traditional in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood. The hotel is a member of World of Hyatt’s Joie de Vivre boutique portfolio and the standout culinary program almost upstage the tasteful rooms.

With prices in low season starting under $150, this is one of the most reasonably-priced boutique properties on our list.

Pros: The on-site food and drink are excellent and should be woven into any itinerary, and the pricing is competitive for similar hotels in New York.

Cons: Pricing is also unstable and can surge hundreds higher at busy times. Book in advance to try and avoid this, if possible.

Kixby Hotel

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Kixby is a new addition to Herald Square in Midtown Manhattan, housed in a historic building that dates back to 1901.

Many guest rooms and public spaces underwent an impressive redesign, meant to evoke a members-only club feel, and rooms are quiet and calming. Newer renovated Lux rooms have soaring high ceilings and start at $295 per night, but older Classic rooms are actually larger and start as low as $152. Both offer value considering the central location and good on-site offerings.

Pros: The vintage-inspired style and decor feel immersive, and the hotel’s bar has an excellent drink program headed up by industry pro.

Cons: Newer renovated rooms are smaller and more expensive than their larger, but older, counterparts.

MADE Hotel

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

MADE Hotel is a boutique property through and through with boho-chic design, quirky public spaces, minimal but mod rooms, and lush green plants galore. It’s the kind of hotel that caters to guests who prefer experiential, one-of-a-kind properties – this is likely nothing like any Marriott you’ve ever stayed in. Think exposed red piping, beds perched atop platforms, and tribal fabrics.

Pros: On-site venues such as the rooftop bar make it a base you’ll want to stay and spent time at. Standard entry-level rooms are just as nice as more expansive suites, so save your money for exploring the city.

Cons: While they look nice, some bathrooms aren’t designed in the most efficient way and feel small and can become messy easily.

The Evelyn New York

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Evelyn is a historic NoMad hotel that recently underwent a multi-million dollar renovation for a new look that’s effortlessly charming. While many rooms and public spaces were updated, the hotel still preserved the building’s iconic roots in music and history by maintaining original Art Deco design, which you’ll spy in restaurants and in guest rooms.

Pros: The Art Deco style is whimsical and envelops you in a stay that feels worlds away.

Cons: Rooms are on the small side, making it ideal for a solo business traveler, or couples looking for an intimate, boutique stay.

Sixty SoHo

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Boutique hotels feel tailor-made for a neighborhood like SoHo, filled with fashionable shops and haunts. This hip hotel feels like a natural extension of the neighborhood with style-minded, contemporary accommodations that draw a sleek crowd.

Ultimately, it can be an expensive hotel, and the lowest rates will only be found in slower seasons such as winter. If you visit in September, for example, expect that rate to surge at least three times the starting price. However, staying here made us feel like a SoHo A-lister, and if you’re flexible on travel timing, the chic setting is hard to beat.

Pros: Fancy digs with a coveted SoHo address.

Cons: Room prices can be expensive and fluctuate, and some past guest complain staff can be snooty.

The Williamsburg Hotel

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Williamsburg in Brooklyn is much like the boutique concept itself, with local artisan wares, small-batch products, and hip intrigue spilling out from most restaurants, bars, and storefronts. The Williamsburg Hotel curates this approach with meticulously-curated style, panoramic city views, and wonderful on-site food and drink that locals love, too.

The hotel channels the neighborhood’s cool factor, weaving it through guestroom offerings and products, pop-up shops in the lobby, and weekly programming that includes anything from basket weaving and flower arranging to music sets and facials. While other area hotels are overtly modern and luxe, the Williamsburg Hotel is both, but with a more intimate, laid-back vibe.

Pros: Guests receive priority access to the popular rooftop water tower bar and trendy pool scene. Rooms are well-designed and the gem-toned tiled bathrooms are gorgeous.

Cons: Entry-level rooms are very small and not soundproofed from other hotel guests. Splurging on a suite is really the only way to avoid both pain points.

Gild Hall

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Gild Hall, a Thompson Hotel from World of Hyatt, offers much more personality than the typical Financial District hotel. Warm and welcoming, the cozy decor is inspired by Aspen country houses for an overall vibe that feels rustic. Details such as tufted leather, dark wood, and brass accents are woven throughout the property, as well as a lobby chandelier fashioned out of antlers.

Mid-tier rooms typically start at $369 per night, but nightly rates for smaller rooms start around $200, making it an interesting, out-of-the-box option for an otherwise corporate neighborhood.

Pros: Intricate design and decor that stands in sharp contrast to neighborhood surroundings, but in a good way.

Cons: Starter rooms can be small, and on-site amenities as well, in particular, the gym.

Moxy Chelsea

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Moxy Chelsea is a Marriott property but feels far from corporate with distinct character and vibrant design. We like the location in the pretty flower district, which is wedged between Chelsea and NoMad. Some rooms can be small, but great views, a rooftop bar, and an ideal location make it feel worth it.

Pros: Views for days, Marriott Bonvoy earning potential, and the Chelsea location.

Cons: The hotel is expensive for what may seem like a quite standard offering.

Library Hotel New York

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Many great boutique hotels come with a theme and the four-star Library Hotel in Midtown executes theirs exceptionally well. It’s a charming book lover’s paradise with themed floors and over 6,000 book titles available to thumb through. Though, there’s also plenty to like even if you’re not planning to kick back with a good book.

The highly-reviewed property consistently ranks within Trip Advisor‘s top 10 hotels in New York City, and after spending the night, we firmly believe it meets the strong hype thanks to wine and cheese receptions, 24/7 snacks and refreshments, and breakfast included for all guests.

Pros: Perks such as happy hour, lounge access, and breakfast included in room rates adds strong value, even if prices are a bit high.

Cons: Rooms feel dated and small, and are not as stylish as other NYC hotels. Decor focuses more on the book theme, rather than highly-designed guest rooms.

Hotel 50 Bowery

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Another World of Hyatt Joie de Vivre boutique property, Hotel 50 Bowery brings design-forward decor to the edgy Lower East Side. We like how it takes inspiration from its rich cultural surroundings, and balcony rooms offer incredible views of New York City. The rooftop bar is a destination in itself, but staying here also places you at the doorstep of fun dining and nightlife.

Pros: The hip, style-minded lobby and rooms, with interesting accents such as a boxer’s robe in place of a traditional bathrobe, plus stellar views and a great rooftop.

Cons: While some may love the LES/Chinatown location, others might find it noisy and far from tourist sightseeing. There is a lot to do in this part of town, but don’t expect to be near lush green parks.

The Park Terrace Hotel

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Park Terrace is a boutique offering where little details shine. Each floor has an amenity closet filled with necessities for guests to take and use as they please, plus unlimited filtered water, a thoughtful wellness program, and an excellent breakfast buffet included for all guests, where all items are sourced from local favorite bakers and cafes.

All of the above, combined with a private, tranquil terrace makes staying here feels like you’ve stumbled onto a lovely little secret.

Pros: The low-key boutique vibe across from Bryant Park, and the not-to-be-missed New York-inspired breakfast buffet, included in all room reservations.

Cons: Room rates can be expensive and standard rooms are small.

The Beekman

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Behind a historic, yet unassuming facade, The Beekman Hotel is a boutique jewel hiding in plain sight. The New York City landmark building dates back to 1881 and features a breathtaking nine-story atrium.

We spent the night in a suite, and while lovely, your money is better spent in a more affordable Superior Queen, which feels equally memorable, especially since you’ll want to spend most of your time out of the room, exploring the hotel.

Pros: Incredible architecture, friendly service, great on-site food and drink.

Cons: Many previous guests have complained of noise, which we experienced from construction and street traffic.

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Often, boutique means tiny rooms that can quickly feel cramped. 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge makes excellent use of smaller spaces in the standard rooms, and it felt more spacious than many others we’ve seen for the same price. Reclaimed wood and materials, green plants, and a soothing neutral palette make rooms feel like a calming oasis as if you’ve hidden away to a woodsy cabin.

Except when you pull back the curtains, you’re met with beautiful floor-to-ceiling views of Manhattan and, of course, the Brooklyn Bridge. It’s such a sight, you’ll quickly pat yourself on the back for deciding to stay somewhere where you can gaze at the city and travel to it with ease, rather than cram yourself into the thick of it.

Pros: Rooms are comfortable and cozy without feeling small or overly minimal. The waterfront location is lovely and most rooms offer unbeatable city views.

Cons: The shower was glass-enclosed and provided little, if any, privacy.