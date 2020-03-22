The 10 best Broadway shows you can stream for free online while self-isolating

caption “Kinky Boots” and “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” are both available. source Getty

BroadwayHD is a theater-streaming service allowing people to watch performances from Broadway and the West End from the comfort of their own homes.

It’s currently offering a seven-day free trial, perfect for people self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Musicals, plays, and ballets are all available, from “The King and I” to “Swan Lake.”

Here are the best ones.

If you’re an avid theater-goer, you may be missing a regular dose of culture while self-isolating and social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But fear not – you don’t have to settle for box-set bingeing in the upcoming weeks. You can actually stream a whole host of musicals, plays, ballets, and other performances from Broadway, the West End, and other elite theater venues around the world on BroadwayHD.

Even better, the platform is offering a seven-day free trial so you can fill your boots (kinky or otherwise) with culture.

From “The King and I” to “Swan Lake,” here are the best shows available online.

“Romeo and Juliet”

source Getty/Walter McBride

Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad played the lead roles in the 2013 Broadway revival of the tragic romance.

“The King and I”

caption Annalene Beechey and Jose Llana perform songs from ‘The King and I’ on stage during The Olivier Awards 2019 source Getty/Jeff Spicer

This 2018 version of the musical was described as “a testament to the lavish heritage of gloriously romantic musical theatre – it is the greatest musical from the golden age of musicals.”

“Oklahoma!”

caption Cast-members Hugh Jackman, Josefina Gabrielle, Maureen Lipman, and Shuler Hensley backstage. source Getty/Dave Benett

The 1999 version of this Rodgers and Hammerstein hit starred Hugh Jackman.

“An American in Paris”

source Getty/Chesnot

This 2018 performance of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical features the music and lyrics of George and Ira Gershwin.

“Kinky Boots”

caption Tiki Barber performs as he makes his broadway debut in “Kinky Boots.” source Getty/Bruce Gilkas

Check out a 2019 performance of the fabulously uplifting hit musical.

“Death of a Salesman”

caption James Farentino, Lee J. Cobb, Mildred Dunnock, and George Segal. source CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

This adaptation of Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play is from back in 1966.

“Peter Pan”

caption Cathy Rigby as Peter Pan. source Getty/Ethan Miller

The Tony-nominated Broadway revival of this classic tale stars Cathy Rigby as Pan.

“Swan Lake”

caption Alexander Volchkov and Svetlana Zakharova of the Bolshoi Ballet. source Getty/Ian Gavan

This performance of the classic ballet is set to Tchaikovsky’s score, and performed by Russia’s Bolshoi Ballet in 2015.

“42nd Street”

source Getty/China Photos

The Tony award-winning hit is one of Broadway’s longest-running musicals.

“Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”

source Getty/Michael Dodge

Lewis Carroll’s classic story was brought to life by Royal Ballet Artistic Associate Christopher Wheeldon in 2011.

