Best Buy investigates claims that its CEO was romantically involved with another executive

caption Best Buy chief executive Corie Barry. source Best Buy / Reuters

Best Buy is investigating allegations that CEO Corie Barry was romantically involved with a fellow executive, the company confirmed to Business Insider on Friday.

The claims were made in an anonymous letter that was sent to the retailer in December.

“The board has my full cooperation and support as it undertakes this review, and I look forward to its resolution in the near term,” Barry said in a statement to Business Insider on Friday.

An anonymous letter sent to the retailer in December claimed that Barry was involved with former Best Buy senior vice president Karl Sanft for years before she became the retailer’s CEO, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news of the investigation.

Barry took over as CEO in June.

“Best Buy takes allegations of misconduct very seriously,” the company told Business Insider. “Upon the receipt of an anonymous letter containing allegations against our CEO, the Audit Committee of the Board immediately retained outside counsel, Sidley Austin LLP, to conduct an independent review that is ongoing. We encourage the letter’s author to come forward and be part of that confidential process. We will not comment further until the review is concluded.”