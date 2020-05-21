The best Memorial Day sales from Best Buy include $30 off an Amazon Echo Show 8

source Amazon

Best Buy’s Memorial Day sales include appliances and other helpful tech products.

These sales allow you to save hundreds of dollars on everything from fridges to TVs as well as laptops and accessories.

One of this year’s best deals is a whopping $100 off the Apple HomePod smart speaker from the store. Another is a cool $30 off of Amazon’s Echo Show 8 smart display.

Memorial Day’s short, short shopping season is underway, and Best Buy has announced a massive range of sales on all kinds of tech and appliances. These deals could save you hundreds of dollars on a range of different items – especially if you’re looking for higher-end appliances that can normally run a little pricey.

Last year, Best Buy’s Memorial Day deals included huge sales on appliances like refrigerators, rangers, washing machines, dryers, and so on. They also included deals on other tech – so if you’re looking for a computer or a pair of headphones, there could be great deals for you below too.

Some of the deals below may not be specifically for Memorial Day – but hey, they’re deals that are running during Memorial Day, and those are savings all the same.

Of course, with so many deals available, it can be hard to find the deals that are truly saving you money. But, we’ve done the hard work for you, uncovering the best Memorial Day deals from Best Buy.

The top 5 Memorial Day deals at Best Buy:

Best Buy Memorial Day TV Deals

TVs are often a hot ticket item, and this year is no different. Best Buy has some of the best TV deals out there. From smaller TVs that will fit in studio apartments, to big 65-inch TVs for larger homes, there should be something for you below.

This TV is one of the best, offering Samsung’s awesome QLED technology, the much-loved Tuzen operating system, and a massive 85-inch display size.

If you’re looking for a great TV on a budget, look no further — this TV offers AirPlay 2, the ability to control with Alexa, and the Android TV smart platform built right in.

LG’s OLED TVs have been hailed for their image quality, and this option is no different. You’ll get a 4K resolution, Apple HomeKit integration, Google Assistant and Alexa built in, and those beautiful deep black-levels that only an OLED panel can offer.

Best Buy Memorial Day Laptop and Tablet Deals

Looking to pick up a new laptop or tablet? There are some other great deals for you. Whether you want a 2-in-1 or an iPad, check out Best Buy’s laptop and tablet deals below.

With a beautifully big 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and even a discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics processor, if performance is what you need, the Lenovo Yoga C940 is the way to go.

You may not get a graphics processor here, but you’ll still get an Intel Core i7, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid-state-drive — making this 2-in-1 a powerful productivity workhorse.

Perhaps you need a solid productivity computer on a budget, in which case this Chromebook is worth considering. You’ll get easy access to Google’s online apps and services, a large 15.6-inch display, and more.

Best Buy Memorial Day Smart Home Deals

Smart home devices allow you to control aspects of your home with only your voice or your phone, plus smart home speakers let you listen to music in any room in the house. Check out Best Buy’s smart home deals below.

The Google Nest Mini lets you get access to Google Assistant at a super affordable price. Considering the price, you could get one for every room in the house.

If you’re an Alexa user, the Amazon Echo Show 8 is a great device. Smart displays let you access more information like weather and recipes, plus you can use them to video chat.

Siri may not be the smartest digital assistant, but the HomePod is easily one of the best-sounding, making the HomePod an excellent choice for music-lovers.

Best Buy Memorial Day Refrigerator Deals

Looking for a new fridge? Best Buy has some amazing deals going for a range of great fridge models. No matter what your budget, check out the best fridge deals from Best Buy for Memorial Day below.

Looking for a great fridge with all the bells and whistles? This fridge offers a beautiful French door design with Samsung’s FlexZone Drawer that allows you to adjust temperature settings, plus it’s even Wi-Fi enabled, which means you can control the temperature from your phone.

For a well-built fridge with classy features that doesn’t break the bank, look no further than this. The fridge still offers nice French doors, plus a modern design and a large capacity.

If you’re looking for a solid fridge that doesn’t get too fancy, this one is worth considering. With a stainless steel design and build that should fit in most fridge spaces, this option could be a steal.

Best Buy Memorial Day Dishwasher Deals

Best Buy has some excellent discounts on dishwashers too, so if you need a new one, there are some great options. We’ve rounded up the best deals Best Buy has on Memorial Day sales, and no matter what you’re looking for, there should be something for you below.

KitchenAid has a long history of building premium kitchen appliances, and this dishwasher is no exception. With a FreeFlex third rack, a quiet operating volume, and more, this dishwasher will keep those glasses clean every time.

The GE 24-inch Front Control Dishwasher also has a third rack for smaller utensils, plus it has GE’s Dry Boost cycle that gets hard-to-dry items as much as three times drier than other dry cycles.

Last but not least is this dishwasher from Whirlpool, which has a one-hour wash cycle, an adjustable upper rack, and more – meaning that you’ll get a deep clean without having to spend more time to achieve it.

Best Buy Memorial Day Range Deals

Completing the kitchen appliances is an effective range, and Best Buy has some awesome deals on those too. Whether you’re looking for a gas range or an electric one, there should be a great option for you below.

For a high-quality freestanding gas range, look no further than this option from Samsung. With a wide view window, a storage drawer, and a “warming center” that will keep food warm until it’s ready to serve, this range is an awesome choice.

Perhaps you need an electric range, in which case this option from GE is worth considering. This range boasts a steam clean feature, along with a fast preheat and a convection oven that cooks and browns more evenly.

Next up is this 5.8 cu. ft. gas range and convection oven from Samsung, which offers a slide-in design, three oven racks, a custom wok grate, and more. Safe to say, if you want all the bells and whistles, this is the oven to go for.

Best Buy Memorial Day Washing Machine Deals

Next up are the deals on these washing machines. These offerings will ensure that your clothes are cleaner than ever, no matter what your budget. From top-loading to front-loading, check out the best washing machine deals from Best Buy for Memorial Day below.

Want a solid, reliable front-loading washing machine that will easily clean your clothes every single time? This washing machine offers LG’s 6-motion technology with a range of wash motions to maximize washing performance.

Perhaps a top-loading washing machine is better for your needs. This washing machine offers 13 cycles, Samsung’s Steam Wash technology, and more.

This washing machine from GE boasts a classy front-loading design, with a 12-cycle system, 12 cycles, and even GE’s PowerSteam technology that penetrates into fabric fibers.

Best Buy Memorial Day Dryer Deals

To accompany your washing machine, you’ll probably want a decent dryer – and Best Buy has some steep deals on dryers, too. Check out Best Buy’s best dryer deals below.

This dryer offers a front-loading design, with a hefty 7.4 cu. ft. volume and an impressive 10 cycles, which should help ensure your clothes remain wrinkle-free.

To accompany those classy Samsung washers, it’s worth getting a classy Samsung dryer. This option offers 10 cycles, along with a vent sensor to monitor the condition of the dryer’s air duct, and a reversible dryer door.

Last but not least is this dryer from GE, which boasts an impressive 12 cycles, uses steam for wrinkle-free drying, and even has a quick dry option for single items and smaller loads.