The best car rental companies

As states start to reopen and Americans consider safe summer travel, more people are likely to hit the roads in a bid to avoid air travel.

For those without a car, car rentals are trusted options with competitive pricing and new cleaning and sanitization processes in place.

We rounded up the best rental car companies based on affordable pricing, the number of locations, flexible cancellation policies, excellent customer service, top reviews and ratings, as well as thorough cleaning procedures.

Car rental companies, along with the entire travel industry, have had to quickly adapt to a changing landscape as demand for travel dipped in response to the novel coronavirus. Now, as states start to reopen and Americans consider safe summer travel, more people are likely to hit the roads in a bid to avoid air travel, looking to road trips to vacation and visit loved ones.

Like hotels, rental car companies such as Enterprise, Alamo, National, Avis, and Budget have all announced new measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, and are stepping up their cleaning and sanitization procedures. Our experts weighed in on the overall safety of such policies and agreed that a well-sanitized vehicle is much less of a danger than being around infected humans. Strict checklists, new cleaning products, curbside and contactless pick-up, and the thorough cleaning and disinfecting of each vehicle when returned by a customer or transported by employees are all part of new levels of service designed to assuage concerns regarding COVID-19.

As well as the familiar industry leaders, there is also a new generation of peer-to-peer car rental companies, where customers rent vehicles from approved ‘hosts’, much as you might book an AirBnB.

Turo and Getaround are among the leading names in this market. “We’re seeing people book cars to run errands and to get to and from work if they’re essential workers who aren’t comfortable using public transportation,” says Christin DiScipio of peer-to-peer car rental company Turo. “We’re seeing people book cars to use as an extension of their home office.” DiScipio reports that while demand has diminished in the short term, peer-to-peer companies such as Turo have commercial agility that will work in their favor going forward.

Additionally, as forward planning becomes less predictable, many companies have updated their cancellation policies. Customers should check policies very carefully before signing any rental agreement, and it’s also worth considering taking out a specific travel insurance policy that would cover some of the costs in case of unforeseen changes.

Enterprise, Alamo, and National are reportedly extending their existing no-fee cancellation policy to include customers with direct pre-paid rentals. At Hertz, young renter fees are being waived and the minimum age lowered from 20- to 18 -years-old to help college students and young drivers. Additionally, customers with pre-paid Hertz rentals booked prior to March 13 can cancel for no fee and transfer their balance toward a future booking within 24 months.

These new procedures and policies all factored into our list of top car rental companies for 2020. We also researched dozens of car rental companies across categories and consulted reviews on third-party sites such as Priceline.com, Kayak.com, Expedia.com, and Rentalcars.com. We considered price points, the number of nationwide locations (airport and otherwise), and impressive customer service satisfaction levels based on the 2019 customer satisfaction report by survey company JD Power, which gathered responses from over 12,000 business and leisure travelers who rented a vehicle.

Price quotes are taken from the company’s own websites and are based on a one-week rental of a medium-sized vehicle (or ‘standard’ car, for example, a Volkswagen Jetta or similar) by a driver over 25, picking up midweek from a regional airport, with unlimited mileage. All quotes were for bookings made two months in advance without any extras.

Keep reading to see why we chose these companies, price quotes, what kind of services they offer, updated hygiene and cancellation policies, and what you should know about each of our picks.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car: Best overall

Enterprise Rent-A-Car is a trusted name that performs impressively well across all categories, including customer satisfaction, online booking, and price. According to the 2019 survey by trusted market research company JD Power, Enterprise scored highly for their website and app (placing second and third respectively), as well as placing second for overall customer satisfaction, with 855 points out of a possible 1,000 possible points and just one point behind leaders Hertz.

Typical quote: One-week rental comes in at $469 including taxes and fees.

Current COVID-19 cleaning policy: Enterprise Rent-A-Car has a new Complete Clean pledge, which includes, “washing, vacuuming, general wipe down, and sanitizing with a disinfectant that meets leading health authority requirements, with particular attention to more than 20-plus high-touch points.”

Current cancellation policy: During the pandemic, the company is extending its existing no-fee cancellation policy to include customers with pre-paid rentals booked directly through them. Previously, pre-paid rentals that were canceled would incur a fee. Cancellations must be made 24 hours or more before the pick-up, otherwise, a no-show fee of $100 will be assessed.

Look out for: Enterprise’s daily rate can be slightly higher than the average car rental rate, but the company reports that it has reduced other additional charges, such as those for drivers under the age of 25.

Hertz: best customer satisfaction

Hertz has one of the top-regarded, best long-term reputations, with a decades-long presence. The company has more than 1,600 locations at airports in the United States alone, with a varied fleet and an impressive rewards program. Hertz’s pick-up and drop-off processes at airports are particularly efficient, which was one of the main factors behind their high score of 856 out of 1,000 by respondents to JD Power’s 2019 survey.

Typical quote: One-week rental comes in at $683 including taxes and fees.

Current COVID-19 cleaning policy: The company’s new cleaning policy is quoted as, “A 15-point cleaning checklist, and all cars that have been sanitized are being marked with a “Hertz Gold Standard Clean” sticker, which will only be broken when the car’s driver accesses the rental for the first time, meaning that the driver’s area is disinfected as a last step when the car is moved to its final location.

Current cancellation and fees policies: Young renter (under 25) fees are being waived and the minimum renter age lowered from 20 to 18 years old to help college students and young drivers return home. Customers with pre-paid Hertz rentals booked prior to March 13 can cancel their reservation for no fee and transfer their balance for use toward a future booking within 24 months. Otherwise, regular cancellation fees apply: full price for a no-show, $50 if canceled more than 24 hours before pick-up, $100 if canceled less than 24 hours before pick-up.

Look out for: The quotes for short term rentals with Hertz are slightly higher than some of the company’s competitors, especially when renting for just a day or two. Longer-term rentals are more competitive.

National Car Rental: Best car rental company website and app

National Car Rental is particularly proud of its services and loyalty program for business travelers, and this focus on customer service bleeds over into its leisure customer service as well. This is most apparent in its website and app, both of which are highly regarded, with the company placing first and second place respectively in those categories in the 2019 JD Power survey of travel industry online portals.

Typical quote: A one-week rental comes in at $693 including taxes and fees.

Current COVID-19 cleaning policy: National shares sister company Enterprise’s Complete Clean Pledge, which includes, “washing, vacuuming, general wipe down, and sanitizing with a disinfectant that meets leading health authority requirements, with particular attention to more than 20-plus high-touch points.”

Current cancellation policy: During the pandemic, the company is extending its existing no-fee cancellation policy to include customers with pre-paid rentals booked directly through them. Previously, pre-paid rentals that were canceled would incur a fee. Cancellations must be made 24 hours or more before the pick-up, otherwise, a no-show fee of $100 will be assessed.

Look out for: National is somewhat focused on business travelers and does not currently offer drop-off or pick-up services.

Alamo Rent-A-Car: Best car rental company for cheap quotes

Alamo Rent-A-Car is a well-established, well-trusted name in the car rental market. Alamo’s prices were regularly among the cheapest prices we found when gathering quotes both through the various companies’ own websites and third-party comparison sites. Though the company has relatively fewer locations, Alamo’s prices are always very competitive.

Typical quote: A one-week rental comes in at $447 including taxes and fees.

Current COVID-19 cleaning policy: Alamo shares the Complete Clean Pledge offered by National and Enterprise, which includes, “washing, vacuuming, general wipe down, and sanitizing with a disinfectant that meets leading health authority requirements, with particular attention to more than 20-plus high-touch points.”

Current cancellation policy: During the pandemic, the company is extending its existing no-fee cancellation policy to include customers with pre-paid rentals booked directly through them. Previously, pre-paid rentals that were canceled would incur a fee. Cancellations must be made 24 hours or more before the pick-up, otherwise, a no-show fee of $100 will be assessed.

Look out for: Alamo Rent-A-Car has slightly fewer locations than many of its competitors, and the locations it does have are very concentrated on airports.

Turo: Best peer-to-peer car rental

Peer-to-peer car rentals are still making inroads into the market, but Turo is a consistently favorite, allowing people to both rent out their private cars and rent from private car owners. Set-up is relatively straightforward and the renting process is nearly identical to that of any traditional rental vehicle. The company also offers well-defined insurance options. Pick-up and drop-off locations depend on individual owners and will change for each booking. Turo also offers their own roadside 24/7 assistance policy and prices are very attractive.

Typical quote: A one-week rental comes in at $285 including taxes and fees.

Current COVID-19 cleaning policy: The company asks hosts to “clean and disinfect the car after each trip with disinfectant wipes or spray. Wipe down the steering wheel, door handles, trunk latch, keys, and any other surfaces that are touched frequently.”

Current cancellation policy: Guests may cancel free of charge up to 24 hours before their trip starts. Guests who book within 24 hours of their trip have one hour after booking to cancel for free. For canceled trips longer than two days, a guest is charged one day’s trip cost. For canceled trips two days or shorter, a guest is charged 50% of one day’s trip cost. The trip cost includes the trip price and trip fee.

Look out for: Obviously the variety of cars on offer varies considerably and customer service levels and actual cleanliness practices depend on individual hosts, though they do receive a public rating, which can help inform your experience.

Other reputable car rental companies that we strongly considered, but didn’t quite make the cut:

Dollar: The company has average pricing for the industry but locations are not quite as widespread and offers fewer benefits, for example, there’s no at-home customer drop-off or pick-up.

Sixt: A big name in Europe that is making strides in the American market, however, some car sizes might seem ungenerous to American companies.

Thrifty: Attractive, competitive prices but fewer locations than many of its peers and a less expansive loyalty scheme.

Budget: A good number of locations but it also has a less attractive loyalty program and their airport pick-ups can be subject to additional fees.

Avis: Good, affordable quotes for weekly rates and a great app, but the loyalty program makes it challenging to earn points, and airport pick-ups can be subject to fees.

How we made our decisions:

How did we choose the best car rental products?

Insider Reviews combed through the online specifications and customer reviews of car rental offers on the market. The research included car rental quotes from many companies and considered factors such as what is included in the rental agreement, the number of locations, the satisfaction levels of their customer service and the value for money on offer.

How far in advance should I book a car rental for the best price?

The received wisdom is that it’s better to book as early as possible to book a rental car, between three to six months is optimal. There’s no real advantage booking any further out, and prices increase the closer to your trip you leave it.

Are some days cheaper than others for picking up a vehicle?

Weekend pick-ups tend to be slightly cheaper, with Monday and Tuesday pick-ups usually slightly more expensive. Compare airport pick-ups versus locations in the city, even factoring a taxi to these locations. Some cities will always be cheaper at the airport, while others will see the complete opposite.

Is it worth paying for insurance?

First of all, you may already be covered, so check with your car insurance policy, or call your insurance company to find out if your existing coverage extends to a rental car. Car rental companies typically offer the following coverage options at the counter as you sign the lease agreement, and it’s really down to individual circumstances as to whether you take these out (though some kind of liability insurance is usually compulsory):

Loss-damage/collision damage waiver: This typically waives financial responsibility if the car is damaged or stolen, towed or incurs similar fees. Typical cost: $9-$19 a day.

Liability coverage: This is usually required coverage, protects you from potential lawsuits and typically costs around $7-$14 a day.

Personal accident insurance covers medical costs that might be incurred after an accident. Typical cost: $1-$5 a day.

Personal effects coverage insures against theft any possessions that you might keep in the rental car and typically costs $1-4 a day.

Is it worth joining loyalty programs?

Most loyalty programs are free to join, and sometimes there are immediate benefits or offers, so, there’s really no downside to signing up. As with airline frequent flyer programs, the more you can build up by using the same company, the more benefits you will accrue, so frequent renters should look at their travel plans and the companies that will offer the most attractive benefits to members.

Where can I get a rental quote?

Most car rental companies will happily supply quotes on their websites without too much information being required. Third-party comparison sites are also very popular and can list dozens of options after entering personal information just once.