16 celebrities who have turned to TikTok while self-isolating from the coronavirus

By
Business Insider
-

Jason Derulo played a drinking game.

caption
Jason Derulo played a drinking game.
source
jasonderulo / TikTok
  • People around the world are trying to find the joy in staying inside as governments and the World Health Organization recommend social distancing and self-isolation during the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
  • Celebrities are no different, and many have turned to TikTok to share their creativity.
  • Justin and Hayley Bieber, Jason Derulo, and Millie Bobby Brown are just some of the A-listers who have been uploading TikTok dances, games, and skits to keep their audiences entertained.
  • Here are the best ones so far.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas built an intricate Harry Potter Lego set.

@joejonas

.

lHarry Potter Theme Song – Ost

The Biebers are mastering TikTok dances in their PJs.

@justinbieber

Too lit

lzaehd ceo cookie shop - smitty4x

Courtney Cox attempted the 'Why Is Everything Chrome?' challenge, and confused her 'Friends' costar Matthew Perry in the process.

Read more: Courteney Cox posted a TikTok dance challenge because she's bored of quarantining, and Matthew Perry is baffled

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens had different takes on their 'High School Musical' reunion.

Kristin Chenoweth has been sanitizing everything, playing with her dog, and screaming in the street.

@kristinchenoweth

Sanitize the sanitation! Cü ##makeadrink ##wishmeluck ##fyp ##highnotes ##soprano ##highnotechallenge##kristinchenoweth##jackdaniels##lysol

loriginal sound - kristinchenoweth

Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Tommy Dorfman, and Ashley Benson reenacted a classic scene from 'Ru Paul's Drag Race.'

@tommy.dorfman

GIRL @ashleybenson ##rupaulsdragrace@carajocelyndelevingne ##viral ##quarantine

loriginal sound - rupaulsdragrace

Jason Derulo has been (questionably) cooking, dancing, and playing some quarantine party games.

@jasonderulo

Quarantine party tricks ##wishmeluck##makeadrink ##fyp ##foryoupage

loriginal sound - jasonderulo

Jimmy Fallon wrote a 'Wash Your Hands' song.

@jimmyfallon

##WashYourHandsSong

loriginal sound - jimmyfallon

Ciara got her whole family involved in this video...

@ciara l Something New feat. Ty Dolla $ign - Wiz Khalifa

...As did LeBron James.

Read more: LeBron James is clearly super bored during his coronavirus quarantine, and he is now learning trending TikTok dances to pass the time

Ellie Goulding drank wine and danced in style.

@elliegoulding

Can't touch this * ##hiteverybeat##tiktok ##trend##viral ##thinkimgettingthisnow##happyathome

l#hiteverybeat - lulbabyynelii

Shay Mitchell showed what it's like to receive care packages from friends.

@shaymitchell

Getting the candy from a distance

l Hello -Adele

Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Tilly danced to a very apt song.

@gordonramsayofficial

Not sure this is a recipe I can get behind@tillyramsay.....##happyathome##lifeathome ##fyp ##recipes

l Cheryl- Yung Gravy

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall just said what everyone else is thinking.

@jadethirlwall

everyone asking how my day is during isolation ##travelswithmyfather##foryou ##foryoupage ##fyp

loriginal sound - mellments

Millie Bobby Brown effortlessly pulled off a tricky dance.

@milliebobbybrown

y

l Savage- Megan Thee Stallion

Terry Crews gave us all some hope while stressing the importance of good hygiene.

@terrycrews

I T S C O R O N A T I M E. ##iwillsurvive##washyourhands##xyzbca ##xyzcba ##xyzbca @beepboop123456789##safehands

lI Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor